5 Ways to Check Serial Number on Surface Laptop

Every device, including Surface laptops, come with unique Serial Numbers that identify the individual devices. You can use this identifier to check the current warranty status, which is useful whenever you encounter any issues with your Surface laptop. Apart from that, it’s also best to take note of the serial number, as it can be helpful in case your Surface gets lost.

On the Surface Device

You can find the Serial Number under the stand on your Surface device. After you pull up the stand, you will see three numbers under the Microsoft logo or the base. From left to right, they are:

Model Number

RAM Capacity

Serial Number

On other Surface devices like Surface Book, you may find the serial number near the hinge or on the keyboard attachment area.

Through the Surface App

You can also find the information on the Surface device through the Surface App. This app also shows the Warranty validity and coverage while providing other services like basic troubleshooting or driver updates.

Install the Surface App from Microsoft Store if you don’t have this app already. Open the application and expand the Device information tab. Check the Serial number.



Using Command-line Interface

Another way you can check the serial number on your Surface laptop is by using a Command-line Interface like Command Prompt or PowerShell. You need to use a Windows Management Instrumentation command-line (WMIC) command for this purpose.

Long tap on the Start icon to open the power user menu. Select Windows PowerShell or Command Prompt or Windows Terminal. Type wmic bios get serialnumber and press Enter to obtain the serial number.



You can also use the cmdlet Get-CimInstance -ClassName Win32_BIOS | Format-List SerialNumber on Windows PowerShell for the same purpose.

From the Surface UEFI

Your Surface UEFI interface also shows basic information on the device and the device firmware.

Turn off the Surface device. After a few seconds, press and hold the volume up button and then press the power button. Don’t release the volume up key until you see the Surface or Microsoft logo or the UEFI interface. After getting to UEFI, look under PC information to find the Serial number.



On the Original Packaging

The original package of the Surface laptop should also contain a sticker that contains some information on the device. If you still have this package, you can find the Serial number with the label S/N under a barcode on the sticker.