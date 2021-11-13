All Mainline Sonic Games in Order of Release Date

Sega created the Sonic the Hedgehog series. The platformer saga accounts for one of the best-selling video game franchises in the world.

We consider the main Sonic titles are the ones featuring similar platforming mechanics. We found 17 Sonic 2D side-scrollers and 14 3D platformers. The grand total is 31 main Sonic titles.

On top of that, there’re dozens of spin-offs and games in other genres. The franchise accounts for racing, educational, arcade, mobile titles, and different genres. The list goes beyond 100 Sonic games.

Sonic the Hedgehog is Sega’s best-seller series.

Every Sonic Games in Order

The formula is simple. You play as Sonic, a blue hedgehog who runs faster than sound across a series of obstacles and levels. Commonly, the goal is completing the stage while collecting rings, destroying the enemies, and defeating the boss.

Often, collecting rings creates temporary boosts and opens up secret areas. There may also be other collectibles Sonic & co must find across the levels to win the game (like Chaos Emeralds). Doing so requires using the characters’ various abilities, like a spin, dashes, jumps, and similar.

There’s some backstory in the series, as well as other characters. In most games, Sonic and his friends stop Doctor Robotnik’s plans of global domination.

The Sonic saga includes comics, animated shows, a movie, and plenty of fan fic.

The original Sonic the Hedgehog is available on most modern consoles.

The original title debuted for the Sega Genesis in 1991. It introduced the blue hero on a quest to defeat Dr. Robotnik. It’s currently available for Android, iOS, Xbox Live Arcade, Nintendo 3DS, Windows, Linux, SteamOS, and Linux. Rom sites would have it as well.

A simple control design allows Sonic to jump and attack with a single button. Alongside original J-pop music, Sonic became Sega’s mascot and sold over 24 million copies worldwide.

An 8-bit version debuted for the Maser System and Game Gear consoles.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is Sega’s second best-selling game.

The sequel debuted in 1992 for Sega Genesis. It’s available for iOS and Android. Additionally, you may download it from Steam for Windows, macOS, SteamOS, and Linux.

Dr. Robotnik returns as the antagonist as he tries to power a space station, the Death Egg. Sonic sets out on his journey to stop him. The story happens across 10 levels, and if Sonic collects 10 rings, he warps to a special stage with pseudo-3D pipe maps.

The game introduces a sidekick, Miles “Tails” Prower. A second player can play as Tails for a couch co-op campaign. Speaking of which, the campaign is faster and features larger levels.

Again, an 8-bit version debuted for the Game Gear and Master System consoles.

Sonic CD debuted in 1993 for the Sega CD console. The plot follows Sonic as he tries to save the Little Planet satellite from Doctor Robotnik.

The game takes Sonic to new areas where past, present, and future collide. A time-traveling mechanic allows Sonic to visit a zone in different eras to complete the levels. Gameplay-wise, players had to collect a set number of rings before reaching a goal to find a Chaos Emerald.

Sonic CD has seven levels. Currently, you may play it on Windows as well. It’s also available for Android, iOS, the PlayStation Network, and Xbox Live.

Sonic the Hedgehog Chaos (2D) – 1993

Chaos debuted in 1993 for the Game Gear and the Master System.

Players can control Sonic and Miles Prower on a quest to stop Dr. Robotnik from creating nuclear weapons. It’s an 8-bit game with a simple control scheme and simple level design.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2D) – 1994

Sonic 3 debuted in 1994 for the Sega Genesis and the Mega Drive (8-bit version). Sonic and Tails were the main characters, and their goal was to stop Dr. Robotnik from relaunching his space station.

The game also introduces Knuckles the Echidna, guardian of the mysterious island where the Death Egg crashed.

Sonic 3 has 6 levels plus secret pseudo-3D areas. Players can use Sonic, Tails, or both. Another player can jump in co-op at any moment.

Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic 3 are currently sold as the same game.

Sonic & Knuckles debuted in 1994 for the Sega Genesis and the Mega Drive console.

It’s a direct sequel to Sonic 3, where the protagonist and Knuckles must save Angel Island from Dr. Robotnic. It’s similar to the previous game, albeit Knuckles is the secondary playable character. Moreover, it has six levels, just as before.

Currently, you may find both Sonic 3 and Sonic & Knuckles as “Sonic 3 & Knuckles.” It’s available for Windows, macOS, SteamOS, and Linux.

Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble (2D) – 1994

Triple Trouble debuted in 1994 for the Game Gear. It’s Chaos’ sequel and features the same classic gameplay we’ve seen so far.

Also, players can choose either Sonic or Tails to find the Chaos Emeralds before Dr. Robotnik. Gameplay-wise, the characters can use items they find to complete the six levels.

Knuckles’ Chaotix (2D) – 1995

Knuckles’ Chaotix debuted in 1995 for the Sega 32X. Most people consider it a spin-off, but it still presents the same gameplay as the classic Sonic games.

The title features Knuckles the Echidna plus four other characters (the Chaotix). They journey to stop Doctor Robotnik and Metal Sonic from conquering a mysterious island.

Sonic Blast (2D) – 1996

Sonic Blast debuted in 1996 for the Game Gear. It introduced pre-rendered visuals to the series.

Sonic and Knuckles are playable characters. They go through 15 levels to stop Doctor Robotnik from using the Chaos Emerald shards. Gameplay-wise, the title introduced new abilities to both characters, like a spin for Sonic.

Sonic 3D Blast debuted in 1996 for the Sega Saturn and the Sega Genesis. It’s the first game in the saga featuring 3D graphics. It’s also available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and SteamOS.

The game is about saving the Flickies, birds Doctor Robotnik enslaved. As Sonic, players complete seven levels to save the animals.

The gameplay remains very similar to the 2D counterparts. The difference is the perspective, which comes as isometric graphics and pre-rendered 3D models and backgrounds.

Sonic Adventure debuted in 1998 for the Sega Dreamcast. Currently, you may find the DX version (Director’s Cut) for Windows as well.

The second 3D title in the saga follows Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Big the Cat, and E-102 Gamma searching for seven Chaos Emeralds to stop the saga’s supervillain.

The gameplay stays similar to previous games, with some additions. First, there’re minigames like racing, as well as a virtual pet (Chao).

Secondly, the game also has six playable characters, but they unlock as the game goes on. Each one has different abilities. Lastly, there’re NPCs in the game with key information.

Sonic the Hedgehog Pocket Adventure (2D) – 1999

Sonic Pocket Adventure debuted for the Neo Geo Pocket Color in 1999. It’s similar to Sonic 2 but features unique levels and elements for the original game as well.

Currently, it’s available in the Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console.

Sonic Advance (2D) – 2001

Sonic Advance debuted in 2001 for the Game Boy Advance. It’s the first Sonic game for a Nintendo handheld console.

The story follows Sonic, Knuckles, Amy, and Tails traveling to stop Doctor Robotnik from controlling the world. Characters complete six levels while collecting seven Chaos Emeralds.

Sonic Adventure’s sequel debuted in 2001 for Dreamcast and Nintendo GameCube. It’s currently available on the PlayStation Network, Xbox Live Arcade, and Windows.

The title has two good vs. evil campaigns. The heroes are Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. The enemies are Shadow Hedgehog, Doctor Robotnik, and Rouge the Bat.

You can play as either the heroes or the villains. Each character has its stages and features different gameplay. Sonic is a fast-paced platformer; Robotnik and Tails are multi-directional shooters; Knuckles and Rouge are mostly action-adventure exploration.

Sonic Advance 2 (2D) – 2002

Sonic Advance features a similar gameplay as the classic Sonic games.

Sonic Advance 2 debuted for Game Boy Advance in 2002. It’s a sequel to Sonic Advance. Sonic must save his friends from the series’ antagonist by finding seven Chaos Emeralds.

The gameplay is similar to classic Sonic games. However, the player can unlock four playable characters as the game goes on. These characters are Cream the Rabbit, Cheese the Chao, Knuckles the Echidna, and Amy Rose.

Sonic Heroes (3D) – 2003

Sonic Heroes debuted for the Nintendo GameCube, PS2, and Xbox in 2003.

The game has a team of heroes racing through various levels to collect rings, Chaos Emeralds, defeat robots, and stop Doctor Robotnik.

The three playable characters are Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. Each one has different abilities, but the gameplay remains fast-paced for either.

Sonic Advance 3 (2D) – 2004

Sonic Advance 3 debuted for Game Boy Advance in 2004. It’s the sequel to Sonic Advance 2, and it stars Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Cream, and Amy.

The characters must defeat Doctor Robotnik, alongside his robotic assistant Gemerl, from building an evil empire. Gameplay-wise, it’s a very fast 2D platformer across seven zones. Lastly, it allows a 2-player co-op.

Sonic Rush (2D) – 2005

Sonic Rush debuted for Nintendo DS in 2005. The gameplay is similar to earlier games, but it takes elements from Sonic Advance. Players control Sonic and Blaze the Cat, both featuring different abilities.

The game introduced a grading system that ranks the player’s performance on each level. Additionally, it introduced the “Tension Gauge,” a bar that fills when defeating enemies or doing tricks. Once it fills, it can boost the speed and may open special 2.5D areas.

Shadow the Hedgehog (3D) – 2005

Shadow the Hedgehog has over 10 endings.

Shadow the Hedgehog debuted in 2005 for Nintendo GameCube, PS2, and Xbox. It’s a sequel to Sonic Heroes, but it allows players to control Shadow the Hedgehog. Doctor Robotnik’s grandfather created the villain.

The title adds third-person shooter elements and a nonlinear design to the long-running platformer. Shadow can use several weapons and attacks to defeat the enemies. Also, Shadow can use chaos abilities and drive vehicles.

Lastly, most levels have three possible missions the player can complete. According to player choices, the game could open subsequent playable levels, plot points, and endings.

Sonic the Hedgehog (3D) – 2006

Sonic The Hedgehog 2006 is known as “Sonic ’06.”

Sonic the Hedgehog, the 3D version, debuted in 2006 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

Sonic, Shadow, and new character Silver are the playable protagonists. The team must defeat Solaris, an ancient evil Doctor Robotnik is pursuing.

Each character has its own levels and abilities. On top of the levels, there’s a hub world, multiple boss fights, and a multiplayer mode.

Sonic and the Secret Rings (2D) – 2007

Sonic and the Secret Rings debuted in 2007 for Nintendo Wii. The title follows the titular hero on a journey to stop evil genie Erazor Djinn.

Aside from the core platforming gameplay, Secret Rings uses a character progressions system. As Sonic levels, he can unlock special moves.

Sonic Rush Adventures (2D) – 2007

Sonic Rush Adventures debuted in 2007 for Nintendo DS as a Sonic Rush sequel.

The game follows Sonic, Tails, and Blaze the Cat battle against a band of pirate robots in an alternate dimension. However, only Sonic and Blaze are playable characters.

Rush Adventures has similar gameplay as the original Rush game. Playthrough comes in seven levels and a final boss fight.

Sonic Unleashed (3D) – 2008

Sonic Unleashed debuted in 2008 for PS2, PS3, Nintendo Wii, and Xbox 360.

It follows Sonic as he restores the world from Doctor Robotnik’s destruction. Additionally, the hero deals with the energy that turned him into a werewolf.

As such, there’re two core experiences. In the daytime, it plays like the traditional platformer. The game transitions between 2D and 3D sections smoothly. Also, Sonic has some new abilities like the “Sonic Boost.”

In the nighttime, Sonic transforms into a Werehog. The game slows down and involves combat against multiple enemies.

Sonic and the Black Knight (3D) – 2009

Sonic and the Black Knight debuted in 2009 for the Nintendo Wii. It follows Sonic and the Secret Rings, and the setting is a medieval fantasy where King Arthur lives.

The gameplay mixes swordplay and fast-paced platforming. It also uses the Wii Remote motion sensors to handle the character. Lastly, it keeps a similar leveling system as The Secret Rings title.

Other elements include interactive NPCs, a Knight ranking, hundreds of items, and online trading.

Sonic 4: Episode I debuted in 2010 for the PlayStation Network, Xbox Live Arcade, iOS, Android, and Windows.

It represents a return to the original Sega Genesis gameplay. The game delivers a 2D side-scrolling platforming experience with a 2.5D perspective.

The plot follows Sonic as he stops the series’ antagonist after Robotnik’s defeat in Sonic & Knuckles. The gameplay is similar to the classic games, although Sonic has new abilities and maps have alternate pathways.

Lastly, the game has four levels (zones). Players can choose which zone to visit after completing the first level via a world map interface. These zones are locations from the first two games.

Sonic Colors (3D) – 2010

Sonic Colors debuted in 2010 for Nintendo Wii and Nintendo DS. A 2020 remastered version ( Sonic Colors: Ultimate ) is available for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Windows.

The game follows Sonic as he stops yet another evil plan by Doctor Robotnik. The villain builds an interstellar amusement park but uses alien slaves to harness their colorful energy as fuel.

Sonic can tap into these colorful powers to stop the villain. So, gameplay adds power-ups, wisps, third-person, and 2D side-scrolling sections.

The gameplay offers 3D/2D platforming in outer space. Sonic has to save the Wisps aliens across five different planets. Sonic has some of his abilities on Sonic Unleashed, plus other new skills he learns from the Wisps.

Generations celebrate the 20th anniversary of the saga with both classic and modern experiences.

Sonic Generations debuted in 2011 for PS3, Xbox 360, and Nintendo 3DS. It’s currently available for Windows as well.

The title follows Sonic and Tails as the ally with past versions of themselves. AS such, there’re two core experiences: “Classic,” a side-scrolling 2D platformer in the “past,” and “Modern,” 3D levels similar to Sonic Colors and Sonic Unleashed.

Episode II, the sequel to the first Sonic 4 title, continues with a similar plot, gameplay, and graphic style. AS before, it intends to emulate the Sega Genesis Sonic titles.

The game debuted in 2012 for Windows, PlayStation Network, Xbox Live Arcade, iOS, and Android.

Sonic and Tails are playable characters. You can play with the AI or a friend via local or online co-op. However, Tails is not available in single-player.

Gameplay-wise, players had to collect 50 rings before the end goal to unlock a Chaos Emerald (like Sonic 2). Lastly, the plot has the characters defeating robotic pirates on a mysterious island.

Sonic Lost World debuted in 2013 for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS. It’s also available for Windows PCs.

The title follows Sonic and Tails as they stop the Deadly Six alien tribe. The gameplay features the typical elements of the saga. Still, it adds parkour features, alternate pathways, Wisp creatures, and Wisp power-ups.

Via the Wisps, Sonic has new Colour Powers. The hero can now fly fire beams to the enemies.

Sonic Mania is the latest 2D game in the series. It’s a retro adventure that follows Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles on the classic gameplay saga fans love.

Mania celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Sega franchise. It features fast side-scrolling gameplay over 12 levels, several bosses, and Doctor Robotnik as the villain.

The title debuted for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows in 2017.

Sonic Forces debuted in 2017 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Windows, and Xbox One. It’s the most recent title of the saga we’ve seen.

The story follows Sonic as he joins a resistance against Doctor Robotnik’s world dominance.

The gameplay features a similar 3D platforming as Unleashed, with Sonic using both new and old abilities, as well as Wisp power-ups. It also features “Classic” sections, which are 2D side-scrolling levels.

Players also need to create their avatars from various fictional animals. Each features a unique ability. Then, there’re four playable characters, each one featuring their own skills and sections. These characters are Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, Shadow the Hedgehog, and the avatar.

Every Sonic Game in Chronological Order