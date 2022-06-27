Why Is My Cinema App Not Working? How to Fix It

While Cinema HD has been a popular app for streaming movies and series, sometimes you might face a black screen while using it. So, you may ask, has the app really shut down, or is it just because of the temporary server glitch?

Well, your Cinema HD might not work due to minor reasons such as poor internet connection. However, since most users face issues such as buffering and grey screens, other complex issues can exist. It can be due to an internal server outage or excessive cache buildup.

But you don’t have to worry about it as you can easily fix this issue. For instance, you can check if you have installed the right app. Or, you can clear the cache data to solve any unknown glitches.

Why Is My Cinema App Not Working?

You might think the app is not working because it has been shut down. But, that might not be the case. Unknown glitches and bugs might cause error loading. Besides, there can be other causes for it not working. Find it out below. Cache Build-up : The app might not work or stop loading when your cache data is full. It will even cause video buffering issues.

How to Fix My Cinema App Not Working?

You can apply a few general ways to fix the issue by yourself. For instance, before installing the app, you can check if it supports your device. Then, you can enable app permissions when “Allow this source” pops up on your screen.

Similarly, if you use an outdated version and an update alert displays, you can install the latest version of Cinema HD APK. Besides, check out the other 9 ways to fix Cinema HD not working below.

Verify If It Is The Original App

There are many apps named Cinema HD on the Google Play Store and App Store. However, it does not support iOS. Also, please note that you can download Cinema HD V2 only from your web browser. So, it might not work if you have installed other apps. You must verify if you are using the right app to avoid scams.

Clear Cache Data

Since the build-up cache data causes buffering, you must clear it to increase the performance. Check out the given steps to clear Cinema HD cache data from the app.

Open Cinema HD app Tap on the Three-Horizontal Lines Tap on Settings > General

Tap on Clear Cache



Manage Restriction

If you have restricted any video content unintentionally or intentionally, Cinema HD might not work for some videos. So, to manage the Restriction of contents, follow the given steps.

Open the Cinema HD app and navigate to Settings Tap on Restriction> Choose Categories to Restrict

From the list, check if the video you are trying to watch is restricted Please tap on the Box to uncheck it and hit on the Done button



Disable Premium Links

If you face issues using Real Debrid links, you can enable turn off resolve premium links. This setting will minimize requests for Premium services. So, follow the given steps.

On the Cinema HD app, navigate to the Settings Tap on Account and scroll down

Under General, switch the toggle off for Turn Off Resolve Premium Links



Disable Show Debrid Only

Sometimes if you don’t have a Debrid subscription, the feature will show a gray screen while using Cinema HD. So, you can disable Show Debrid Only to fix it. Find out the steps below.

Go to the Cinema HD app and tap on Three Horizontal Lines Navigate to Settings > Account

Scroll Down and under General, Switch the toggle off for Show Debrid Only



Disable AutoPlay

If you have turned on Autoplay, sometimes geographically restricted content does not load from the list. Similarly, if you are watching or streaming from Autoplay for too long, you might as well face black screen issues. So, follow the steps to disable it.

Go to Cinema HD app > Settings Tap on AutoPlay

Switch the toggle off for Autoplay Next Episode and Auto Next With The First Subtitle in The List



Use VPN

If the Cinema App is not available in your region, you can use VPN to stream or watch videos. You can install VPN from the Google Play Store or App store. Likewise, you can also Add VPN from the settings. Enable VPN on your device and connect to a different country to use Cinema HD V2.

Force Stop

You can force stop the app to refresh it from freezing. You might experience buffering issues and subtitle errors while using it for a long time. So, refreshing will clear the excessive RAM consumption. Find the steps below.

On your phone, open Settings > Apps Tap on Cinema HD V2 Tap on Force Stop and hit on the OK button to confirm

Open the Cinema HD app again

Reinstall App

You can reinstall the app to troubleshoot any errors you’ve experienced while using the app. Follow the steps to delete the app and install it again.