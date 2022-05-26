Your Windows 11 display isn’t limited to a single screen. The operating system includes a feature that allows you to cast your screen on multiple monitors and televisions.

While in this article, we are focusing more on windows 11, you can apply this method to Windows 10 or any of its predecessors.

How to Cast to TV on Windows 11

You can cast media to multiple displays via both wired or wireless connections.

For a wired connection, the user will need an HDMI cable. As for a wireless connection, you will require a Smart TV that supports casting.

Download Wireless Display Feature

To cast your media wirelessly, you must first download the wireless display feature to your PC.

Open Settings. Select Apps on the panel to your left. Open Optional features. Next to Add an optional feature, select View features. On the search bar, type Wireless Display and select it. Click Install.

Enable Network Discovery

When you enable Network Discovery on your Windows, your computer can view other computer networks and can be visible to other computer networks. Here are instructions to turn on your Network Discovery:

Open Control Panel from Start. Select Network and Internet. Click on Network and Sharing Center. On your left, choose Change advanced sharing settings. Check the box for Turn on network discovery. Confirm the changes by selecting Save changes.

Once you have completed the download and enabling process, you can start the casting.

Cast Using an HDMI Cable

Plug in your HDMI cable to your PC and TV. On your TV, open the display connected via HDMI cable. Use the shortcut, Windows Key + P, to select the type of display you prefer Duplicate or Expand. This option casts your entire screen to your TV.

Wirelessly Cast to TV Using Miracast

Windows 11 has the option to cast to your Smart TV wirelessly. Follow these instructions to cast to your TV:

Open Settings. On your left, select System. Select Display. Under Scale & Layout, drop down the menu for Multiple Displays. Next to Connect to a wireless display, click Select.

Under the Available Devices list, select your TV to cast your PC‘s screen.

You can also use the shortcut Windows key + K to open the list of available devices for casting. This option casts your entire screen to your TV.

Add a Wireless Device for Casting

You can add a device to mirror or expand your screen wirelessly to your TV using bluetooth. To configure your devices using Bluetooth, follow these instructions:

Open Settings. Select Bluetooth & devices on the left panel to your left. Click Add devices next to Devices. Select the Wireless Display or Dock option. Choose your device to connect.

Cast a File to Your TV

You can cast a particular media or a file to your screen. To cast a file to your connected device, follow these instructions:

Select the media you want to display on your TV. Right-click on the file and select Show more options (Shift + F10). On the new menu, choose Cast to Device. Select the Device.

Cast Media from Your Browser

You can also share the media contents from your browser to your connected device. However, only a limited number of browsers, such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge Browser support casting. Here is how you can cast media from these browsers to your TV:

Google Chrome

Open your Google Chrome browser. Click the vertical three-dot menu on the top-right of your screen. Select Cast…

Choose your TV from the list to cast the media content.

Microsoft Edge

Open your Microsoft Edge browser. Click the horizontal three-dot menu on the top-right of your screen. Select More tools. Choose Cast media to device. Choose your TV from the list to cast the media content.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windows 11 support Miracast?

Windows 11 supports Miracast and if the device you are trying to connect supports too, you can duplicate or expand your screen using the miracast technology. Miracast is a wireless technology that lets a user copy or expand the entirety of their screen.

Why is my HDMI not working on Windows 11?

If your HDMI cable isn’t working properly, there is probably physical damage to your cable. Inspect the cable thoroughly and look for debris on the HDMI and the port.

How do I project my Screen on Windows 11?

You can project your screen on Windows 11 to your connected display devices. To use this feature, press the shortcut Windows key + P.