Best Multiplayer Browser Games of 2021 (No Download)

Having quick access to games isn’t only for mobile users or those looking for browser-based idle games. Plenty of PC users can access multiplayer browser games fast without even having to log in.

So fire up your browser, make sure it’s updated to the latest version, and try a new game today.

Best Browser Games Multiplayer

If you’re not sure where to start, consider what type of game you want to play. Some people prefer MMOs or RPGs like Mirage Online Classic, where they can adventure alone, with friends, or with strangers.

Others might want to try a game that’s best with friends you know, like Gartic Phone or Codenames Online. Simpler games like Agar.io are a great way to pass a few minutes between meetings. There’s something for everyone.

Let’s dive into the list now, shall we!

A great blend of hack-and-slash with some strategy involved, Wilds.io is an excellent example of what a multiplayer browser game can be. You and your team have to overtake other groups to win control of the map with various weapons and athletic moves. The game includes mappable hotkeys, item swapping, and team selection.

Creating an account and signing in can help you level your character because it gives you access to daily quests. You also get some free gold for signing up and can purchase weapons to make your character more effective.

Since the game spawns you right into the action, it’s an easy one to quickly pick up and play with friends even when you don’t have much time. This is why Wilds is one of the best browser games multiplayer.

Catan Universe is an online version of the popular game Settlers of Catan. It’s a strategy game where you and your friends compete for resources, battle each other, and try to make tactical decisions to ensure that your group outdoes the others. Only one player can come out on top in the end.

While the game is free-to-play, you can purchase additional expansions. There are custom game settings where you can determine who plays and who is on each team. If you ever feel like playing alone, there are also single-player modes and modes that pit you against AI. The game also boasts an ELO system with leaderboards, offering another type of competition.

You can also play Catan Universe on Steam or mobile devices. Of course, none of those options are in-browser games.

Lords of the Arena is another strategy game that you can try to tackle with friends. Each of you makes a team composed of 30 separate heroes, optimized to take down either the campaign game or other players.

Unique items can help further equip and customize your group of characters to help you beat the various challenges. There are nine leagues in the PvP arena. You and your friends can create teams to try to conquer the leaderboards and defeat other players.

If you plan to play regularly, keep an eye on the daily login rewards. Sometimes you get items that make logging in for a quick second worth the time, even if you aren’t planning to play at that moment.

In Agar, your character is a tiny circle drifting across a large surface and attempting to eat both dots and other players. As you grow, it’s easier to interact with other parts of the map, devour other players, and get the resources to continue growing. Use the mouse to guide your movement, the spacebar to split into multiple circles, and W to get rid of some of your mass.

Agar gives you the chance to join with your friends as a clan and take on opponents together. This can help you survive longer if you often find yourself eaten by other, more prominent players. Just have one friend create a room, and the others join with the friend’s code.

Gartic Phone is a collaborative game where people give prompts, draw responses, and deal with time limits to create some pretty zany pieces of art and animation. Some game modes support up to 15 players. The most basic mode is normal, where each person makes a prompt, and everyone else draws.

They also recently added an animation mode. Each person makes a prompt, and each person receives one from another player. During each round, the person sees the previous picture and draws the next moment in the animation. When the game is over, the prompts and animations are put together and displayed to the players.

Gartic Phone is a great game to play with your friends if you’re looking to have a good laugh. I’ve been in games with multiple friends where we’ve all laughed so hard that we can’t speak for long moments. With so many game modes, it’s definitely worth giving it a try, especially if you can all gather on Discord during the game.

Mirage Online Classic is an MMORPG with a lot of customization and exploration to offer. It boasts six classes, ten skills, more than 15 dungeons, and hundreds of magic items — all from your browser. Classes are grouped into support, melee, and distance, depending on what playstyle you prefer.

Mirage Online Classic has online guilds and chats right in the browser to make playing with your friends more accessible. This means that if you can’t log into a messaging service from your computer, you can still communicate while you play the game.

With a group of friends, your ascension to be the best player in Mirage will be much easier since you can support one another and help defeat the more dangerous areas in the game.

Codenames Online is a word guessing game that revolves around secret identities. There are a variety of cards on the table that each has an associated word. The spymaster gives a one-word clue, and an operative from one of two teams tries to guess a term associated with it — that also happens to be associated with a secret identity.

The game ends when one team gets all the identities or when they make contact with an assassin. A team that makes contact with an assassin loses.

Spymasters have the biggest challenge in this game because they have to keep a straight face no matter what the operative guesses.

Krunker is a first-person shooter that you can play online. It features 12 rotation maps and a variety of skill-based movements that you’ll have to use to beat the other players. It has objective modes in addition to outright deathmatch, so you have a lot of options to keep you and your friends interested.

You can spawn into a game without even creating a login. There’s an option to join a game, host a game, or look through a variety of servers in case you and your friends want to play with others. It even has mods you can load from the sidebar to create an entirely different experience or enhance a custom game you and your friends make.

Miniclip 8 Ball Pool is the browser version of a pool hall. You can play with your friends, match with strangers, and even join tournaments to test your skills against the best players the internet can offer. Just don’t jump into a tournament until you’ve had a chance to master online play by playing against your friends first.

If you win matches, you get pool tokens that help you customize the game. You can even get custom cues. While you don’t have to register to play, it’s best to create an account to start games with your friends and find each other in the game.

If you like battle royale-style shooters, check out War Brokers. It’s an FPS that also offers speed, classic, and survival modes. Once you’ve created an account, you can log in and start to add friends with an account to a friends list to make it easy to join games together.

The game has a very cartoonish look, and the characters almost remind me of Minecraft characters. You spawn in with a variety of weapons on your number keys to choose from.

Movement is pretty smooth, and you have a decent jump height. Be aware that friendly players are outlined in green, so shooting at them won’t help your team advance.

Benefits of Browser Games

Playing browser games is great because you can log in from almost anywhere with a computer. You don’t have to wait for downloads and updates. The game is maintained on the server itself.

Your progress is saved online, meaning that you don’t have to keep it safe on your computer, which is convenient when you have to clear the hard drive space.

And hey, if you get caught by your boss, just send him this list so he too can enjoy games while working!

Finally…

When people think of browser games, it’s normal to think of single-player and puzzle-style games. That’s not the case anymore. Browser games can be shooters, adventure games, and strategy games.

Many of them let you match up with friends or use online matchmaking to help you find new people to play with. Hope you found the best fit for your interest if not and you feel like something is missing, feel free to leave a comment down below!