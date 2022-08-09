20 Best Mouse-Only Games You Can Play Right Now

Nobody can stop players from experiencing awesome games, not even broken keyboards. But if you hurt your hand and are unable to play any games? Well, worry not because We have collected the best of twenty-mouse-only games where you don’t have to constantly smash buttons or use thumb sticks to move your characters.

You don’t have to use any controller or keyboard to play these awesome games. Just plug in your mouse, and you are ready to play. It’s simple, convenient, and won’t require intricate button combos.

Best Mouse-Only Games

Although these games require a mouse only, they are no less than other great games. In fact, some games have even earned several awards in their specific genre. Sit back and relax because here is the list of the 20 best games that only require your mouse to play.

Paper Please

Working at Grestin Broder Checkpoint, allowing entry visas to applicable people, seems like a boring job, but things get interesting with new rules applied with each passing day. After six years of a long war, countries are finally opening borders but keeping away unwanted foreigners who are susceptible to turn criminals or terrorists.

You take the role of checkpoint inspector who is given the task of examining people’s passwords and other required documents and determining their eligibility. You are required to either stamp Denied or Approved accordingly. Things get tricky and interesting unfolding moments revealing wanted criminals, terrorists, and smugglers with forged documents.

The game perfectly portrays the condition of an immigration inspector in a fictional city followed by destructive war and political tension.

Civilization V

Evolve your society into the greatest empire by colonizing enemy lands and creating your own set of political rules. Be the conqueror of all nations by defeating history’s greatest leaders in turn-based strategy combat.

The game lets you create your own society to lead them on a prosperous journey through war, diplomacy, technology, and economy. Build new cities and assemble military forces to rise amongst the greatest.

Approach the game from many different aspects as there are a number of features that focus on the management aspect by creating diplomatic relationships with other countries if you can go straight out to war if you have enough military power.

This decision to approach gameplay differently makes Civilization stand out from other strategy games.

Invisible, Inc.

A roguelike stealth game that is heavily inspired by the XCOM game but instead of heavy combat or flanking enemies, Invisible game focuses on turn-based tactics and stealth.

You are an invisible agent, and you guide field agents through procedurally generated levels of a big corporation. Making a rational decision before executing any stealth move is crucial to the game. Losing any agent during a mission will result in the permanent death of your character for the entire campaign.

Luckily you gain experience that you can unlock new field agents after each run. Invisible, Inc delivers great performance with animated cutscenes and voice-over. Choose the best field agents and guide them through dangerous cooperation to reach the very top.

Crusader Kings 2

Crusader Kings 2 is a grand-scale strategy game that takes you on a battle between the Middle Ages from 1066 to 1453. The game is critically acclaimed by fans for its completely bizarre storytelling, and the sweet part is you can weave your own story while conquering nations.

Creating your own set of stories and watching them evolve into a grandiose scheme of royal betrayal and friendship is bizarrely dramatic and entertaining. Gain power by expanding your family tree into a vast empire by colonizing lands or setting diplomatic relationships.

The choice is yours. What’s interesting is that your choice can lead to some chaotic consequences that can take a completely new twist in the gameplay. Unlike other grand strategy games, Crusader Kings 2 portrays the story on an individual level, along with controlling the nation and maintaining relationships with people.

Darkest Dungeon

Dwell into the Grim world filled with powerful creatures and unwelcoming surprises on every path. Darkest Dungeon is a turn-based roguelike RPG game where you control players, each with their different abilities, to explore the depth of dark dungeons.

The psychological challenge can be felt by players when our heroes are on the verge of a stress breakdown. The unpredictable elements of combat spice up the gameplay that delivers chaotic fights with enemies. Recruit up to nine heroes and assemble four of the best to guide them through distressful ruined crypts.

Things get intense when you go deeper with less remaining health and a rise in stress level. Darkest Dungeon is extremely challenging as well as rewarding.

Wasteland 3

Taking place in the post-apocalyptic frozen world with radioactive spoils, Wasteland 3 delivers a great deal of story-driven elements introducing many memorable characters that keep the game entertaining as well as challenging.

The game plays similar to XCOM but adds varieties of interesting elements that evolve throughout the gameplay. The frost punk aesthetic with awesome character designs makes the feeling of getting caught between the faction of the frozen world more connected.

The decision to trust your team is as crucial as combat, as trusting the wrong allies might result in the death of your whole squad. A turn-based strategy game blending story elements like on other.

Tropico 5

A real-time strategy game mixed with a city building simulator. Tropico 5 takes the delightfully corrupt island and presents the game in a colorful world filled with new art, innovative builds, and hidden llama.

Upgrade your town into a city and city into a huge skyscraper as you take the role of a new president and run the business of your colony. From trading to technological research, Tropico 5 provides a huge array of mechanics that keeps getting challenging as well as rewarding. With the inclusion of Multiplayer, up to four players, you can play cooperatively or against each other.

XCOM: Enemy Unknown

Build your headquarters to train your soldiers against aliens who are invading planet earth. An absolute remake of the 1994 pc version of the same title name, XCOM delivers more than just amazing gameplay but also interesting storytelling.

With many unique enemies compelling players to change the battle tactics in turn-based strategy games, the game feels fresh with each introduction of enemies with their own abilities and powers spicing up the battleground in new ways.

Level up your soldiers from surviving on the battleground to completely dominate the area by destroying aliens one after another.

Banished

Banished is a beautiful game of exploring, crafting, and building your own set of structures on a peaceful side of the village jungles. A city building simulator where you manage and grow small amounts of settlements taking control of the economy through collecting resources and building shelters for settlements.

Banished might look relaxing and easygoing on the first impression, but it gets challenging after the first winter. But the game also teaches players to maintain the level of villagers and resources balanced with farms and structures while evolving small towns into big cities. Learning to progress with each season as you keep playing makes the game delightfully addictive.

One Finger Death Punch 2

The title might seem straight out of an action flick movie, and it is a fast-paced action game with you controlling a stick hero to kick and punch enemies left and right, literally.

Although the core gameplay remains the same, there are so many ways to execute attacks simply with the press of your mouse button. Feel the adrenaline rushing through your veins as you execute multiple combos of attacks and fend off as many enemies to set a new high score record.

Into the Breach

Defend your planet against the gigantic creatures populating planet earth. Into the Breach is a turn-based strategy game with a mix of roguelike elements. The game is extremely challenging, but overcoming each challenge by careful implementation and strategic movement to finally rise victorious provides a pleasant feeling of satisfaction.

The game is played on an isometric grid-based battle arena where every game has random spawn of enemies, and with the help of your three mecha, you are given the mission to clear out every enemy creature from the area.

With its ever-changing environmental puzzles and unpredictable, unique creatures, the game pushes players to think tactfully to defeat enemies as cleverly as possible.

Monkey Island Collection

The best point-and-click adventure game loved by many players worldwide even after three decades of its release. The game now has a completely new remake and added DLC. A sweet treat for Monkey Island fans.

The game has some hilarious moments with charming characters and, of course, sea pirates. Although it’s text-heavy, as most point-and-click adventure games are, its beautifully written story and well-narrated voice acting make the game a great adventure to play.

The game contains both the original and its prequel in redesigned graphics, The curse of Monkey Island and Escape from Monkey Island. Relive the moments as Guybrush Ulysses Threepwood and go on an adventure to meet old charming as well as new quirky characters.

Slay the Spire

An ultimate roguelike dungeon game where you have to reach the top of Spire and defeat anything standing between you and your goal. Build the powerful deck and use your ability cards to defeat monsters and other creatures but use your power wisely during the turn-based strategy gameplay.

The deep mechanics of casting elemental as well as physical damage is a matter of trial and error, so you will most likely be going on re-run, getting wise and powerful after each run.

Machinarium

Set in a rustic world that closely resembles the steampunk aesthetic where you play as a robot who is separated from his love. Embark on a point-and-click adventure as you explore the world of Machinarium, solving puzzles and meeting charming rusty robots.

Developed by Amanita design, known for their beautiful atmospheric designs, Machinarium is no exception because the game has everything from functional world-building to great environmental puzzles, beautiful music, and a charming set of characters.

An award-winning game that conveys a story through art designs rather than text. Connecting to the world from the perspective of a little tin robot is a delightful joy of adventure.

Opus Magnum

Opus Magnum might feel confusing at the beginning, but it is an addictive game once you get the hang of its gameplay mechanics. A puzzle game with the touch of sandbox elements because experimenting with machine designs for highly efficient delivery of position assembly is more satisfying to play.

One of the best puzzle games with various ways to create complex contraptions to reach the end product. The game has you mixing and matching various elements of alchemy before delivering the product. The constant feeling of improving machines for great affinity makes the delightful joy of discovery through practice.

There is no wrong way to execute plans. However, using various contraptions to limit the resources for best output is where Opus Magnum shines.

Mini Metro

Mini Metro is a minimalist puzzle game where you combine roads in an efficient way and map out the Metro for the smooth running of the city.

You are in charge of the train station, where you drag and drop colored lines to efficiently match the train station together. Within its color lines and 2D geometric destination lies a complex puzzle machine that keeps getting more intricate as you progress through the game.

The soothing audio and beautiful minimalistic puzzle will have you hooked for hours where you efficiently build road maps for metro stations within thirty-two maps.

Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy

A visual novel adventure game mostly set in a courtroom has some incredible punchlines, hilarious puns, and intense drama. The game is broken down into fourteen episodes, each with the level of gameplay comprising courtroom examination and crime scene investigation.

You play as Phoenix Wright, who has different catchphrases during courtroom examination. Lead the drama to its pinnacle with careful observation and points of contradictions with enough evidence. Phoenix Wright portrays the intensity of courtroom drama in the most bizarre and interesting way possible.

Chicken Invaders Universe

Intergalactic is rising against the oppressive humans and their evil work against chicken on planet earth. Chicken Invaders Univers is a space Shoot ’em game where you shoot down hordes of chicken flying into the galaxy and grab some delicious chicken meat, and power up.

You are recruited by the United Hero Force to fight against the evil chicken Henpire. Start your jet engine and blast off space chickens and their giant eggs into the Chicken invader’s Universe.

Plant vs. Zombies

Defend your house against hordes of zombies in a tower defense strategy game called Plant vs. Zombies. An insanely addictive game with five different stages, each with ten levels. Obtaining different plants destroys zombies trying to eat your brain.

With its cute character designs, the game also has strategic gameplay mechanics where you have to place different kinds of plants in your garden. Each plant has its own function. Using plants effectively to evade and destroy approaching zombies makes the game addictive to its core.

The game also has various different modes, including growing your own plant to earn money.

Dicey Dungeons

Its flat vibrant art, great upbeat audio, and stylish character design make the game more attractive and approachable. You take control of a walking dice and fight enemies on each level to ultimately reach the end goal of the stage to reveal new and exciting loot.

Level up your heroes by collecting awesome ability cards that you can use during the battle against monsters. Plan your moves, a turn-based strategy game of Dicey Dungeons.