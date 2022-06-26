12 Best Pirate Games for An Ultimate Adventure

Ahoy me, fellow captains! Arrr, ye ready to embark on a voyage, sail into treacherous waves, and dock your ship in the lands full of treasures?

Listen to the tale of pirates and dive into the depth of Davy Jones lockers to unravel secrets. You will truly feel like the pirate of the golden ages as some games portray exactly that while others are based on futuristic and fantasy.

The Best Pirate Games

Collect bounties, dig up those buried treasures and engage in a thrilling naval war because the game below will provide you with everything from sword fights to sea shanties. I bring you twelve awesome pirate games you can have fun with.

Sea of Thieves

Developer: Rare

Rare Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Microsoft Studios Release Date: 20 March 2018

20 March 2018 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Genre: Action-adventure

It’s a dream come true for every pirate-loving player. It’s an online multiplayer game with a unique twist. Unlike other RPG games where you level up your gears and items. Sea of Thieves sets you in a session where everything is reset from the beginning except the experience and perks you have earned.

With online multiplayer available, you can have five in a team. Playing with friends and exploring the world together is the main core of this game. You will find many secret dungeons with puzzles just like Indiana Jones. Collecting artifacts and knowing the secrets that lie beneath gets your progression going.

Invite your friends on your server and battle out your ship. Although the game presents players with simple melee combat, the battle between ships is where the game focuses more on complex battle machines where each player’s task is different and important to keep the ship afloat.

Sid Meier’s Pirates!

Developer: Firaxis Games

Firaxis Games Publisher: Atari Interactive(until 2005), 2K Games (after 2005), Feral Interactive (Mac OS X)

Atari Interactive(until 2005), 2K Games (after 2005), Feral Interactive (Mac OS X) Release Date: November 22, 2004

November 22, 2004 Platform: iOS, Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation Portable, Xbox 360, Xbox, Windows Phone, SteamOS, Classic Mac OS, Wii

iOS, Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation Portable, Xbox 360, Xbox, Windows Phone, SteamOS, Classic Mac OS, Wii Genre: Action-adventure, strategy

A ship sailing game with an interesting storyline. Adventure into the addictive game of Sid Meier’s Pirates! You will spend countless hours maneuvering your ships to the battle or fleeing from enemy ships.

Sid Meier’s Pirates is an old game, so the graphics might not hold up to today’s big triple-A games, but the gameplay and content are refined to players’ expectations. You can be a merchant, pirate, a rebel, or you can be everything. The main purpose is to have fun doing things you love.

Build your relationship with people or challenge them in a sword fight. All these things you do helps you increase your skills and luck, such as a high chance of winning against enemy ships, comfortably steering your ship in the sea, and many more.

It’s a delightful game with memorable characters. All its stories and gameplay are weaved together to reach your end goal of having a complete blast playing Sid Meier’s Pirates!

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: October 29, 2013

October 29, 2013 Platform: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia

PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia Genre: Action-adventure, stealth

No other Assassin creed to date had me hooked like Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag. The game provides so much freedom to explore while stripping down other aspects that reduce the excitement in players.

It’s the golden age of piracy, and Black Flag is here to tell you the tales of such adventurous pirates. The visuals here are breathtaking as you explore the depth of the world while encountering a deadly battle against an enemy ship.

The freedom to explore any land and sea is what makes Black Flag a unique experience. There is, however, a story to progress that is more linear. Regardless of the story, other things you do and how you do is completely up to you.

Explore the unknown side of the sea, hunt down templars, go on fishing with your small board or ram your ship straight into another. Basically, the world is your playground. The game is phenomenal. The shanties are sung perfectly. Every aspect of this game is unforgettable.

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD

Developer: Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Analysis & Development

Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Analysis & Development Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Release Date: September 20, 2013

September 20, 2013 Platform: GameCube, Wii U

GameCube, Wii U Genre: Action-adventure

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker stood the test of time both visually and gameplay-wise. You set sail across lands, and the journey is filled with monsters, sea, and land. The shell-shaded graphics, along with its cute characters, looks stunning in high definition.

The older version was limited to hardware capabilities, but the HD version has solved this by presenting gorgeous-looking seas with its increased draw distance.

Although the game is old and the HD version has improved in many ways, It’s still the Wind Waker we know and love. Its charming character, memorable moments, and playful combat make Wind waker sure to hold up to today’s generation and further on to some more.

Pirates of The Caribbean: At World’s End

Developer: Eurocom

Eurocom Publisher: Disney Interactive Studios

Disney Interactive Studios Release Date: May 22, 2007

May 22, 2007 Platform: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, Wii

Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, Wii Genre: Action-adventure, hack and slash

Control Captain Jack Sparrow and his wobbly movement as you fight with a swarm of enemies. Disney has done a good job crafting a game out of highly acclaimed movies. Little details of him tricking enemies and getting caught adds charm to the game.

I played this back in 2012, and his personality influenced me to become a savvy pirate. At Least I can become him and swing my sword like a drunken savvy pirate. Combat here is simple and engaging. It’s like Batman Arkham city but with a sword. You can parry and block too.

World’s end is very creative in using items during combat and sometimes, solving puzzles.

Relieve all those moments of the movies, from getting the famous boat fight to jungle fun. But this time, you are Captain Jack Sparrow.

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

Developer: LucasArts

LucasArts Publisher: LucasArts, Disney Interactive Studios

LucasArts, Disney Interactive Studios Release Date: July 15, 2009

July 15, 2009 Platform: Atari ST, Amiga, DOS, Windows, Classic Mac OS, macOS, Mega-CD, PlayStation 2, XBLA, WiiWare, PSN, iOS

Atari ST, Amiga, DOS, Windows, Classic Mac OS, macOS, Mega-CD, PlayStation 2, XBLA, WiiWare, PSN, iOS Genre: Graphic adventure game

The adventure game that is three decades old still holds a place for classic gaming fans. The secret of Monkey Island is a point-and-click adventure game with quirky characters, funny dialogues, and amazing places to discover.

The game was then remade in 2009 with updated graphics, background music, and even a voice-over for every dialogue. Now you can even listen to the silliness of a funny character.

You play as Guybrugh Threepwood, who wants to be a pirate. He roams around the island, unlocking hidden secrets, getting caught in nonsensical situations like blasting off with a cannon and hysterical sword fights. But that’s what makes the game charming even after so many years.

To prove yourself and become a great pirate, you must do several tasks. Along your journey, you find the love of your life who vanishes into the sea. You recruit a bunch of scurvy pirates to find and save her and go on a voyage.

It’s a beautiful adventure game that is heartwarmingly funny and witty in its own way.

Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

Developer: Traveller’s Tales TT Fusion (handheld)

Traveller’s Tales TT Fusion (handheld) Publisher: Disney Interactive Studios

Disney Interactive Studios Release Date: 10 May 2011

10 May 2011 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo DS, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Wii, Xbox 360

Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo DS, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Wii, Xbox 360 Genre: Action-adventure

If you have played other Lego games before, you will be welcomed to the pirate era of Lego. Lego Pirates of the Caribbean is light-hearted and fun to play. With its colorful world and upgraded graphics, the game looks beautiful.

If you know how the Lego story is portrayed, you understand Lego sets out its story in a wacky way that fits perfectly with the story of the movie. Some of the scenes are also exaggerated to better suit Lego styles.

The gameplay is just like other Lego games, You break objects, and you get pieces to rebuild another object. Pretty much of a lego standard.

King of Seas

Developer: 3DClouds

3DClouds Publisher: Team17

Team17 Release Date: May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021 Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Genre: Role-playing Video Game, Adventure game, Shooter Video Game

King of seas is a story-driven game at its core. The gameplay is portrayed from the top-down, where you control your ship in the vastness of the seas. The world has gone into chaos, and it’s your duty to save your kingdom.

The battle mechanics are different from that of a typical pirate game. Not only can you use cannons and guns but also magic spells. There are a total of twenty magical spells that you can apply during ship battles.

Every spell works to your advantage but working those spells efficiently when surrounded by enemy ships is what makes spells so important.

You can also choose from five types of different ships in the game. From a 30-gallon hunk that gives more damage but slows in a movement to a swifter boat with less cannon but top-notch speed, you can choose strategically apply balance into combat.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Developer: Omega Force

Omega Force Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment Release Date: March 27, 2020

March 27, 2020 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre: Action-adventure, Beat ’em up

The greatest franchise with millions of fans around the world. Of course, I am going to talk about One Piece. Relive all those emotional moments and crazy adventures of pirate nations. A Musou warrior type of game where you singlehandedly defeat hundreds of enemies.

With all the nine hundred episodes stitched together in a single game, its beautiful storytelling never fails to whirl emotions in players. Although it’s impossible to put every detail of the anime series, what’s in the game is crafted to suit the storyline and gameplay.

Viewing my favorite anime scene in full 3d swing is a delight to the eyes. Choose varieties of characters and try out different move sets as the game allows you to fight hordes of enemies with fluent combat machines that match the game’s aesthetics. You can also play online with four players or two-player split-screen.

With its fast and exhilarating fights, you will be spending hours creating perfect combos with different styles. If you are a One Piece fan, you should definitely play this game.

Blackwake

Developer: Mastfire Studios Pty Ltd.

Mastfire Studios Pty Ltd. Publisher: Mastfire Studios Pty Ltd.

Mastfire Studios Pty Ltd. Release Date: 20 February, 2020

20 February, 2020 Platform: Windows, Mac OS X

Windows, Mac OS X Genre: Multiplayer, Naval Combat, Co-op, Action, Pirates

The game lets you see from the First Person’s view of the characters. Its top-notch graphics with particles flying around during battle make you feel the game’s intensity. It was the greatest pirate era against British colonization.

It’s an online multiplayer game where up to sixteen players are grouped together to run a ship. You are spawned as a crew member, and by votes given by your fellow crewmates, a captain is chosen. Crew members do the work such as repairing the hull, firing cannons, supply of cannons, and everything that runs in a bot.

The game focuses on realism, but it’s in no way a simulation of a pirate game. It’s fun to battle enemies and shoot cannons in the first person. You feel that you are living the life of pirates doing chores necessary for the battle. Enemies can also blast you off your ship, so look out for flying cannons!

Furious Seas

Developer: Future Immersive

Future Immersive Publisher: Future Immersive

Future Immersive Release Date: 19 Jul, 2021

19 Jul, 2021 Platform: Microsoft windows, Oculus

Microsoft windows, Oculus Genre: Action adventure, Indie

If you want to immerse yourself in a full pirate experience, steering the boat and firing cannons, then you can do such in Virtual reality. Strap on the VR headset and navigate your ship through a naval battle against other pirates.

Each stage has additional abilities such as power-ups, land mines, and ramming ships. Although it’s exciting to play as it keeps players engaged in a battle, the campaign mode is too short to fully experience the joy of naval warfare.

There is a free roam option, but it does not create as much excitement as campaign mode.

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw

Developer: Double Damage Games

Double Damage Games Publisher: Double Damage Games

Double Damage Games Release Date: August 13, 2019

August 13, 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Genre: Space flight simulator

We take our fights from the waves of the sea to the vast space. Rebel Galaxy Outlaw is a fast pacing dog fight game where you shoot enemies and destroy enemy battle spaceships. If you are familiar with galaxy shooting combat games such as Wing Commander, then you know what you are in for.

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw is a single-player game where you play as Jino Markab, who is in search of a person responsible for her husband’s death. The main goal of chasing and finding someone is straightforward. How you choose to do it is all of you. You can go on a side quest to collect bounties or progress through other side stories.

The game also solves the age-old problems of any dog fight game, the problem of navigating enemy ships during a chase. Simply holding down a button will lock on to an enemy vehicle. It might take away the challenging aspect, but it sure does bring pleasure to shoot while not having to deal with navigation.

The game also has a roster of radio stations that gives you the GTA vibes. With its crazy amount of customization to your battleships and companion to help you every ten minutes. Overall, the game provides you with constant entertainment through and through.