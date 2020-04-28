Ever wondered why your favorite movie looks distorted? Could it be because of your display design? If yes, how can you find it?

And if you’ve stumbled into this article, you must have the same question. What resolution is my monitor ? So, let’s go ahead and find it.

What is a Screen Resolution

Simply put, a resolution is the number of pixels spread out on your screen to form an image. A higher amount of pixel count means sharper movies, pictures, and even texts. So the tagline “If it’s bigger, it must be better” definitely applies in this case.

While talking about the screen resolutions, high-end laptops have incredible graphics, while budget-friendly laptop’s displays are slightly skewed. Whereas, screen size helps you form an image. It’s the physical size of the desktop measured in inches. If you have a 22” monitor, then your screen is 22 inches in length while measuring diagonally.

Did our brief introduction trigger your curiosity on laptop resolutions?

What is my monitor resolution ?

How many pixels wide is my screen?

Windows

Method 1: Through Dxdiag

Firstly, click on the run option and type dxdiag. Then it opens up a tab showing your system specs. Now select display tab. Scroll down the device category to view the current display mode. And here you go, it is the current pixel number of your display.

Method 2: Through home display settings

First and foremost, go to your home screen and right-click on an empty space. Then go to display settings. Under the scale and layout category, you can see the display resolutions option. But if the recommended option does not please you, just click on the drop-down menu and select the one you prefer.

Here’s step by step explanation in video:

MAC

Method 1: Through system preferences

Start by going to your home screen. And click on system preferences. Then go to displays. Click on best for display option. And if you want to change the scale, click on scaled and select the one you like from the drop-down menu.

Method 2: Through apple icon

So, first, go to the apple icon and click on about this mac. Now you get a new window with a bunch of tabs. Then select the second tab called displays. Then select displays preferences. Now it opens up the same dialog box as before on your Mac laptop. Lastly, you can change the scale through the scaled option, just like in the first method.

Linux

Method 1: Through ex rounder program

In Ubuntu: Linux, start by using the command line bash. Open xrandr program. You can see a list on the screen. But the one with the * (asterisk) sign is the current number of pixels that your system is using.

Online Resolution Checker tools:

WhatIsMyScreenResolution.NET – It is an online tool used to check resolutions of any device along with the width and height of your laptop. Websiteplanet.com – Websiteplanet provides simple tools to check your screen and know if your layout is at the right resolutions.

I hope I have covered everything here.

How to change monitor resolution

It is the number of pixels in the x and y-axis of any computer. For example, if your screen dimension is 1920×1080, you have 1920 pixels in the x-axis and 1080 pixels on the y-axis. And because of it’s sharper tone, more contents fit in this kind of arrangement.

For commercial business and private purposes, people use different kinds of PC and laptops. Since it is serving numerous users, they are in various sizes and options according to consumer demands. After buying your product, you may want to know how to change your monitor resolution from default. Let us show you how:

Firstly, go to the search button and type control panel. Now click on appearance and personalization and click on adjust screen resolutions. Here you can see the default option to be of 1920×1080 pixels. But you can click on the drop-down menu to view other option sizes. Now choose the one you prefer. For example, I want to change it to 1280×960. Click on apply after selecting the preferred option. A new dialog box appears. Then click on keep changes. Keep calm if the screen goes black. It’s just taking some time to adjust to the changes. But know that if your video card cannot support the selected resolutions, it will go black and reverts to the previous one. Go ahead and follow these easy steps.

While going through the article, did you wonder how big is my monitor? And are you thinking of ways how to measure monitor size? Well, it’s quite easy. Firstly, try to find the model number. Have a thorough look at the top, bottom edge, and even on its backside. After that, go to your web browser and search for your model number. Now click on the model name and look at its full specification.

If this got you thinking, then ‘how big is my laptop screen ?’. Here are some easy ways to figure it out.

Remove the LCD from your computer. Then flip it over to see the model number sticker on the backside. All LCD consists of model numbers that display the physical size of the LCD and inches. However, on this laptop, the LCD model number is LTN 156 AT01. The number 156 tells us that the LCD is 15.6″ (inches) diagonally. As a reminder, you can find the measurement of your laptop, even on the product stickers and manuals.

How do I know the best resolution for my monitor

So before buying a desktop or laptop, you should keep a few things in mind. For example, there’s a higher number of pixel resolutions in high-end monitors than in budget-friendly versions.

And each display has a native/recommended size. It’s the maximum amount of pixels that your device can display. Often, using this works best for your console. If you want a clear and sharp image while watching a movie or playing games, choose the one at default.

However, when it comes to performance-like playing a video game in a 4k laptop, it is wise to switch on to resolutions that suit our applications. Such laptops have a lot of pixels; they can drain out your battery pretty quickly. Also, use a video card to scale the size according to your requirements. Nevertheless, it’s advisable to choose the aspect ratio close to your default.

Conclusion

We hope you found all the answers related to a motor’s resolution. Let us know if you have successfully learned how to do it. And if we’ve missed any bit, do tell us on the comment section below.