[Solved] Your Device Is Missing Important Security And Quality Fixes

This error occurs when Windows fails to perform a download to execute an update. This issue occurs mainly due to outdated Service Stack Update (SSU) or errors in system files. Improper update installation may also cause this error.

Repairing system files should fix this issue. Mostly, you only need to launch the troubleshooting tool. In some cases, resolving it may require more advanced solutions.

What Caused This Issue?

Windows missing security and quality fixes may occur due to corruption of system files, especially those required for installing updates. However, there may also be other causes. Some possible reasons for this issue are as follows: Bugs in recent updates Improper installation of updates Third-party applications that block updates Outdated or problematic Servicing Stack Update System file corruption Malware infection

How Do I Solve It?

There are a few probable solutions to fix this issue. These fixes range from launching troubleshooters to resetting your system.

Still, in most cases, some simple fixes should be enough to enable you to download updates again.

Launch Windows Updates Troubleshooter

Windows has a troubleshooting feature to check and fix problems in the system. You may solve this error by launching the Windows Update Troubleshooter. It fixes common issues you can encounter in the Windows Update service. Follow these directions:

First, press Windows key + I to launch Settings. You can also open the Start Menu and click on Settings (cogwheel symbol). Click on Update and Security and then select Troubleshooter from the left bar on the new tab. If you have troubleshooting options, scroll down and click Windows Update Troubleshooter. If not, choose Additional troubleshooters. Then locate and click Windows Update.

Click on Run the troubleshooter.

Enable the Telemetry Settings

Telemetry service is used to send computer usage data to Microsoft. Users may not be able to update their system if this setting is disabled.

You can access telemetry settings in various ways. The easiest is to use the Local Group Policy Editor. To do so, follow these directions:

Press Windows key + R and enter gpedit.msc to open the Local Group Policy Editor. You can also search for and open it by using the search bar. Click on Administrative Templates under Computer Configuration from the left sidebar. Now, open Windows Components > Data Collection and Preview Build.

Locate and double-click on Allow Telemetry. Here, select Enabled and change options to any except 0. Click on Ok or Apply to apply the changes. Then, close the Editor.

Download Latest Servicing Stack Update

Servicing Stack Updates provides fixes for the update process. The SSU mitigates potential issues while installing the latest quality and feature updates. Installing the latest SSU enables updating the OS to the latest Microsoft security fixes.

You need to download the SSU from the official website of the Microsoft Security Response Center. Make sure to download the update compatible with your Windows version and system type. You can check your system type in the Device specifications at Settings > System > About.

Reinstall/Uninstall Your Latest Windows Security Updates

Sometimes, the Windows Security Updates may have errors or bugs. It may be why your device is missing important security and quality fixes. To solve it, uninstall or reinstall those updates. Follow the directions below:

Open the Control Panel. Enter control in the Run dialogue box (Windows + R) to do so. You can search for it on the search bar. Go to Programs > Programs and Features in the category view. You can directly select Programs and Features in the classic view. Click on View installed updates. Locate the most recent security update under the Microsoft Windows group. Right-click on it and choose Uninstall. Restart your PC. You can reinstall the windows update if you want to. If reinstalling causes the error again, uninstall it and wait for further updates.

Tweak Registry

This error may result due to a bug in Microsoft’s Windows registry. As per Microsoft’s official page, the problem exists only in certain versions of Microsoft windows. The affected versions are:

Windows Server 2012 R2

Windows 10 – all editions

Windows 7 Service Pack 1

Note: If you do not use any of the above mentioned versions of windows, please skip to the next step.

To resolve it, you need to create a new registry entry and set its value to the maximum. Here are the steps:

Press Windows key + R and enter regedit to open the Registry Editor. You can also search for and open it by using the search bar. Click on Yes if you see the User Control Account prompt. Navigate to the path: Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control Then, right-click on the empty area and choose New > DWORD (32-bit) Value.

Set its name to RegistrySizeLimit and value to 4294967295, the maximum possible DWORD value.

Repair Corrupted System Files

The System File Checker and the Deployment Image Servicing and Management tools can scan and repair damage in the system files. Using them may solve this issue. However, this method may not work if the Windows Update client is not working properly.

Still, it is better to run these tools. You can use do so by following the instructions below:

Search for cmd in the search bar. Then Right-click on the command prompt and select Run as administrator. Click Yes on the permission prompt if it appears. Type the commands below and press enter after each to execute them. Wait for each to complete. dism /online /cleanup-image /scanhealth

dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth

sfc /scannow We recommend running the DISM tool first. DISM can restore missing files that are not backed up by SFC, which increases the success rate for SFC scan. Reboot your PC and check if the error persists.

Use Windows Update Assistant

If you can’t install the latest updates from your PC, you can use the Windows Update Assistant to do so. It is possible to launch the Update Assistant from the official Microsoft website .

Select your Windows version in Software Download and click on Update now from the next page. It launches the Update Assistant, and you can follow the on-screen instructions to install updates.

Scan for Malware

Some malware can prevent the system from accessing the update service. The computer needs to be well protected to avoid such a problem. We recommend using good antivirus programs and leaving their real-time protection settings on. You can also regularly scan your system.

Scan your computer if you encounter this error which may solve the issue. There are various antivirus software applications. You can search their official websites for ways to use them for scanning.

It would also be better to enable cloud-based protection for your defender or antivirus programs.

Change Permission for System Volume Information Directory

This error may occur when Windows can’t access the System Volume Information directory. You can change system permissions to fix this issue. Follow these instructions:

Run the Windows PowerShell as Administrator. You can press Windows key + X or right-click on the Start icon and select Windows PowerShell (Admin). You can also use the search bar. Type the command below and press Enter to execute it: cmd .exe /c takeown /f "C:System Volume Information*" /R /D Y && icacls "C:System Volume Information*" /grant:R SYSTEM:F /T /C /L

Check Background Intelligent Transfer Services

Windows uses the BITS to download updates to your system. You should verify if this service is running or not from the Services utility. Follow these steps:

Press Windows key + R and enter services.msc to open the Services. You can also search for and open it by using the search bar. Locate Background Intelligent Transfer Service and check if they are running or not. If it is inactive, right-click on it and select Start. If it is running, right-click and choose Restart.



Reset Windows Updates services

There may be problems in the Windows Update service components that troubleshooting cannot resolve. You can try manually resetting these components by following the instructions below:

First, go to airplane mode from the notification bar (right side of the taskbar). Click on the wifi icon and select Airplane Mode. Then search for cmd in the search bar. Then Right-click on the command prompt and select Run as administrator. Click Yes on the permission prompt in case it appears. Type the commands below and press Enter after each to execute them all.

net stop bits net stop wuauserv net stop appidsvc net stop cryptsvc net stop msiserver Del "%ALLUSERSPROFILE%\Application Data\Microsoft\Network\Downloader\*.*" rmdir %systemroot%\SoftwareDistribution /S /Q rmdir %systemroot%\system32\catroot2 /S /Q regsvr32.exe /s atl.dll regsvr32.exe /s urlmon.dll regsvr32.exe /s mshtml.dll netsh winsock reset netsh winsock reset proxy net start bits net start wuauserv net start appidsvc net start cryptsvc net start msiserver

To explain these commands, first, you stop the Background Intelligent Transfer Service (BITS), Windows Update service, Cryptographic service, and Windows Installer service. Then you are deleting the files created by BITS. After that, the step is to clear the Windows Update cache. Finally, you reset network configurations before restarting the services you stopped earlier.

Launch System Restore

System Restore creates a snapshot of your system and saves it as a restore point. It allows you to revert to the restore point whenever you need to. Keep in mind, though, that this removes any changes you have made after creating the restore point.

You should try this method only if no other methods work. To perform a system restore, follow the steps below:

Type restore in the search bar and open Create a restore point. It opens the System Protection tab in System Properties. Click on System Restore to start the process. Follow the on-screen instructions. You can select any restore point you want. There is also an option to check for affected programs. You may need to reinstall those programs after the process completes.

Reset PC

If no other methods work and you don’t have an appropriate restore point, the last option is to reset your OS. You will have two options if you want to reset your PC. The first option deletes only the system data, while the second one deletes all data on your PC.

We still recommend you backup all your important data before performing this method. For this, follow these steps: