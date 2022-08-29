[Solved] “This Network is Blocking Encrypted DNS Traffic” Error

“This Network is Blocking Encrypted DNS Traffic” is a privacy warning that occurs when the security of the network does not meet the standards set by Apple.

If this warning is appearing recently in an already connected network it may be because of recent software changes your iOS device may have had. If the warning is appearing in a new network, it may be because of the weak security of the router.

The following reasons may be causing your iOS device to display “This Network is Blocking Encrypted DNS Traffic” message. Unsecure security standards

Software update issues

Changing routers

How to Fix “This Network is Blocking Encrypted DNS Traffic”?

A simple fix for this problem would be to first restart the router. Turn off the router, turn it back on and reconnect your device. Also, restart your iOS device. Restarting your device gives a fresh start to the process and the application running on your device.

If the problem still persists, you can use the following fixes to solve the this issue.

Forget Network and Reconnect

The easiest solution would be to forget the network from your device and reconnect to it. Forgetting and reconnecting your device resets the network credentials like IP and passwords.

To reset the password and reconnect to your device, follow these steps:

Open your iOS device Go to Settings> Wi-Fi

In Wi-Fi, tap the button of the network you want to forget

Tap Forget This Network to disconnect A popup will appear asking for confirmation Tap Forget to confirm



After forgetting the network, you will be prompted for password if you try to reconnect. To connect to the network,

Again, open settings on your device, Go to Wi-Fi and tap the name of the network you want to connect to In the Enter Password field, type in the correct password Press Join in the keypad to establish connection Check if the network services have been restored

Disable Private Address

Enabling the private address makes your device more secure by limiting the tracking functionality when connecting to different Wi-Fi networks. This makes you less traceable across the network by websites and services.

This is a privacy feature added by Apple that attempts to restrict network based services on gathering the personal data of the user.

The Private Address feature was added with the launch of iOS 14 and is enabled by default in your device. To disable this:

Open Settings Go to Wi-Fi and tap on your network name Inside the network page, scroll down and locate Private Wi-Fi Address

Tap on the button located to right to disable it Restart your iOS device and check for functionalities

Disable iCloud Private Relay

Your IP address and DNS records are set to visible by default. This information can be seen by your ISP and the websites you visit.

Some ISPs do not allow the user to block DNS data that causes this issue to appear.

With the introduction of iOS 15, every iOS device has the Private Relay function. It works by encrypting the DNS addresses you visit and making it visible only with the parties concerned.

Follow these steps to disable iCloud Private Relay:

Open Settings on your iOS device Tap on your name

Tap on iCloud

Inside the setting, search for Private relay and tap on the button to disable it

A prompt will appear. Select Turn off Private Relay to disable it



Restart your device and check if the network features works normally

Configure DNS and VPN Settings

If the problem is still persisting, you can try and reconfigure the DNS settings. To change the DNS settings of your iOS device:

Open Settings Tap on Wi-Fi Tap on the network name or you want to configure DNS of

Search for Configure DNS menu and tap on it Inside the menu, the DNS is set to Automatic by default

Change it to Manual and tap Add Server

Enter a DNS server IP address example (8.8.8.8 for Google)

Tap on Save to save your changes

If you have a VPN (Virtual Private Network) app installed, it may be causing this warning message to pop-up in your device. VPNs work by rerouting your network traffic multiple times across servers for a more secure connection.

To change the VPN settings of your device, firstly

Open Settings app on your iOS device Look for a setting labelled VPN

If it is enabled, disable it by tapping the button beside it Check for network functionalities

Additionally, if your VPN has an app associated with it, open the app and disable it from there as well.

If the problem is still persistent, you can try and delete the VPN app from your device and restart your iOS device to check if the issue is solved. Make sure that you save your user profile or VPN settings if you require it later before proceeding to delete the app.

Reset Network Settings

You can additionally reset the network settings from your iOS device as well. Go to:

Go to your phone’s Settings Tap on General Tap on Transfer or Reset iPhone menu

On the bottom, tap on Reset

In the options, select Reset Network Settings

You will be prompted to enter your device passcode After entering the passcode, again select Reset Network Settings Your device will be reset

Configure Router Security Settings

Sometimes this warning pops up if the security of your network is not according to the standards set by Apple. If you have an outdated or old security protocol in your network, iOS generates this message to warn users of weak security.

Note: The IP address and login credentials of your router are different according to model. Check your device’s product page or contact your ISP on how to access the router configuration homepage.

To change the router settings of your device, firstly check the IP address of your device.

Go to Settings, tap on Wi-Fi and tap on the network name or button located on the right

Inside the network config menu, scroll down to IPv4 Address Note down the number labelled Router



Now, to manage the security settings of your network device, follow these steps:

Open a web browser like Chrome or Safari Enter the Router IP in the address bar Enter the username and password in the router homepage

Search for tab labelled Security or Wireless and click on it In the Security Options section, change the protocol to WPA2(AES) or WPA3 whichever is the most secure depending on your router’s model.

Change the password for a stronger one in the field labelled Pre Shared Key or Network Access Key or simply Password Your router will restart and disconnect your device from its network. Connect to the network again by entering the new password and check if the warning message is still present.

If you cannot access the router homepage, you may need to change the security settings from the associated router’s app. Some ISPs do not allow their users the access to the router settings page. In such cases, contact your ISP and request for necessary support.

Update Software

If none of the methods work, you can try and update the software of your device. The warning may appear because of a software bug or error. The new updates may solve the issue regarding “This Network is Blocking Encrypted DNS Traffic”.

Here’re the steps to update the software on your iOS device:

Go to Settings Tap on General

Tap on Software Update

If your device has an update available, it will be displayed here.

Tap on Download & Install if the Automatic Updates feature is not on

Accept the Terms and Conditions to start the update process

After a successful update, check if the network features are working as intended in your device.

If trying all the abovementioned fixes did not solve your issue, you can try to contact your network administrator or ISP for assistance.