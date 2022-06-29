Why Is My Showtime Not Working? How to Fix it

You are streaming an amazing video on Showtime, but you’re left with a cliffhanger when it suddenly displays a video playing error. You start to lose patience when you experience a black screen repetitively. So, why is your Showtime not working?

Since Showtime is a US-based app, it may not be accessible in your area due to geographical restrictions. Furthermore, you might face buffering issues when your device is not connected to a strong internet. Or, your subscription period is terminated.

However, since the causes are minor, you can troubleshoot the issue yourself by checking your network and resetting it. Besides, you can clear cookies and cache data for better performance.

Why Is Your Showtime Not Working?

According to Showtime, you can use the app or site for streaming only within the US. Since it has blocked its content for other countries, it might not work if you are trying to use it from a different region. Similarly, when you’re offline, only downloaded videos work. Besides, there can be other reasons why Showtime is not working. Find it out below. Poor Internet Connection

Server Down

Not supported device

Storage Full

Geographical restriction

Ended Subscription

Cache Build-up

How to Fix Showtime Not Working

To solve the issue, you can first connect your device to a strong Wi-Fi or 4G+ connection. You can reset the network if your Wi-Fi connection shows a weak connection.

Then, you can force stop the app and open it again. This will refresh the app and solve any glitches or video playing errors. Besides, you can try other fixes mentioned below to solve Showtime not working.

Check Your Network and Reset It

Showtime determines the streaming quality based on your downstream bandwidth of the network. So, make sure to connect to a strong network. If your device network does not meet the requirement, you’ll face an error loading it. iPhone users must have downstream bandwidth of at least 400 Kbps. Moreover, you can check your device network requirements from the Showtime Help Center.

If your Internet connection lags, you can Reset the network settings to increase the speed. However, you must note that resetting the network will remove all Wi-Fi data. So, I request you to note down your passwords before proceeding.

Check Your Device Compatibility

Showtime has system requirements and might not support it on all devices. In such a case, you won’t be able to install or use it. So, you can check the device’s compatibility.

You can stream Showtime on the following devices: Android users: Android 7 and higher

Android 7 and higher iPhone and iPad users: iOS 13.0 and later

iOS 13.0 and later Mac users: Mac 10.10 and later

Mac 10.10 and later Windows: Windows 10 and later

Check Storage

Showtime has an app size of 20+ MB. So, you might be unable to download it if you have less storage on your device. You will also face issues with upgrading the app with the recent version. In such a case, you must check your device storage. You can delete unwanted apps to free up some space in memory. Follow the steps given steps.

If you are using Showtime on a PC, follow the given steps to check the storage on Mac and Windows.

On Mac

Navigate to Apple Menu > About This Mac Click on the Storage option



On Windows

Open Windows Start Go to Settings > System Click on the Storage



For Showtime users on the mobile app, here are the steps to check your device storage on iOS and Android.

On iOS

Go to your phone Settings Tap on General > iPhone Storage



On Android

Open your phone Settings Tap on Device Care or Device Maintenance > Storage



Force Stop and Reopen Showtime

You need to refresh the Showtime app whenever you change settings or when the server is down. Else, you will face unknown glitches and video loading issues. You can force Stop and reopen it to solve this issue. Here are the steps to force Stop.

On Web

To force stop the Showtime on a web browser, follow the steps below.

Right-click on the Web browser Click on Task Manager Select Showtime and click on End Process

Open Showtime again

On Android

Navigate to your phone Settings > Apps Find Showtime app Tap on the Application and Force Stop Open Showtime app

On iOS

Drag Showtime screen from the bottom to the center Swipe up the screen and Release Open Showtime app

Update Showtime

Showtime releases bug fixes and performance optimizations with the latest update. So, if the app is not working, you must update it to fix the issue. Follow the given steps below.

On iOS

Go to App Store and search Showtime Please tap on the Showtime app to open it Tap on Update

On Android

Go to Google Play Store and search Showtime Open the Showtime app Tap on the Update button

Clear Showtime Cookies and Cache Data

Build-up cache data for a long time will slow down your streaming quality. It will lead to video buffering or even black screen errors. Thus, you must clear cookies and cache data for the best quality and performance. Check out the steps below.

On Web

You can clear the cookies and cache data of Showtime from the site settings on your browser. Find out the steps below.

Open Showtime on your browser Click on the Padlock and select Site Settings Go to Privacy & Security and click on Clear Browsing Data Click on the box of Cached Images and Files and Cookies and Other Site Data to select it

Press on the Clear Data button

There is a clear data option on android settings to clear the cache. However, you must uninstall the app on iOS to clear the cache. So, check out the steps below.

On iOS

Navigate to Settings > General Tap on iPhone Storage Open the Showtime app and tap on the Delete App



On Android

Go to Settings > Apps > Manage Apps Open Showtime and tap on Storage Tap on Clear Data

Clear Downloads

You will experience video buffering and downloading errors when your storage is full on your Showtime app. In such a case, you can delete seen or unwanted videos from the list. Follow the steps to clear it below.

On iOS

On your showtime account, navigate to your Downloaded Videos Select the video you want to delete and Swipe left Tap on the Delete button

On Android

Open the Showtime app and log in to your account Navigate to the Downloaded Videos list Tap on the three vertical dots and select the Delete Download option from the menu

Check Showtime Subscription

Since Showtime is a premium streaming site, you must have a subscription to use it. If either your trial period or monthly subscription has ended, the app will not work on your account. You can purchase a new package if it is over. Follow the steps to check your subscription status.

On Web

If you are using showtime on the web, follow the given steps to check your subscription.

Open Showtime on your browser and log in to your account Click on your Profile Icon > Account Settings Select Subscription & Billing Click on See History

On Mobile

To see the subscription status on your mobile, follow the given steps.

Go to the Showtime app and log in to your account On the top-right corner, tap on your Profile Icon Tap on Account Settings > Subscription & Billing Select See History

Restart Your Device

If you face video loading errors, audio errors, glitches, a random shutdown of the app, or blank screen errors, you must restart your device. Restarting will troubleshoot the issues and solve them. So, follow the given steps.

Here are the steps to restart your device on Mac and Windows.

On Mac

Either press Cmd + Ctrl + Power Button or restart from the Apple Menu From Apple Menu, click on the Restart button

On Windows

Either press Ctrl + Alt + Del key or restart from the windows start From Windows Start, click on the Restart button

Follow the given steps to restart your iOS and Android phones.

On iOS

Depending on your phone model, either press the side and volume buttons together, press the side button only, or press the power button only and hold it until the power-off displays on your screen. Then, drag the power button to the right. It will turn off your phone. Press the power or side button and hold until the Apple logo appears on your screen.

On Android

Either press the Side Button, or Power Button, based on your device model, and hold it for a few seconds Release the button once the menu appears Choose either the Reboot or Restart button



Contact Showtime Customer Support

If your Showtime is still not working after trying all the mentioned fixes, there can be serious technical server issues. In such a case, you can not solve it on your own. Thus, you can contact Showtime Customer support and report your problem.