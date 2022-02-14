How to Fix if DNS Server Not Responding

If the DNS server isn’t responding when you try to connect to a website, it prevents you from actually connecting to that site. Sometimes it’s just a signal that the site itself is having issues.

More likely, though, one of your settings is responsible for the error, and it’s something you can fix at home. Most networking errors are relatively easy to correct if you’re willing to troubleshoot your network connection for a little while.

What is a DNS Server?

DNS stands for Domain Name System. When you type out an internet address, the domain name server takes that and changes it into the site’s numerical address. This is a necessary step in connecting to any site.

Why is the DNS Server Not Responding?

A DNS server often stops responding because of incorrect settings on your computer. The way you configure your network can actually start to create a problem long after you apply the settings. Changing some of these things around can make the DNS server work again.

Other times, outdated or corrupt records from past connections can prevent the DNS server from responding. You might also find conflicts with other programs or issues with your router or modem are at fault.

How to Fix DNS Server Not Responding

Start by adjusting some settings with your browser – even resetting it if necessary. If you still can’t get the DNS server to respond, work with your system settings and hardware until it does.

If time is of the essence, one of the quickest and easiest ways to resolve the problem is to try another browser. Calling a friend on a different network to see whether you can access the site – or using your mobile data on your phone – is another way to ensure the site itself isn’t experiencing problems.

If you’re experiencing a DNS error on multiple browsers, you can skip adjusting the browser settings because the problem isn’t linked to a single browser.

If you’re unable to connect on multiple connections and devices, then you may just have to wait until the site stops having issues.

Adjust Your Networking Devices

You should always restart your modem and router when you have networking issues. Sometimes doing so can fix whatever problem you’re having without having to mess with settings on your computer.

Power off your computer. Turn off the Wi-Fi on other devices if that’s how you connect. Unplug the router and modem.

Wait five minutes. Plug the modem back in. You need to wait until all the lights are active and working before proceeding to the router. Plug the router back in. Wait until it has time to get and share the connection before returning to your computer. Turn on your computer and let it connect to your regular network. Try to access the site again to see whether you receive a DNS error.

If you’re still getting the error, you’ll have to make more significant changes to your settings to figure out precisely what is causing the problem.

Run the Network Troubleshooter

Microsoft has several built-in troubleshooters to help fix problems, including one for your network connections. Running it might cause Windows to find and fix issues with the connection.

Press Windows key + X. Choose Settings. Click Network and Internet. Select Status. Click Network Troubleshooter.

Select the network you’re using.

Choose Next. Follow the prompts to complete the process. It will vary depending on what issues it finds.

If the network troubleshooter doesn’t find an issue right away, don’t despair. There are plenty of manual fixes you can try to make your DNS server respond again.

Adjust Your Browser Settings

First, clear your cookies and history. Once you’re done, you can see whether the DNS server will respond and get you to your site. If that doesn’t work, you might need to reset your browser or remove add-ons.

Chrome

Click the three-dot menu icon on the upper right side of the browser. Select More Tools. Select Clear Browsing Data.

Choose All Time from the drop-down menu. Check all the boxes to delete everything. Click Clear Data.



Firefox

Click the three-bar icon on the upper right side of the browser. Click Settings. Choose Privacy and Security in the left pane. Click Clear Data.

Select all the boxes to delete all the content. Click Clear.

Click Clear Now.

Microsoft Edge

Click the three-dot menu icon at the upper right side of the browser. Choose Settings. Scroll down to Clear Browsing Data and click Choose What to Clear.

Select all the boxes. You want to remove any saved files. Click Clear Now.



Don’t go right to removing add-ons or resetting your browser. If you haven’t tried to access the site using a different browser yet, now is a good time. You don’t want to remove all your bookmarks, settings, and add-ons unless you have to – and at that point, it’s easier to delete and reinstall the browser of your choice.

Continue to check other settings, using at least two browsers after each troubleshooting option is complete to see whether the DNS server will now respond.

Adjust Your Network Connection Settings

Sometimes settings with your network adapter can make your DNS server stop responding. Try updating your drivers and then adjusting the settings to ensure everything is working correctly.

Press Windows key + X. Choose Device Manager. Expand the Network Adapters category. Right-click on the network adapter you’re troubleshooting. Choose Update Driver.

Click Search Automatically for Drivers. Follow the prompts to update your network adapter’s drivers. Restart your computer. Press Windows key. Type “View Network Connections” in the search box without quotes. Click the View Network Connections option. Right-click on any device with a red X on that page. Click Disable.

Confirm your choice. Repeat steps 12-14 for any other devices with a red X. Right-click on your active device. Choose Properties.

Click the Networking tab. Look for Internet Protocol Version 6. Uncheck the box next to it.

Click OK.

Now you can try to access the site again on your browsers. If it works, you can leave the settings as is and continue with your day. If you’re still seeing a DNS server isn’t responding error, then you’ll have to continue and try a few more fixes.

Change Your DNS Server

Your computer automatically assigns a DNS server, but that doesn’t mean you’re stuck with the one you get. Many people choose to reassign their DNS server to another address.

There are a few different benefits to choosing your DNS server, including:

Faster connections

Servers with closer geographical locations than those assigned by your IP

Increased reliability for those who frequently experience DNS server issues.

You aren’t wed to the first DNS server you select. Try out a few different ones to see which works best for you.

Press Windows key + X. Choose Settings. Choose Network and Internet. Select Status in the left pane. Click Change Adapter Options.

Right-click on the active connection you’re using. Choose Properties.

Scroll down and highlight Internet Protocol Version 4. Click the Properties button below. Choose to Use the Following DNS Server Addresses. Input your DNS server addresses of choice.

Click OK.

If you aren’t sure what DNS servers to select, here are a few options that might work.

8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4 are Google’s DNS server addresses.

DNS server addresses. 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1 belong to Cloudflare .

. 9.9.9.9 and 148.112.112.112 are Quad9’s server addresses.

server addresses. 208.67.222.222 and 208.67.220.220 belong to OpenDNS.

You can try a few different DNS servers to see which performs best for your household. Run a ping test, speed tests, and check the performance in your favorite data-hungry programs once you have the DNS server error fixed to see which you’d like to keep.

Flush Your DNS

One of the ways your computer speeds your connection to various sites is by saving records and files of your browsing history. Over time, though, these records can be corrupted or outdated. When that happens, you might experience some network connection issues.

Flushing your DNS is one way to ensure all those old files are cleared out. You’ll start fresh. Things might be slower at first, but it may eliminate the DNS server not responding error.

Press Windows key. Type CMD in the search bar and right-click Command Prompt in the list that appears. Choose Run as Administrator. Click Yes to confirm. Type the following commands, pressing Enter after each. Give each command time to finish before entering the next. ipconfig /flushdns

ipconfig /registerdns

ipconfig /release

ipconfig /renew

netsh winsock reset

Restart your computer.

Once you’re back online, try to connect to the site to see whether flushing your DNS solved the problem.

Check for Security Conflicts

Check for conflicts with programs like your antivirus software and firewall. Sometimes these programs block connections to legitimate sites. If you’re using the built-in Windows safety suite of programs, it’s easy to temporarily disable it and try to reach your website.

Press Windows key + X. Choose Settings. Click Update and Security. Choose Windows Security. Select Virus and Threat Protection.

Click Manage Settings. Toggle Real-time Protection to Off.

Return to Windows Security. Select Firewall and Network Protection. Choose Domain, Public, or Private, depending on what type of connection you’re using for the active network. Toggle the Microsoft Defender Firewall off.

Try connecting to your website again.

Whether it works or not, you don’t want to use your computer for a long time without a firewall and antivirus installed. Repeat these steps to turn them back on once you’ve seen whether you can connect without them.

If you can connect without them but can’t with them, you may want to add an exception for the site or program in both the antivirus and the firewall.

If you still can’t access the DNS server, try to run a security scan to make sure no malware is preventing you from making the connection.

Disable P2P Sharing

Windows has built-in file-sharing that can help you share many file types across networks. However, that has been known to interrupt DNS connections. Disabling it might let your DNS server respond again.

Press Windows key + X. Choose Settings. Click Update and Security. Choose Delivery Optimization from the left pane. Look for Allow Downloads from Other PCs. Toggle it off.

Restart your computer.

Once you’re back online, try checking whether you can access the network now.

Uninstall the Network Adapter

Some users had luck completely uninstalling the network adapter for their computer. Ensure that you have the proper drivers downloaded from the network adapter’s manufacturer before you start, just in case Windows can’t find the correct drivers manually once the adapter is removed.

Press Windows key + X. Choose Device Manager. Expand the Network Adapters category. Right-click on the network adapter you want to uninstall. Click Uninstall Device.

Follow the prompts to uninstall the network adapter.

The reinstallation process should start automatically. If it doesn’t, follow these steps.

Open Device Manager. Right-click Network Adapter. Choose Scan for Hardware Changes.

Follow any prompts that appear to install your drivers.

If it still doesn’t work, you can manually install the drivers you downloaded by opening the EXE file that came with them.

Call Your ISP

If you still can’t get your connection to work, reach out to your ISP to see whether they can help you troubleshoot the issue. Sometimes an error on their end is blocking the connection.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can I Reset My DNS Server?

Flushing your DNS should reset the server. Changing the DNS server address should also.

How Can I Test if My DNS Server Is Working?