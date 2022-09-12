Samsung TV Turning On and Off by Itself? 10 Proven Ways to Fix It

Nothing can be more agitating than sitting down to watch your favorite show, and your Samsung TV starts acting up. Recently, many users have reported their Samsung TV turning on and off on their own.

This issue could surface because of an uneven power supply to your TV. In most cases, if your Samsung TV turns itself on and off automatically, it is more of a hardware issue. With that said, we can not rule out the possibility of a software issue.

In this article, we will help you figure out both the issues and take the necessary actions accordingly.

Probable Causes of the Issue

Hardware components failure

Loose power cables

Virus infection

Infrared interference

Eco solution feature

Sleep settings

Enabled smartthings and CEC

Outdated TV firmware Let’s have a look at the probable causes of the issue before moving to the fixes section:

How to Fix Samsung TV Turning On and Off by Itself?

As we already mentioned, there can be hardware as well as software causes behind the issue.

When it comes to hardware, mostly the capacitors embedded in your TV’s motherboard can fail because of a sudden power surge or huge fluctuations in power caused due to lightning strikes.

Likewise, the T-Con board and LVDS cable failure may be the issue. Or, the shorted power cable connecting TV’s PSU and main board might be faulty and cause your TV to turn on and off frequently. It isn’t easy to figure out if that’s the case and if you need professional help.

So, we recommend you go through the software fixes first and only take professional assistance if you cannot sort it out.

Check Event Logs Of Your TV

Samsung TVs create a log of different events that happen within your TV. You can also see what caused the TV to behave abnormally and troubleshoot it accordingly.

If you can figure out the solution by checking the TV’s log, you don’t need to scratch your head further. You can directly jump to the respective fix and solve the problem.

Press the Home button located on your Samsung TV remote. Select Settings from the lower left of the screen Move down to Support menu.

Move right and select About TV.

You can see Event logs listed in the new About TV window. If anything is mentioned for Power-on or Power-off reasons, you can figure out the cause easily and take necessary actions.



Check Power Connections

You can first inspect the power cable that connects your TV with the power source. Improper connection to the wall socket or extension cord can cause this problem. Also, if you have been using OCB (One Connection Box) with your Samsung TV for convenient wiring, verify that the connection is not loose.

Next, check if there are any power fluctuations. Most people face this issue when they use a surge suppressor. Remove anything that comes in between your TV’s power cable and the wall socket, then see if the issue persists. Also, check for an improperly connected power connector on your TV side.

Check Remote and Other Infrared Devices

Your TV remote has a power button to turn your TV on and off. If it gets stuck, it may send continuous signals to your TV to turn it on and off. Also, the power button on your TV panel might get stuck sometimes, or the sensor can run into an issue and cause your TV to restart randomly. Inspect if it is the case.

Likewise, If you have synchronized your cable box and TV remote, turning your cable box on or off can also turn your TV on and off.

Also, nowadays, many smartphones have built-in IR blasters to control IR-activated devices. Maybe someone is intentionally trying to mess up with you. You can check by covering the IR receiver on your TV for some minutes and see if the issue still exists.

Run a Virus Scan

While surfing the Internet on your TV, you download many applications. So, it is possible that they carry viruses with them and affect your TV. Some viruses can interfere with the normal operation of your TV and cause it to shut down. Or, they may be programmed to force a shutdown with the motive of enraging you.

Moreover, if you insert an infected USB drive into your TV, viruses can get into it and cause it to turn on and off. But not to worry, Samsung TVs provide a virus scan feature that scans and eliminates the virus from your TV.

Open Settings and then choose General. Select System Manager > Smart Security. Under Smart Security, Select Scan to start the scan.



Disable Auto Power Off

Samsung TVs have integrated the Auto power off feature under Eco Solution settings with the motive of reducing power consumption. When this feature is enabled, your TV turns off itself if it does not receive any sort of interaction for a specified time. Maybe you have turned on this feature and your TV is turning off itself.

You can check and disable it following the steps below:

Open up Settings on your TV from the Home screen. Move down to General menu. From the right section, select Eco Solution. Under Eco Solution, move to Auto Power Off and set it to Off.



Disable SmartThings Feature

Using the SmartThings feature, you can carry out operations like adjusting your TV volume, changing channels, and even more from your smartphone. If your Samsung TV has a SmartThings feature, it can sometimes be the culprit behind the issue.

You can disable this feature and check if your TV still runs into problems.

Open Settings on your TV. Then navigate to General > Network > Expert Settings

Toggle off Power On with Mobile option and you are done.

Configure Sleep Settings

You can use the sleep feature to set a preferred time to turn off your TV automatically. For instance, if you set the sleep time to 30 minutes, your TV will automatically shut down after 30 minutes.

While using the sleep feature, it does not matter if you interact with your TV or not like in the Eco Solution feature, it will force shut down after a preset period.

Follow the steps below to check if the sleep settings are enabled:

Press Home button on your TV remote and then navigate to Settings. Go down to General settings. Then navigate to System Manager > Time. Select Sleep Timer and then choose Off.



Disable Anynet+

Anynet+ is a name given to Samsung’s CEC (Consumer Electronics Control) feature. Using this feature, you can use the same TV remote to control the devices connected via the HDMI port.

When this feature is enabled, the HDMI device can turn on the TV when turned on. Or, the case can be vice-versa as well. To disable this feature, you can follow the steps below:

Access Settings from your TV’s home screen. Then select System and choose Expert Settings from the right pane. Then navigate to Anynet+ (HDMI-CEC) and turn it off.



Update Your Samsung TV’s Firmware

When your Samsung TV’s firmware is outdated, it can cause compatibility issues with the apps installed on your TV. It can cause your TV to freeze and ultimately shut down. You can turn it on again, but when you try launching that particular app, it will again shut down.

Likewise, the devices connected to your TV with outdated firmware may not support those devices and cause them to shut down. Therefore, you need to update your TV’s firmware to the latest version. You can check out our other article for a detailed guide on how to update the firmware of Samsung TV.

Reset Samsung TV to Factory Settings

The last thing you can do is factory reset your TV. But before doing a factory reset, remember it will delete your every data and settings. So, make sure you create a backup of your important files and apps before resetting your TV.