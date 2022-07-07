13 Best Minecraft Faction Servers in 2022

Playing with the faction plugin is a great way to experience Minecraft servers. You can create a team or an army of players who share the same purpose as you. Build, farm, and create a beautiful kingdom inside the server. You can expand your groups and raid other factions too.

There are so many things you can do together.

It’s not just a PVP or battle royale but a huge range of managing players to create a sustained survival world where each person is given the task to grow a small village into a flourishing town or team up to loot other player’s resources.

Contribute your time and energy together and build awesome factions. Also, defend your resources against other factions because there will be greedy groups who grow their empire by raiding other villages and towns.

Best Faction Servers Minecraft

You can find so many interesting stories about the war between factions when an intruder of one faction steals resources and kills players of another faction.

Declaring war and fighting each other till death has become a norm between factions but factions are mostly there to build and harvest resources together as it takes less time and fun when you get to meet new people who are extremely helpful and aid you in your journey.

Hypixel

IP: Mc.hypixel.net

One of the largest faction servers in Minecraft with all the necessary groups contributing to different areas such as build battle, sky wars, bed wars, duels, and many more.

Team up with friends and go on an epic journey to take over the sky in sky wars or fight with opponents worldwide in build battle. The server also has a trading business mechanism if one is interested in being a merchant in Hypixel. There are hundreds of mini-games and more than a million helpful Minecraft players so you will have no problem picking up and getting started.

The most fun part is when you and your friends team up to defeat epic bosses around the areas of the server there are many bosses that will keep you on your toes. Besides boss fights, there are also events when things spice up and you take part in various tasks.

Customize your gear as there are hundreds of new and unique armors and weapons. It’s a huge community of Minecraft players on one server.

MassiveCraft

IP: Massivecraft.com

Massive craft is a huge server where people can simultaneously combine all the mini-games and modes into one. Players can flawlessly use their craft and weapons from one portal into another.

Players can now claim their lands and join together with friends. By using simple commands they can set their home spawn point so players can teleport anytime to their home base. There are hundreds of features found in MassiveCraft that are unique from any other faction servers. Players have a huge range of customization including mob spawns, bosses, and items.

MOX MC

IP: MOXMC.NET

The server is best for players who want to pick up and get started with action as there are server custom-made factions where players can join and start having fun.

Unlike other servers where you have to grind through the game with friends to obtain and craft items, the MOXMC server will gear you up with requirements to begin your battle.

This server is fantastic for beginner Minecraft players as there are towns with veterans who welcome new players and give them the knowledge to play survival-based PVP battles.

Archon

IP: archonhq.net

With so many quests, battles, land claims, and seasons, players will have their hours invested in the vast and competitive world of Archon. One of the best Factions with serious and aggressive players who are skilled enough to build and craft magical items.

The reason for such competition is because of the real-life prize money awarded by servers every season. The server also hosts various games and events where each victorious faction receives a cash prize set inside the server.

The faction server is famous because of its magic mod unique from the game. As a fantasy server, the game maintains its magic with the Mana system where every magical weapon, spell, and ability revolves around the consumption and expense of Mana.

Mana Cube

IP: play.manacube.com

Mana cube has continuously given top-quality services to date. The faction server welcomes players who can create a clan and then participate in various activities held by the server.

Mana cube also keeps the server fresh by introducing various new features in every update.

With its weekly events, games, and clans to help each other out, players can find communities who include new members to help their clan grow and compete with others.

You can also claim your lands on five different dimensions where you can harvest and mine each unique resource found in these dimensions.

LifeSteal

IP: mc.lifestealsmp.com

This faction server is like being thrown into the world of heavily modified maps where you not only have to survive but thrive to beat all the in-game bosses. Find hidden secrets, loot, and treasures in the LifeSteal faction server. Basically, it’s SMP with a modded map.

One thing you need to do immediately is to build a faction or join another faction because long-time players with powerful weapons and armors will easily defeat you in the beginning phase. Having a team will help you protect your tools and resources. They will also help you progress through the game as you battle along their side.

OPBlocks

IP: Java: play.opblocks.com

IP: Bedrock: top.opblocks.com

It has a wide range of games you can enjoy with your friends. It has various types of mods within the game from boosters to magics or you can craft unique items to spice up the PvP battles.

What’s even more amazing is that you can plate Opblocks on bedrock editions too. Console players now have different games to choose from. You can enter a number of modes to play or simply create your quest for your friends to play. With its infinite leveling system and changing of seasons, the new and OPblocks has varieties of things to offer to new as well as old players.

Snapcraft

IP: snapcraft.net

Snapcraft builds its server in simple but unique ways. Things like relationships build up with other players, one-person faction, and claiming lands anywhere are its features including many many more that makes the game exciting to play.

You can custom build your own map and organize PvP battles inviting players from the servers. The good thing about Snapcraft is that you can solo plate into one versus one arena battle. This makes battle intense and reliable because you don’t have to rely on your team to aid only for them to flee during desperate times.

With so many modes including creativity, you can build whatever you can imagine and invite your friends to play survival on your creation.

Mineland Network

IP: epic.join-ml.com

Mineland network provides thousands of games that you can access through its central hub. Just like the name suggests, the server is a network of thousands of games that will keep you engaged and entertained for hours. From bed wars and sky block to lucky block mod, it has almost every mod game we found inside Minecraft verse.

You can create your faction and join thousands of games to grow together. The game also provides economic systems including trades and purchasing unique items. Just like Roblox where creators build their own game and upload it into its server, Mineland also has the feature to create their own game and creators can place it into the central network where other players can enter and enjoy their creations.

Lemon Cloud

IP: play.lemoncloud.org

With its constant updates and services, lemon cloud holds high ranks amongst dedicated servers.

With its OP(Operator Status) based faction. Players can now make use of various command functions provided by the server such as changing game modes, weather, time, and so on. Lemond Cloud constantly updates its server with new content.

Along with bed wars and sky wars that have become a must for any competitive server, the lemon cloud provides users with other contents such as OP Prison, OP creative builds, survival rest, and many more.

Pika Network

IP: mpc.pika.host

Welcome to Pika Network. Here you are going to find friendly players, staff, and admins who will help you introduce the Pika Network server. Just like Mineland Network, Pika Network hosts a number of games inside.

Skyblock with survival where you have to extend your island, build magnificent houses and become the best player among the best. In skyward, you can show off your sword as well as bow skills and become the mightiest player. Prison server has the RPG elements where you can rank up by mining, build by claiming plots and explore a new world when you reach the free rank. And also check what other players have built.

In all server game modes, you are going to see builts that go way out of imagination thanks to the server builders.

JartexNetwork

IP: mpc.jartex.fun

The network has plenty of players online and you can find friendly players to build and go on adventures with.

There are new abilities, armor sets, weapons, potions, and many more with more improved gameplay mechanics that balance the game with high-powered tools and abilities. Competition is high and sometimes it gets pretty frustrating when other players are buying awesome stuff. If you are here to not get competitive but to relax by building, crafting, and farming then this faction server might not be for you.

But if you want to be the best of the best. Creating automatic farms and building machines then Jartex Network will provide you with what you need.

Purple Prison

IP: fun.purpleprison.net

The most popular prison server with new traits and achievement plugins. Although it’s called purple prison and the game is more focused on prison-based servers, its game mode machines and gameplay is the same on all the servers including factions.

One of the unique and best things about Purple Prison is its economic-based management. Everything is managed from Auctions, trades, and transactions of items. You can also turn off the PvP mode and simply enjoy the peaceful way of Minecraft.