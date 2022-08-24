How to Add Trusted Sites in Google Chrome

Google Chrome needs users to grant permissions before accessing any security settings. Although tedious when in a rush, this is a good security measure. However, some sites, for instance, a video conferencing site, require access to your webcam and microphone.

In Google Chrome, you have the feature of trusting set websites. This saves time spent going through the permissions. If you are certain a website is trustworthy, you can grant the permission it requires for optimum use.

This article will discuss the criteria of a trustworthy website and how you can set a website as a trusted one in Google Chrome. Keep reading to get websites trusted in no time!

How to Know a Website is Trustworthy?

It is very important to know that the website you are willing to trust is actually credible. There are many indications of fraud or scammy websites you can look for before making this decision.

Before you trust a website, ensure it meets the following requirements:

URL begins with HTTPS

Connection is Secure

High Domain Authority

Comment Section Enabled

Review Website’s Privacy Policy

Even if these are good measures of understanding the reliability of a website, understand that they might not always be true. Before granting the permissions, look it up on online forums to see if they’ve been suspected of any security breach.

How to Add Trusted Sites in Chrome?

After you’ve ensured the website is trusted, pat yourself on the back; you’re done with the difficult step! You can trust the website you’re currently using or the websites you’ve been recently using.

You can use this feature on both the desktop and the mobile application version of Google Chrome.

Add Current Website

You can add the website currently in use as a trusted site. This is a very straightforward process to add the website as trusted on your Google Chrome browser.

Follow these steps to add an opened website as trusted on your Chrome browser:

Open the tab running the website you want to trust. From the address bar, select the padlock icon. Click on Site settings.

Under the Permissions section, drop down the menu and set permission for each option.

Using Browser Settings

You can add multiple websites as trusted in Google Chrome. If you want to set the websites you frequently visit as trusted, head to your browser settings.

Refer to the following steps to add multiple websites as trusted on the Chrome browser:

Open Google Chrome. Select the vertical three-dot menu on the top-right corner of the browser. Head to Settings.

From the sidebar, select Privacy and Settings. Locate Site Settings and click on it. Under Recent Activity, locate the website and select it. Set permissions accordingly. If you do not see the website you want to list as trusted under Recent activity, select “View permissions and data stored across sites.”

Locate and select the drop-down menu next to the website you want to trust. Select the site to set permissions accordingly.

On Android

You get to list the websites you visit as trusted on the mobile application of Google Chrome as well. The steps, however, differ according to the system of your device.

If you use an Android device, follow these steps to list a website as trusted on Google Chrome:

Open the Chrome browser on your Android. Click on the vertical three-dot menu. Select Settings.

Scroll down to Site settings under the Advanced section.

Tap on All sites. Select the search icon, then enter the name of the website. Set the permissions accordingly.

On iOS/iPadOS

The process of setting a website as trusted is a bit different for the mobile application of Apple devices. If you own an iPhone or an iPad, refer to these steps to list a website as trusted on Google Chrome:

Open your browser. Locate the horizontal three-dot menu and select it. Hop on to Settings.

Scroll down to Content Settings, then select it.

Manage permissions as required.

Using Windows Settings

This method is exclusive to the Windows operating system. Apart from trusting websites from Google Chrome, you can set your system to trust a website across all installed browsers.

Through this step, you won’t have to go through the hassle of setting the website as trusted while switching browsers. You can grant this special permission from the control panel on your Windows system.

Follow these steps to trust websites from the Control Panel of your Windows Operating System:

Launch Start, and enter Control Panel on the search bar to open the utility. Select Network and Internet from the list of options presented. Head to Internet Options. From the Internet Options window, select the Security tab. Select the icon that looks like a green check mark called Trusted sites. Click on the Sites button.

On the pop-up, enter the URL of the website you want to system to trust under Add this website to the zone: Select Add.



How to Remove Trusted Site?

If you want to remove a website previously listed as a trusted site, you can do so by resting the permissions you allow on the browser’s settings. This will restore the default permission settings of the website.

After you reset the permissions, the website prompts you to either allow or disable permissions before accessing any security settings. You can remove a site as trusted when you no longer use it or notice something off on the website.

Follow these steps to remove a trusted website on Google Chrome:

On Desktop

If you use Google Chrome on your desktop, follow these steps to remove a site as trusted:

Open Google Chrome. Select the vertical three-dot menu, then select Settings. Go to Privacy and Security from the panel to your left. Locate Site Settings. Select View Permissions and data stored across sites. On the search bar, type the URL of the site you want to remove. Next to the trusted site, select the vertical three-dot menu. Select Reset Permissions. Click Reset on the confirmation pop-up.

On Android

For Android devices, refer to these steps to reset permissions for your device:

Open the mobile application for Google Chrome. Select the vertical three-dot menu on the top right corner. Hop on to Settings. Scroll down to select Site Settings from the Advanced section. Tap on All sites. Select the search icon, then type the URL to the trusted site.

Tap on the Clear & reset button.



On iOS/iPadOS

Follow these steps if you want to remove trusted websites from an iPhone or an iPad: