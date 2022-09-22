9 Ways to Fix “Not Registered on Network” Error

You may get an error message “Not registered on Network” while trying to call someone via a network carrier on your Android phone. It means that your device’s Subscriber Identification Module(SIM) card cannot connect to the network and you can’t make or receive a phone call.

Normally, you encounter this issue if you have misconfigured network settings. Moreover, if you have not configured the setting to “Auto Connect” this error message could surface. Thankfully, you can get over this error by tweaking the device’s settings, or simply restarting the device can also get the job done.

Why is the “Not Registered on Network” Error Showing on My Phone?

There can be many underlying causes that may lead to this error. The major culprits are mentioned below. Network Error

Device Bugs

Changed in the device network Settings

SIM Card damaged or disabled

How to Fix Not Registered on Network Error?

The first thing you should do is restart the device when you get such a message. It’s a simple and effective technique to fix unexpected software errors on your device. Once you restart, the error message could go away, and your call or text functionalities start to work normally.

However, if it can’t resolve the issue, you can try other methods one by one mentioned below.

Toggle the Airplane Mode

You can solve the issue by simply toggling the Airplane Mode. When you turn on Airplane Mode, all your network connections will be forcibly turned off. You can also restart your device once you turn it off.

Open the Notification Panel by dragging it down from the top. Navigate to Flight Mode. Tap on Flight Mode.

Wait for a minute then Turn it off.

Re-insert the SIM

This is another method that can help to fix the “Not registered on network” error. Take out the SIM and inspect it for physical damage. Give a gentle air blow on the SIM tray and re-insert it properly. Then, try calling someone and see if it could work for you.

Toggle the SIM From Device’s Settings

If re-inserting didn’t work, you can try this method. It’s similar to physically removing the SIM card, but this time, it will disable it from the device.

When you disable it, you can’t make or take calls. Wait for a moment, and again enable the SIM from your device.

Launch Settings. Go to Connections. Click on SIM Card Manager.

Toggle Off your Network Carrier.

Wait for a moment, then Toggle back it on.

Try Auto Select Network Operator

The network operator is set to automatic by default. However, you may have mistakenly modified your network settings, resulting in these issues. Or, you may have changed the network operator manually. In manual mode, it may fail to connect to another network. So, it is better to set it to automatic.

Open Settings. Go to Connections. Tap on Mobile Networks. Hit Network Operators.

Click on Select Automatically.

If your device supports two SIMs, you need to go to the other SIM-2 and manually click on Select Automatically.

Force Stop and Clear the Data of SIM Toolkit

SIM Toolkit is an app installed on your device to communicate between your phone and network carrier. You may likely get an error message like this if the Toolkit is stuck or is not working properly. If that’s the case, it might block your Subscriber Identity and won’t let the device connect with the network carrier.

For that, you can force stop and also clear the data to resolve the problem quickly.

Open Settings. Scroll down and Click on Apps. Search or Scroll down to look for SIM Toolkit. Tap on it Tap Force Stop. and Click OK to confirm.

Go to Storage. Click on Clear Data.

Hit OK.

Select Auto-Connect Network Mode

It is normal to receive such error messages if you have configured 5G or 4G as your default network and your carrier or location does not support this functionality. Therefore, you also need to inspect your Network Mode settings and switch to Auto to make your device’s network functional in any region.

Launch Settings. Click on Connections. Tap Mobile Networks.

Click on Network Mode.

Then, Select 5G/4G/3G/2G (Auto Connect). Or it may vary as per your device.



Reset Network Settings

The network-related settings can also be fixed by resetting their settings. As the name suggests, it will only wipe the settings such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other Network configurations. This method only works if it’s a network-related glitch. When you reset it, you may require it to reconnect to the Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc.

Open Settings. Scroll down and Click on General Management. Tap on Reset.

Click on Reset Network Settings.

It will ask you to draw a pattern or enter the password for security purposes. Then, Tap on Reset to confirm.

Try Different SIM Card

Try using a different SIM on your device. If the new SIM card is working fine on your device, there’s a problem with your old one. If the new SIM is not working, your device might have hardware issues and fail to connect with the network carrier. If that’s the case, you need to take your device to the official repair center and troubleshoot it.

Contact Network Carrier

As mentioned above, if the new SIM is working, but the old one is not, you should contact your network carrier. Call or Visit them and explain the issues. They can help you if the issue is from their side.