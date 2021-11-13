All Mainline Sonic Games in Order of Release Date

Every Sonic Games in Order
Sonic the Hedgehog (2D) – 1991
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2D) – 1992
Sonic the Hedgehog CD (2D) – 1993
Sonic the Hedgehog Chaos (2D) – 1993
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2D) – 1994
Sonic & Knuckles (2D) – 1994
Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble (2D) – 1994
Knuckles’ Chaotix (2D) – 1995
Sonic Blast (2D) – 1996
Sonic Blast 3D (3D) – 1996
Sonic 3D Blast debuted in 1996 for the Sega Saturn and the Sega Genesis. It’s the first game in the saga featuring 3D graphics. It’s also available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and SteamOS.
The game is about saving the Flickies, birds Doctor Robotnik enslaved. As Sonic, players complete seven levels to save the animals.
The gameplay remains very similar to the 2D counterparts. The difference is the perspective, which comes as isometric graphics and pre-rendered 3D models and backgrounds.
Sonic Adventure (3D) – 1998
Sonic Adventure debuted in 1998 for the Sega Dreamcast. Currently, you may find the DX version (Director’s Cut) for Windows as well.
The second 3D title in the saga follows Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Big the Cat, and E-102 Gamma searching for seven Chaos Emeralds to stop the saga’s supervillain.
The gameplay stays similar to previous games, with some additions. First, there’re minigames like racing, as well as a virtual pet (Chao).
Secondly, the game also has six playable characters, but they unlock as the game goes on. Each one has different abilities. Lastly, there’re NPCs in the game with key information.
Sonic the Hedgehog Pocket Adventure (2D) – 1999
Sonic Advance (2D) – 2001
Sonic Adventure 2 (3D) – 2001
Sonic Adventure’s sequel debuted in 2001 for Dreamcast and Nintendo GameCube. It’s currently available on the PlayStation Network, Xbox Live Arcade, and Windows.
The title has two good vs. evil campaigns. The heroes are Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. The enemies are Shadow Hedgehog, Doctor Robotnik, and Rouge the Bat.
You can play as either the heroes or the villains. Each character has its stages and features different gameplay. Sonic is a fast-paced platformer; Robotnik and Tails are multi-directional shooters; Knuckles and Rouge are mostly action-adventure exploration.
Sonic Advance 2 (2D) – 2002
Sonic Heroes (3D) – 2003
Sonic Heroes debuted for the Nintendo GameCube, PS2, and Xbox in 2003.
The game has a team of heroes racing through various levels to collect rings, Chaos Emeralds, defeat robots, and stop Doctor Robotnik.
The three playable characters are Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. Each one has different abilities, but the gameplay remains fast-paced for either.
Sonic Advance 3 (2D) – 2004
Sonic Rush (2D) – 2005
Shadow the Hedgehog (3D) – 2005
Shadow the Hedgehog debuted in 2005 for Nintendo GameCube, PS2, and Xbox. It’s a sequel to Sonic Heroes, but it allows players to control Shadow the Hedgehog. Doctor Robotnik’s grandfather created the villain.
The title adds third-person shooter elements and a nonlinear design to the long-running platformer. Shadow can use several weapons and attacks to defeat the enemies. Also, Shadow can use chaos abilities and drive vehicles.
Lastly, most levels have three possible missions the player can complete. According to player choices, the game could open subsequent playable levels, plot points, and endings.
Sonic the Hedgehog (3D) – 2006
Sonic the Hedgehog, the 3D version, debuted in 2006 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.
Sonic, Shadow, and new character Silver are the playable protagonists. The team must defeat Solaris, an ancient evil Doctor Robotnik is pursuing.
Each character has its own levels and abilities. On top of the levels, there’s a hub world, multiple boss fights, and a multiplayer mode.
Sonic and the Secret Rings (2D) – 2007
Sonic and the Secret Rings debuted in 2007 for Nintendo Wii. The title follows the titular hero on a journey to stop evil genie Erazor Djinn.
Aside from the core platforming gameplay, Secret Rings uses a character progressions system. As Sonic levels, he can unlock special moves.
Sonic Rush Adventures (2D) – 2007
Sonic Unleashed (3D) – 2008
Sonic Unleashed debuted in 2008 for PS2, PS3, Nintendo Wii, and Xbox 360.
It follows Sonic as he restores the world from Doctor Robotnik’s destruction. Additionally, the hero deals with the energy that turned him into a werewolf.
As such, there’re two core experiences. In the daytime, it plays like the traditional platformer. The game transitions between 2D and 3D sections smoothly. Also, Sonic has some new abilities like the “Sonic Boost.”
In the nighttime, Sonic transforms into a Werehog. The game slows down and involves combat against multiple enemies.
Sonic and the Black Knight (3D) – 2009
Sonic and the Black Knight debuted in 2009 for the Nintendo Wii. It follows Sonic and the Secret Rings, and the setting is a medieval fantasy where King Arthur lives.
The gameplay mixes swordplay and fast-paced platforming. It also uses the Wii Remote motion sensors to handle the character. Lastly, it keeps a similar leveling system as The Secret Rings title.
Other elements include interactive NPCs, a Knight ranking, hundreds of items, and online trading.
Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 1 (2D) – 2010
Sonic Colors (3D) – 2010
Sonic Colors debuted in 2010 for Nintendo Wii and Nintendo DS. A 2020 remastered version ( Sonic Colors: Ultimate ) is available for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Windows.
The game follows Sonic as he stops yet another evil plan by Doctor Robotnik. The villain builds an interstellar amusement park but uses alien slaves to harness their colorful energy as fuel.
Sonic can tap into these colorful powers to stop the villain. So, gameplay adds power-ups, wisps, third-person, and 2D side-scrolling sections.
The gameplay offers 3D/2D platforming in outer space. Sonic has to save the Wisps aliens across five different planets. Sonic has some of his abilities on Sonic Unleashed, plus other new skills he learns from the Wisps.
Sonic Generations (3D) – 2011
Sonic Generations debuted in 2011 for PS3, Xbox 360, and Nintendo 3DS. It’s currently available for Windows as well.
The title follows Sonic and Tails as the ally with past versions of themselves. AS such, there’re two core experiences: “Classic,” a side-scrolling 2D platformer in the “past,” and “Modern,” 3D levels similar to Sonic Colors and Sonic Unleashed.
Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 2 (2D) – 2012
Episode II, the sequel to the first Sonic 4 title, continues with a similar plot, gameplay, and graphic style. AS before, it intends to emulate the Sega Genesis Sonic titles.
The game debuted in 2012 for Windows, PlayStation Network, Xbox Live Arcade, iOS, and Android.
Sonic and Tails are playable characters. You can play with the AI or a friend via local or online co-op. However, Tails is not available in single-player.
Gameplay-wise, players had to collect 50 rings before the end goal to unlock a Chaos Emerald (like Sonic 2). Lastly, the plot has the characters defeating robotic pirates on a mysterious island.
Sonic Lost World (3D) – 2013
Sonic Lost World debuted in 2013 for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS. It’s also available for Windows PCs.
The title follows Sonic and Tails as they stop the Deadly Six alien tribe. The gameplay features the typical elements of the saga. Still, it adds parkour features, alternate pathways, Wisp creatures, and Wisp power-ups.
Via the Wisps, Sonic has new Colour Powers. The hero can now fly fire beams to the enemies.
Sonic Mania (2D) – 2017
Sonic Mania is the latest 2D game in the series. It’s a retro adventure that follows Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles on the classic gameplay saga fans love.
Mania celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Sega franchise. It features fast side-scrolling gameplay over 12 levels, several bosses, and Doctor Robotnik as the villain.
The title debuted for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows in 2017.
Sonic Forces (3D) – 2017
Sonic Forces debuted in 2017 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Windows, and Xbox One. It’s the most recent title of the saga we’ve seen.
The story follows Sonic as he joins a resistance against Doctor Robotnik’s world dominance.
The gameplay features a similar 3D platforming as Unleashed, with Sonic using both new and old abilities, as well as Wisp power-ups. It also features “Classic” sections, which are 2D side-scrolling levels.
Players also need to create their avatars from various fictional animals. Each features a unique ability. Then, there’re four playable characters, each one featuring their own skills and sections. These characters are Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, Shadow the Hedgehog, and the avatar.
