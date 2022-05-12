Flash notifications are a perfect way to keep track of incoming texts, phone calls, and notifications on your devices. This feature comes in extra handy if your phone is on vibrate, helping you draw attention to your phone whenever there is a notification ping.

Thankfully, the flash LED for alerts is built into the system in almost all iPhone devices dating back to the 4s model. But, if you are still unfamiliar with enabling this feature, then this article is here to help you out!

So, without further ado, let’s dive right into learning how to turn on or turn off flash notifications on your iPhone devices.

How to Turn On or Off Flash Notification on iPhone

The process of enabling the Flash notification is relatively easy. It will only require a few taps on the phone settings, and from there, you are all set. This process should not take more than a minute of your time. So, here are some steps you can follow.

Locate and launch the Settings app from your iPhone device. Scroll down and tap on the Accessibility option. Again, scroll down and tap on the Audio/Visual option under the Hearing section. From the bottom of the page, under the Visual section, toggle on the option for LED Flash for Alerts. Here, you will see another option prop up called ‘Flash on Silent.’ This option will allow you to enable flash LED lights when your phone is on Silent Mode. You can choose to configure it off or on by switching the toggle to the left or right.

Similarly, if you want to disable this feature entirely, you can follow the same steps. In the Visual section, just turn off the LED Flash for Alerts option toggle.

For easier access, you can head over to the Settings app. From the search box located at the top of your screen, type in LED Flash For Alerts. You will immediately navigate to the visual section, where you can turn on or off the feature on your device.

Note: You will only see the LED Flash Alerts when your iPhone is locked and is not on Airplane or Do Not Disturb Mode.

How To Turn On Or Off Flash Notification On Android?

For Android devices, turning on the LED notifications follows a similar process with some variations in steps compared to the iPhone model. Nonetheless, it follows a relatively straightforward procedure that is easy to follow.

Here is how you can do it.

Navigate and open up the Settings app from your Android device. Scroll down and tap on Accessibility. Locate and tap on the Hearing option under the Categories section. Tap on the Flash Notification option. Here, you can enable the toggle for various notifications.

Similarly, if you want to switch off this feature, you can simply toggle off the option for the Camera light and the screen options by following the same process.

Note: Depending upon your Android device and its model, the steps to configuring this feature vary accordingly.

Alternatively, if you do not have the LED Flash built into your device, there is still no need to worry. There are many apps that mimic the same function and are available through a quick download from your PlayStore. Some more popular apps include Flash Alerts 2 or Flash Notification for All.

Related Questions

How to Hide or Turn Off All Notifications on Your iPhone?

If you enjoy your privacy and don’t like when people check your notifications, Apple gives you the option to hide or completely turn off the notifications from popping up on your iPhone. Here is how you can do it.

Open the Settings app from your device. Select and tap on the Notifications option. Under the Notification Style section, tap on the app you want to make changes to. You can choose where your notifications can show up from the Alerts section by selecting or deselecting the boxes for the Lock screen, Notification Center, or Banners. You can also completely turn off notifications by sliding off the toggle for the Allow Notifications option from the top of your screen. Alternatively, to keep notifications more secure, you can tap on the Show Previews option and select when Unlocked or Never.

How to Change the Notification Sound on iPhone?

Switching up your notification sound according to your liking is available on your iPhone devices. However, this feature is only open for your Phone, Message, Mail, and Facetime. So, to make the notification sound changes on these apps, here are some steps you can follow.