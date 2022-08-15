15 Best Mountain Bike Games in 2022

Mountain Bikes games simulate the feeling of rushing your bike on steep mountains. Some games are designed for peaceful adventure on your bike, while others allow you to execute insane stunt combos and race against opponent players.

Race your mountain bike through various tracks to perform tricks or gain speed. Go on a fun little adventure on dusty downhill or grassy terrain full of ramps and platforms to perform slick tricks on your mountain bike.

Best Mountain Bike Games

MTB games are rare these days because game industries are following online multiplayer battle royale trends. But some developers still care about making gamers feel the joy of racing MTB in dangerous mountain areas. Assembling such passionate games, we present you with the 15 best mountain bike games for Adrenaline fun.

Descenders

Descenders is the game for downhill mountain bike players. Ride your bikes in an extremely procedurally generated world that means every jump, slope, and hill bomb is different from one another.

The game pushes realistic physics by providing players the complete freedom to control miner movement detail that entirely changes maneuverability during the course. Perform many amazing tricks on three different bikes completely customizable to players’ preferences.

Unlock awesome bikes and customize them to your style. Ride them either in first person or third person mode. Pick your team and lead them to ultimate victory in the downhill dirt bike race.

Shred! 2 – ft Sam Pilgrim

Are you able to bust some instance combos or smash your face in an absolute wipeout? Shred! 2 puts you in the shoes of an MTB champion Sam Pilgrim as you ride downhill performing various tricks on your bike.

Achieve the highest scores by executing slick stunts over the ramp on your favorite personalized bikes. Choose the perfect MTB for the course and customize them to your liking. With more than forty unique levels, you can soar high and dive down with speed on a challenging and fun course.

Its courses will keep you coming back for more and awesome tricks will make your stay longer. It an easy to pick up and play that is an absolute blast.

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

A more chill approach to downhill bike games where you enjoy tracks blended in nature in a tilt-shift top-down view of the polygonal world. Ride down beautiful mountain terrain from mountain lakes, flowing rivers, dense forests, and narrow canyons.

Explore the peaceful world of Lonely Mountains as you ride your way to beautiful scenery. Or you can straight head down, choosing a faster route. But those sceneries can sometimes be obstacles, and you might come to a halt from a tree or rocks.

Use them to your advantage as you explore the areas unearthed by human lives. Find secret turns and resting places, or ride your bike during the night for a more chilling experience to ultimately reach your goal.

Downhill Domination

The best fast-pacing, adrenaline-rushing Mountain bike game with tons of things you can do. Choose your best character and jump into the arcade-style MTB race as you speed up to reach the ultimate bottom.

There are destructive natures, animal encounters, police chases, and so much chaotic content, making the game as exciting and fun as ever. The game gets challenging over time, and performing tricks becomes more exciting when executed perfectly to earn some sweet boost.

It’s a high-risk, high-reward kind of race in challenging courses. It’s a great game to play without having to deal with another story or learn any mechanics. You can enjoy every bit of content on the go and the beauty of Downhill Domination.

Zwift

If you want to experience a casual mountain bike simulation which is also a great way to stay fit and healthy, Zwift is the game for you. Zwift incorporates a real-life bike called Zwift Ride, a smart bike that directly connects you with the virtual world of the Zwift game to let you experience an immersive experience with other bikers online.

A physical training bike simulator where you can burn calories in the comfort of your home. With whooping hundred and twelve tracks and nine courses, and eleven world maps to cycle, you will feel the blood pumping on your body while you pedal to the metal.

Riders Republic

Riders Republic takes everything awesome about arcade mountain bike games and takes it to a whole new level. The game focuses on not only bikes but also downhill ski adventure and snowboard tricks, and wingsuit races.

The graphics here are absolutely beautiful, giving every little detail absolute care. Riders Republic also brings back the joy of racing bikes on Downhill Domination by providing players with an insane amount of challenges that keep getting better.

Ultimately, the game is determined by its crazy speed in an extreme sport to give players the adrenaline rush they crave.

Mountain Bike Xtreme

Let’s take a break from fast-paced heart-pounding games and indulge in relaxed games. Mountain Bike Xtreme might sound challenging, but in fact, it’s a minimal 2D illustrative with a beautiful parallax mountain in the distance.

The game consists of 30 levels where you can test your MTB skills. They are by no means frustrating, but a little challenge can make the game interesting to overcome. Although the game is simple with a minimal art style, the gameplay here is solid, making characters impact every little bump with a realistic physics jump.

The sound design and dynamic weather also add to the immersion. Due to its low space and being freely available on mobile devices, players can enjoy a relaxing ride anywhere and anytime they like.

Pumped BMX Pro

Pumped BMX Pro keeps the fun aspect upfront with its cartoony designs and ragdoll physics, but the game is most fun when you pull off radical tricks while lifting up in the air. There are over forty tricks you can perform independently or combo chain them in the highest free fall. Perform every trick with fifteen unique characters with their own bike.

A 2.5D game where you descend downhill, executing various tricks to achieve the highest trick score. Set your name on a global leaderboard by linking an insane amount of combos on more than two hundred challenging levels. Make your way to the top by descending down in style.

MTB Dirt

MTB Dirt might look unpolished with its bare minimum looks. Still, its main focus is on players’ experience, giving good gameplay with a realistic physics-based mountain bike experience. MTB Dirt has well-crafted gameplay mechanics that lean towards a more realistic approach.

Everything works very smoothly, from performing tricks to landing bikes. Lucas Löffel has done a great job incorporating the physics of Mountain bikes into a game. From audio cues to gameplay. One thing lacking is a graphical aspect that needs updates.

Bike Mayhem Mountain Racing

Welcome to extreme mountain racing with crazy downhill action and epic crashes in this stylized 2D mountain bike racing, where you can pull off some crazy stunt of fall in a ragdoll style on several attempts.

Boost your tricks on huge chain combos to achieve three stars on every level. Choose from an array of bike riders and complete challenging levels over hundred trails and nineteen unique mountain levels. Unlock new and improved bikes to dominate the tracks in this colorful Bike Mayhem Mountain Racing world.

No Fear Downhill Mountain Biking

No Fear Downhill might be the oldest, but it delivers the rush of riding down the hill in a realistic way possible. Inspired by the realistic tracks around the world, its varied courses are directly inspired by San Francisco’s Telegraph Hill and New Zealand’s Matukituki Rapids.

Due to its physical hardware limitation, the render distance and graphics were limited, but the game did a very good job portraying the physics of mountain bikes that feels more realistic. Unlike Downhill domination, No Fear has a more realistic approach focusing entirely on racing tracks.

I am just amazed that there are no more games that have such a realistic approach, given the hardware capabilities we have in this generation. Developers are more inclined toward fast-paced arcade-style fun MTB games.

Mountainbike Challenge

Practice your bike racing skills offline by completing courses on beautiful hills and grassy terrain, and take your skill online against pro players. With only five tracks, gameplay could get repetitive, but with thousands of players online, you can create your profile and jump into intense racing.

You might master the bike controls, but the weather and cycle performance can vary your gameplay performance as rainy weather can result in less grip on tires, and you have to properly tune bikes for the best performance.

The game physics also helps add realism to the gameplay. Mountainbike Challenge is made to focus more on simulation, especially when racing against competitive players online.

Bike Mayhem 2

Bike Mayhem 2 is the sequel to its successful predecessor that was hugely appreciated for its insane levels where you could perform insane tricks. Bike Mayhem 2 provides even more content bringing the gameplay online to show competitive racers awesome chained combos.

Customize your player and bike to your preference and style down the track on thirty-four different mountains with over hundred eighty trails.

You can now build your own race tracks from the Builder toolset. Create an awesome set of race tracks and upload them online to see people overcome your challenge. You can also download and play on players’ created tracks. Rise among the top on leaderboards and ranking in both racing and building amazing tracks.

Stickman Downhill

The game feels more like a colorful world of Limbo where you ride your bike in a 2D world terrain filled with obstacles.

Stickman Downhill is a more casual approach to MTB games, but it delivers the fun and excitement we expect from Mountain Bike games. It’s fast and fun to enjoy the crash and also the victory over the huge chasm and gap between.

With more than seventy tracks, you can perform various tricks on ramps and lands that shoot you off to the sky. Unlock various bikes and customize bikes to speed up downhill and overcome large gaps in between.

MTB Downhill

The game has amazing graphics, including windy foliage that reminds me of Witcher 3. MTB Downhill lets you ride a bike in first-person mode, making the game look more realistic. There is also the multiplayer mode option where you can ride against competitive players.

With its more realistic approach and awesome graphics, the game lets you immerse into the downhill racing of MTB. From jungle to snowy terrain, the game can be experienced on slippery snow as well as grassy dirt. There are even night mode levels where you are at the mercy of your headlight. A surprise, to be sure but a welcoming one.

Complete various courses and unlock different bikes to upgrade your racing level and take down your racing opponent in multiplayer mode.