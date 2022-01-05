Even though Minecraft is a peaceful game, there may be players that wreak havoc in your multiplayer server, forcing you to ban them. Banning a user means they cannot join your world until you unban them.

Whether you banned a user for violating the rules or you banned them accidentally, you can unban them easily. So, you can follow the step-by-step guide below to unban someone in Minecraft.

Types of Ban in Minecraft

Before moving on to the actual procedure of unbanning, it is best to understand the different types of bans. It is important to know how you banned a person in order to unban them.

There are two types of bans in Minecraft.

Player Ban : This is where you ban a player using their username. In this type of ban, the player cannot join the game until they change their account.

: This is where you ban a player using their username. In this type of ban, the player cannot join the game until they change their account. IP Ban: The IP ban blocks the user’s IP address so that nobody will be able to play from the blocked network connection. Even if the banned user makes a new account, they will still be banned if they’re using their current IP address.

How to Unban Someone in Minecraft?

Now that we know the types of the ban, we can look at how to unban someone in two different ways.

Lifting Player Ban

If the player was banned using their player name, you can use the “/pardon” command to unban them.

Go to the console of your Minecraft Server. Type in “/pardon player name” without quotation marks. If you do not know the player name, you can type “/banlist” and see the list of players banned on the server.

Hit Enter after typing the command in step two, and that player can join the server again.

Lifting IP Ban

If you have an IP banned, you can lift it by using the “/pardon-ip” command.

Go to the Server Console. Type “/pardon-ip IP address.” You need to enter the actual the IP address you wish to unban.

Hit Enter and the users using the IP address can join again.

It is best to remember that you can only ban/unban someone if you are the server OP (operator) or an admin in the game. If you are neither, you can neither view the ban list nor unban someone from the server.

Can I use the in-game console to unban Someone?

If you are the admin or the server OP of the server, you can also use the in-game chat console to unban someone—the commands mentioned above work in-game as well.

Can Minecraft unban me?

Firstly, Minecraft can ban any user for violating their rules and regulations, especially in Minecraft Realms. There are two ways Minecraft can ban you: temporarily and permanently. If you are banned temporarily, the ban automatically lifts after a certain time. But if you are permanently banned, you cannot access the game again.

Do I need to unban someone after kicking them?

Kicking someone in Minecraft forces them to leave the game. This action will not ban the player; hence, you will not need to head to the console to unban them. However, they can only join after the server restarts.

Is the unbanning process same on all Minecraft editions?

The command and the procedure to unban someone is the same for all versions. You can use the “/pardon” command even in-game to unban a player or an IP address.

Can I unban myself in Minecraft servers?

You can only ban/unban someone if you are the server OP. But if you are a normal user, you can try contacting the server mods or the admin and provide your case. Furthermore, if you played on a big server, Minecraft has forums where you can fill up an unban appeal to get yourself unbanned.