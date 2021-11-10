What Is the Command Key On Windows Keyboard?

The command key is known by many names, cmd key or the Apple key. However, it is only known to those who are familiar with the Apple ecosystem. As for Windows users, it might sound foreign.

The alternative to the Command key makes no sense for someone who has recently switched from Mac to Windows. But, thankfully, there is a solution.

Is There a Command Button on the Windows Keyboard?

There is no command button on a Windows-based keyboard. The closest buttons that work similarly to the Cmd key are:

Start/Windows key with the Windows logo label Control key with Ctrl label

How to Do a Command Key on a Windows Keyboard?

The command key is mostly used to perform routine shortcuts on a Mac. To access the same shortcut on a Windows keyboard, you can use the Control key. The ctrl key can be used similarly to the command key. Here are a few examples.

Shortcut On Mac keyboard On Windows keyboard Print Command + P Control + P Save Command + S Control + S Copy Command + C Control + C Paste Command + V Control + V Select all Command + A Control + A

Where Is the Command Key on the Windows Keyboard?

There is no command key on the Windows keyboard. If you connect a Windows keyboard to a Mac system, the computer does what we call a key substitution.

Key substitution means that the command key is mapped to a different key on the Windows keyboard. Unless changed, the Command key can be achieved by pressing the Control or Ctrl key on your keyboard.

How to Map the Command Key on a Windows Keyboard?

By default, the command key is mapped to the Control key. Or, you can map it to a different modifier key by following these steps on a Mac OS.

Go to the Apple menu and select System Preferences. Select Keyboard. On the Keyboard tab, select Modifier Keys. Select the keyboard that you want to change the mapping for. Select the dropdown list next to the Command key and choose a different option. Test your new command key to suit your needs.

Note that, Whichever key you map it to, make sure that key isn’t being used by a different modifier key. For example, if you map the command key to the option then make sure the option key is mapped to the command.

How to Change the Command Key on Windows?

To change the command key on windows, follow these steps.

Download and install the Mouse and Keyboard Center by Microsoft. Open the app from the Start Menu. Select the command key that you want to change. Select the target key.

If your keyboard is not detected by the app, use this software called SharpKeys to change the key. This app is works on all versions of Windows including Windows 11.

Open SharpKeys from the Start Menu. Select Add. Under the From key, scroll down and select Left Ctrl. Under the To key, select a different key such as Left Windows or Fn. Press OK.

How to Fix the Command Key Not Working on the Windows Keyboard?

If the command key is not working, first you need to check if the key is physically damaged. By default, the system maps the command key to the Control key.

Use an online checker like this to press the key on your keyboard. If the on-screen button doesn’t light up, the button is physically inaccessible. Using SharpKeys, you can map the command key to a different button instead. Just make sure that the From key is set to Left Ctrl and change the To key to a working button.

There are tons of keyboard mapping apps available online. This website lists some popular alternatives to SharpKeys.

How to Disable the Command Key on Windows?

Windows does not provide a built-in method to disable the command key. There are many third-party apps that make disabling easier. SharpKeys is primarily used to map the command key on Windows. But, we can also use it to disable the key entirely. Make sure that the To key is mapped to Turn Key Off at the beginning of the list.