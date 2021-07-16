Best Browser RPG Games You Can Play Right Now

Browser games are still alive — despite what you might believe after the demise of Flash in browsers. While many classic games like AdventureQuest switched to gameplay that requires a download, there are still plenty to choose from, that work right on your browser.

It just takes a little more work to ferret out the best ones.

Choosing the Best Browser RPG Games

Consider what type of environment interests you as a factor because you’ll spend a lot of time in the world as you complete quests and level up. Some games offer the classic medieval adventure story, while others are set in broody cities or islands that float through clouds.

Another consideration is whether you mind limited progression. Some browser-based RPGs will lock you out from completing more objectives once you’ve run out of stamina or energy for the day — depending on the system. Others will let you adventure for as long as you want, which means you can grind through monsters to earn XP.

Many modern browser games also incorporate some MMO elements, bringing other real players to team up with or fight again. Consider whether you want gameplay that involves others when choosing the best browser-based RPG for you. If you don’t like PvP battles against other players, choose one that doesn’t include others.

In Aberoth, you begin as a prisoner guarded by a sleeping orc who has misplaced the key on the ground by your cell. Pick up the key and sneak out of the dungeon to start the real adventure. There’s a world to discover full of player interactions, enemies that can use actual items in the world, and even pet monsters.

Aberoth is an old-school RPG that doesn’t offer many tutorials and thrusts you into the world to make your way and survive against serious threats. You can play the game on mobile, desktop, or with a download. Even if you choose to stay on the browser game, you can create an account and log in or out of it to save your progress.

If you like customizable characters, then Nevergrind might be the right game for you. It offers 12 races, 14 classes, and 12 talents to choose from, which means each playthrough might be a very different experience. Most quests revolve around fighting a specific kind of monster or boss and winning both experience and loot.

Play to become the hero of Vandamor as you increase your power and skill. You can play with friends, create a guild, store items in a bank, or train at the academy. Nevergrind has more than 40 types of mobs to keep you entertained as you fight your way across the world.

Dark Orbit Reloaded is a fun game for those who prefer lasers and spaceships to swords and horses. The game offers various quests to level up, explore the world, and complete missions. You can also take on fellow players — or join up with them to beat goals together.

One of the best things about Dark Orbit Reloaded is your ability to customize your ship. You might want to try different ones depending on if you decide to pursue the story and takedown intergalactic monsters or if you go up against other people instead. You can play the game online by creating an account.

Take quests from the Council of Loathing and work to increase your stats. That’s the basic gameplay in The Kingdom of Loathing — but there’s a lot more to it than that. If you like pop culture references, video game humor, and a story that doesn’t take itself too seriously, The Kingdom of Loathing delivers.

The graphics are as low-key as they come, including characters like stick figures. Most of the game looks like something you could scribble in a notebook. The Kingdom of Loathing still has clans, dungeons, and all the other aspects of a great RPG — so don’t let the simple graphics keep you from trying it out.

Fallen London is a text-based game set in gothic, Victorian London that was transported into an alternate dimension. The writing is rich, detailed, and puts your character in situations that can end up terribly. For example, you might be at a banquet where you are told not to turn around — and you can choose to turn around when you realize what you’re hearing doesn’t match what you see in the mirror.

You probably shouldn’t, though.

If you like horror games, deep rich worlds, and scary monsters, try Fallen London. You can follow the stories that it wants to tell and decide how they end for you. Moreover, Fallen London still gets new updates, making it all the more fun to play.

Imagine a world where islands float through the clouds. You’ve always lived there in peace until you get a letter from your missing father and decide to go on a quest — and the island starts burning around you. Travel through different islands to try to stop the destruction of your world.

Each game area has a different flair, making Granblue Fantasy a fun game for explorers. You have the option to watch the captioned cutscenes or skip through them and read a summary. However, you’ll probably get more out of the game and characters if you watch the scenes.

Utopia involves taking and holding kingdoms and land over periods called ages. Each age can last few months in-game, which means that any time of the day or night during that age, you might be called on to attack or defend. You and your team create armies, recruit thieves, and master magic to hold onto what’s yours.

In Utopia, you build, research, and explore the world to increase your power levels. Doing so will make you a more valuable team member — but you shouldn’t go it alone. The game is very team-based, and it’s better to work with your team to determine what skills are needed as you work toward creating a stronger party.

Imagine a dark, crime-ridden city. Your aim as a poor person living on the streets is to rise to power and acclaim so that you’ll never have to be hungry again. Unfortunately, every other person you pass is trying to do the same — even if it means they have to take you down.

In the game, you increase your status by taking classes, bootlegging movies, going to the gym, or getting a job. Your energy, nerve, and life determine how much you can do before you have to take a break.

Torn lets you choose between criminal, fighter, and executive when you start, but all the activities in the game are open to you no matter which you choose.

In Nexus Clash, your character is a soul after the Nexus Wars. You’re trapped in a world surrounded by monsters — but have your otherworldly abilities to help you survive. Everything you do in-game revolves around action points that you use to move, use powers, or interact.

The game is separated into segments called Breaths, each of which can last a year or more. You work to get your patron to be the highest power by the end of the Breath when the world ends and begins again. You can start playing Nexus Clash any time, even in the middle of the current Breath.

Hordes offer many paths for new players, including a choice of three classes, two factions, and three large maps. There are more than 50 spells available too, which lets you customize your approach to any PvE or PvP situation. Many environment types, legendary items, and enormous bosses that need coordination to conquer give any player a lot to do in the game.

Another feature of the game is the global merchant system. This helps actual players trade gear with other players who need what they have to offer. Hordes.io was released as an open beta in 2019.

Whichever browser-based RPG you choose, you’ll have to create an account to save your progression. Once you do, it should be accessible from any browser that you log in on as long as it’s compatible with the game.

Read the information about each game before you start — some games do better in one browser over another.