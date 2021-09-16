Everything About Cookie Clicker Grandmapocalypse

Cookie Clicker is a game with many little hidden gems under the surface, but few are as strange as the Grandmapocalypse. With the right upgrades, Cookie Clicker has a few new additions that can give you a bit of a challenge. If you manage to master the gameplay in this phase, you can get some impressive boosts.

Cookie Clicker Grandmapocalypse

The Grandmapocalypse is an in-game event that changes the look and feels of Cookie Clicker in few significant ways. Wrath Cookies start to replace Golden Cookies, Wrinklers latch on to your main cookie, and the background and mood of the game itself change.

While it might seem dire at first, the Grandmapocalypse has the potential to net you some serious CpS. Read on ahead to know Everything About Cookie Clicker Grandmapocolypse.

Stages Of The Grandmapocalypse

The Grandmapocalypse event has a few different stages. Each one changes the spawn rates for event effects and makes the Grandmatriarchs in the background increasingly demonic.

Awoken is the first stage. It unlocks Wrinklers and Wrath Cookies for the first time. Displeased is the next stage and increases the spawn rates for the new items. Angered/Appeased is the last stage and increases spawn rates, adds Elder Pledge and Elder Covenant to the game.

Wrath Cookies

Wrath Cookies appear like a typical cookie colored red. They have the chance to give you a variety of status effects that change your CpS for the duration. They appear instead of golden cookies 33 percent of the time in stage 1, 66 percent of the time in stage two, 100 percent of the time in stage three.

Wrinklers

Wrinklers look like tiny worms crawling to your giant cookie. They can stack until you have ten on the cookie, and each one drains away some of your CpS. When you get rid of them, though, you get the CpS you lost back plus interest. You gain wrinklers more quickly in each subsequent stage of the Grandmapocalypse.

If you purchase the Elder Spice upgrade, you can have two additional Wrinklers on your cookie.

Elder Pledge

Elder Pledge is an upgrade that stops the Grandmapocalypse for a limited period. You can only buy it in the last stage.

Elder Covenant

Elder Covenant is an upgrade that permanently stops the Grandmapocolypse. When you choose this, it reduces 5 percent of your CpS permanently. However, you can take it back in the future and get that 5 percent back.

Doing so returns you to the stage of the Grandmapocalypse you were on when you first used the Elder Covenant.

Cookie Clicker: How To Trigger Grandmapocalypse

To trigger the Grandmapocalypse, you have to have seven types of grandmas unlocked. These are the farmer, worker, miner, cosmic, transmuted, altered, and grandmas’ grandma. Once you have these, you’ll get the Elder Achievement.

Next, you need to unlock the Bingo Hall and Research Center for one quadrillion cookies. Once it’s active, start buying upgrades.

You need:

Specialized Chocolate Chips Designer Cocoa Beans Ritual Rolling Pins Underworld Ovens One Mind

Once you have One Mind unlocked, the game’s background will show grandmas known as the Grandmatriarchs. They lose their teeth and look older in this phase.

The next stage requires purchasing an upgrade called Communal Brainsweep. You’ll notice the Grandmatriarchs start to turn red and have more animalistic teeth.

Finally, purchase Elder pact to move to the final level of the Grandmapocalypse. The Grandmatriarchs look like demons. The news reports tell you that the world is ending.

You cannot downgrade from one stage to the one below it.

When Should I Trigger The Grandmapocalypse?

The Grandmapocalypse isn’t something you want to work up to early in your game — and not only because it’s expensive. You should already have a high CpS when you trigger it since the boosts from research affect your CpS rate by percentages.

It’s also great to have a lot of grandmas before purchase the Mind One upgrade. Doing so ensures you’ll get many boosts when you unlock the research options that directly scale off the number of grandmas you have.

If you trigger the Grandmapocalypse early in the game, these benefits won’t mean as much as it might be harder to get other achievements since you’ll have reduced golden cookie spawns. Even though the Grandmapocalypse event is really neat, try to hold off on starting it until you’re a seasoned clicker with many cookies in the bank.

Cookie Clicker: Grandmapocalypse Strategy

The best way to manage the Grandmapocalypse isn’t to rush through the stages. Instead, it’s about whether your playstyle is active or passive.

Many players prefer to stay in the Awoken stage for the longest. You still get the benefits of Golden Cookies for the most part since only 33 percent of them turn to Wrath Cookies. Though Wrinklers spawn more slowly, they still spawn, and you can get the full numerical benefit by letting them attach to your cookie. If you’re an active player, consider this strategy.

If you don’t often click Golden Cookies, then let the Grandmapocalypse progress to a higher stage. At that point, you won’t have to worry about the benefits you’re missing from losing Golden Cookies. This is probably better for passive players.

Going for the upper research options and raising your Grandmapocalypse level also comes with other benefits. For example, you can unlock research upgrades like Arcane Sugar, which increases your CpS by five percent.

Grandmapocalypse Achievement Strategy

A lot of Cookie Clicker players try to get all the achievements in the game. Some people just like to collect them. Others are maximizing their milk collection since each achievement increases your milk rate in the game. Making sure to get all the achievements can help you get high-end upgrades.

Elder Nap : You get this the first time you use the Elder Pledge .

: You get this the first time you use the . Elder Slumber : If you use the Elder Pledge five times , you get Elder Slumber.

: If you use the , you get Elder Slumber. Elder Calm : You get this after using the Elder Covenant and ending the Grandmapocalypse.

: You get this after using the and ending the Grandmapocalypse. Itchscratcher : After you burst one wrinkler , this achievement should appear.

: After you , this achievement should appear. Wrinklesquisher : You get this for bursting 50 wrinklers .

: You get this for . Moistburster: This achievement comes after you’ve burst 200 Wrinklers.

Grandmapocalypse And Research Upgrades

One of the main benefits of moving through all the stages of the Grandmapocalypse is that you can unlock other research upgrades as you go.

Bingo Center Upgrade : This makes every grandma you have four times more efficient. If you’ve purchased a lot of grandmas in your current run, this can be a significant production boost .

: This makes every grandma you have four times more efficient. If you’ve purchased a lot of grandmas in your current run, this can be a . Specialized Chocolate Chips : This gives you an extra one percent boost to your cookie production.

: This gives you an extra one percent boost to your cookie production. Designer Cocoa Beans : This gives you an extra two percent boost to your cookie production.

: This gives you an extra two percent boost to your cookie production. Ritual Rolling Pins : This makes your grandmas twice as efficient.

: This makes your grandmas twice as efficient. Underworld Ovens : This upgrade increases your cookie production by three percent.

: This upgrade increases your cookie production by three percent. One Mind : You get an additional 0.02 CpS per grandma. This also triggers the first stage of the Grandmapocalypse.

: You get an additional 0.02 CpS per grandma. This also triggers the first stage of the Grandmapocalypse. Exotic Nuts : This multiplies the number of cookies you’re baking by four percent.

: This multiplies the number of cookies you’re baking by four percent. Communal Brainsweep : This triggers the second stage of the Grandmapocalypse and gives each grandma an additional 0.02 percent boost to CpS per grandma.

: This triggers the second stage of the Grandmapocalypse and gives each grandma an additional 0.02 percent boost to CpS per grandma. Arcane Sugar : This gives you an additional 5 percent CpS.

: This gives you an additional 5 percent CpS. Elder Pact : With Elder Pact, each grandma gets an additional 0.05 boost in CpS per portal.

The additional efficiency these upgrades give you can help you make more cookies per second in your bakery. That’s one of the reasons why it’s good to upgrade to the final stage unless a lot of your CpS comes from golden cookies.

How To Get Rid Of The Grandmapocalypse In Cookie Clicker

If you’ve had enough of Wrinklers and Wrath Cookies, you can make the Grandmapocalypse end temporarily or permanently.

The Elder Pledge pauses the game for 30 minutes and gives you the standard Cookie Clicker game back during that time. It can be purchase multiple times. After you’ve used it ten times, you can research Sacrificial Rolling Pins to increase the time the base game reappears.

The Elder Covenant ends it permanently but with a price. Your CpS is reduced by 5 percent for the rest of your game. If you want to return to the Grandmapocalypse after using the Elder Covenant, you can revoke it by spending 6.66 billion cookies. You get 5 percent of your CpS back if you do this.

Deciding how to play the Grandmapocalypse in Cookie Clicker is all about your playstyle and what you hope to get out of it. Even if you aren’t trying to maximize your CpS, you can still get achievements from this stage of the game. If you’ve never tried it before, try purchasing the Mind One upgrade and ushering in the end of the Cookie Clicking world.

At last…

This game just is an awesome clicker gem. It just keeps on being more characteristic and enigmatic in its gameplay the deeper we go into it. And I had a fun time writing all about this abomination of an event.

The grandmapocalypse is definitely one of the weirdest in-game events this game has to offer and it sure does offer quite a lot. Ascension for example adds a whole new sense of enjoyable replayability like none other. That thing just blows your mind how fast you can churn cookies in the next ascension and the next one and so forth.

That’s all folks. If you love clicker games such as Cookie clicker, you will find a lot of them go beyond the usual clicking and actual planning and the casual friendly experience. Have fun with clicking them cookies!