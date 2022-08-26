6 Ways to Make Keyboard Bigger on iPhone?

Having a bigger Keyboard size is a blessing, especially if you have big hands. If you use a small iPhone, say iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 mini, it increases the chance of typos on their compact Keyboard.

Although Apple’s flagship model ensures smoothness while typing, its small keyboard design leaves you cramping for space. However, you can increase the keyboard size by tweaking your device’s settings.

In this article, we will discuss several ways to make the keyboard size bigger.

How to Make Keyboard Bigger on the iPhone?

Increasing the keyboard size on the iPhone is not an easy job. There’s no specific feature just for the Keyboard to increase its size. However, you can use the different in-built settings to get the job done for temporary use. Let us explore them one by one.

Use Zoomed View

You can use the Zoomed feature on your iPhone to make a keyboard size bigger. However, when you apply this feature, all of the apps and all your iPhone’s content size will also be bigger. It will make a difference by up to 10-15%.

Open Settings. Go to Display and Brightness. Scroll down and Tap on View under Display Zoom.

Select Zoomed and click on Set.

Tap on Use Zoomed to confirm. Once you tap it, your iPhone will restart, and it will make all the content look bigger.

Enable Bold Text

This doesn’t exactly make the keyboard size bigger. But it will make the keyboard fonts bold, and you can feel the difference once you enable this feature. So, this is another method you can consider to display a large keyboard.

Open Settings. Go to Accessibility. Tap on Display and Text Size. Toggle on the Bold Text.



Switch Your Display to Landscape

When you switch your iPhone to Landscape mode, all the iPhone’s content will also be shifted to landscape mode. If you use the Keyboard most of the time, switching to landscape mode will aid in extending the keyboard size. However, not all apps can be perfectly optimized with this mode. But, you can try this to experience a big keyboard.

Open the Control Center by Swiping Down from the top right corner. Tap once on the lock sign to turn off the Portrait Orientation.

Open the Message box where you want to use the Keyboard. Then, change your device position to the landscape.



Turn Off Keyboard Lowercase

Lowercase is technically seen as smaller. So, if you switch your keyboard fonts to Uppercase, it can make it look bigger. For that, you need to turn off Show Lowercase Keys. This might not be the actual solution, but it can get the job done.

Open Settings. Go to Accessibility. Look for Keyboards and Tap on it.

Toggle off the Show Lowercase Keys if you have enabled it.



Try a Third-party Keyboard

As you have guessed by now, Apple doesn’t have any specific feature just to increase the size of the Keyboard. However, there are a few popular apps on the Apps Store you can download to increase the keyboard size specifically. There are apps like TuneKey, XL Keyboard, Big Keys Keyboard, etc.

But, you need to be cautious because some of these apps might not be safe for your privacy.

Use External Keyboard

You might not see this coming but yes, using an external keyboard is also a good choice to experience writing on an actual big physical keyboard. You can easily connect your iPhone to the Keyboard via wired/wireless mode.

If you have that, you can utilize it, or if you don’t have one, you can purchase the small-sized Keyboard that can be perfect according to your hands.

How to Make Keyboard Bigger on Android?

Android has more options compared to iOS when it comes to customizing. If you want to make a bigger keyboard size on Android, you can easily do it. Most Android manufacturers either use their devices’ Keyboard or the official Google Keyboard.

For example, Samsung have their own default keyboard. However, other android manufacturers like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, etc., have been using the Gboard (Google Keyboard).

On Samsung Default Keyboard

Samsung has its default keyboard for its device. If you want to make a bigger keyboard size on Samsung, you can quickly do it in just a couple of steps. Here we have shown the steps for Samsung’s OneUI version.

Open Settings. Scroll down and Tap on General Management. Tap on Samsung Keyboard Settings. Go down and Click on Size and Transparency.

Drag the upper blue line to increase and decrease the keyboard size.

Tap on Done once you are finished.

On Google Keyboard (Gboard)

Gboard is one of the popular and default keyboards for android devices. If you don’t have a Gboard on your device, you can download it from the play store. You can change the Keyboard size by opening any text box and clicking on the keyboard settings, or you can also change it by going from the setting.