How To Enable TPM 2.0 On BIOS For Windows 11

After teasing it for a month, Microsoft finally revealed Windows 11 during their Windows event on June 24. The operating system will be available as a free update to existing Windows 10 users sometime during the upcoming Holiday season.

But it was also revealed that in order to run Windows 11 you must enable TPM 2.0 on your computer.

TPM (Trusted Platform Module) is a chip that provides hardware-level security. In this article, we will talk more about TMP 2.0. We will discuss how you can check if your PC supports TMP 2.0 and if it does how you can enable it from the BIOS of your computer.

How to Check if Your Computer Has TPM 2.0 Enabled

The first thing you need to do is to make sure you have a computer that supports TMP. To do this, follow these steps:

Press Windows+R. Type tpm.msc and click OK.

This will open “Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Management on Local Computer”.

If you have TPM enabled, you will see a summary with Overview, Status (with the message: “The TPM is ready for use”), Available Options and TMP Manufacturer Information.

If you don’t have TPM enabled, or if your computer doesn’t support it, you will get a message that reads “Compatible TPM cannot be found”.

Note: Our Test computer had an earlier version of TPM enabled (1.2). We were still able to install the Insider’s preview version of Windows 11.

How to Enable TPM 2.0

If a compatible TPM wasn’t found in your system via the diagnostic mentioned above, your computer could still support TMP. All computers from the past 5 years or so come with TPM support. So unless you’re using a computer that’s older, you could still enable TPM from the BIOS of your system.

To do this, follow these steps:

Restart your computer. During Startup, press the necessary key to open BIOS. This could be the F1, F2, F10, F11 or Delete Key depending on the manufacturer. The Startup screen will usually have a message saying which key to press. In BIOS, you will need to navigate and find the Security section. Depending upon the manufacturer, this could either be in the main menu, or you could have to navigate into Advanced Settings.

Once in the Security section, find TPM.

Once again depending on the manufacturer, you might have to navigate into Trusted Computing or Settings > Miscellaneous > Trusted Computing. If TPM isn’t enabled, enable it. Once you hit enable, a message like this will pop up.



Hit Okay Save your changes and exit the BIOS. Now, your computer will restart. Sit back and let it boot. At last, go to your TPM Management and check if your TPM is enabled. If yes, congratulations! If not, check again if you’ve missed any of the steps.

Can You Buy TPM Separately?

If you own a desktop computer that doesn’t have TPM, you can buy a separate TPM and install it on your computer. These discrete TPMs are supposed to be the most secure of all TPM implementations.

If you own an old laptop without built-in TPM, the only choice you have is to upgrade your computer.

What is TPM 2.0?

TPM is a hardware based security module that prevents malicious attacks on the hardware level. All AMD and Intel processors from the past five years or so come with TPM support.

There are two versions of TPM: TPM 1.2 and TPM 2.0, the former being a little less secure than the latter. Windows 11 officially requires TPM 2.0. But if your computer supports TPM 1.2, you will still be able to install Windows 11, although some functions may not work as smoothly.

Windows 11: PC Must Support TPM 2.0?

Among the various interesting announcements, the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 were also revealed. And it was revealed that your PC must support TPM 2.0. This leads us to assume that Microsoft will be making security a huge priority in their upcoming operating system.

In a blog post discussing the security features of Windows 11, Microsoft’s Director of Enterprise and OS Security David Weston wrote that the new operating system, Microsoft was aiming to provide a experience that was totally secure (from the chip level to the cloud level).

Regarding TPM 2.0 in particular, he mentioned that all Windows 11 systems would come with this security module, thus ensuring a “hardware root-of-trust“.

Among the other hardware requirements for Windows 11 are 2-core 64-bit processor (1GHz), 4GB of RAM, 64GB of Storage Space and a DirectX 12 compatible GPU.