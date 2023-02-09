How to Check Dell Laptop Warranty

Most Dell laptops have a standard warranty of about one year from the purchase date or an extended warranty of three years. So, you can easily check when your laptop’s warranty will expire by adding your standard or extended warranty time to the purchase date.

Your Dell laptop’s warranty should also be mentioned in your purchase receipt, and you can check from there as well. However, in case you have forgotten your purchase date or lost your purchase receipt, you can still check your laptop warranty online or use the Dell Support Assistant.

Check Online

You can easily check your Dell laptop’s warranty status online by entering your device’s service tag on the official support website. The service tag is usually found on the back of your laptop in a sticker containing your device info.

If you can’t find the service tag of your laptop, you can check for it from inside the system as well.

Press Windows + R to open Run. Type cmd and press Enter to open Command Prompt.

In Command Prompt, enter the following command: wmic bios get serialnumber

The command should return your Dell laptop’s service tag. (Make sure to note it down.)

After getting your laptop service tag, you can enter it on the official Dell website to view your laptop warranty status.

Go to Dell’s official website. Enter your service tag in the text field below Identify your product, and click on Search.

Your laptop warranty status should be displayed along with other hardware information, and you can click on View Warranty Details to get additional information.

Check Using Dell SupportAssist

Another way you can view your Dell laptop warranty is by using the Dell SupportAssist. This application comes pre-installed in all the newer models of Dell laptops. If you have an older Dell laptop without SupportAssist, you can still install it from the official website.

Go to Start and click on All apps. Scroll down and click on SupportAssist to open it.

Hover your cursor at the Service Tag in the top right.

Your laptop’s warranty details and other system information should show up.

Additionally, if you’re not very tech-savvy, you can call Dell’s customer support to find out about your laptop’s warranty status.