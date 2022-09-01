If you do not hear any ringtone during outgoing or incoming calls on Microsoft Teams, there can be many underlying factors at play. For instance, it can be that the sound on your device is not working, or there are issues with MS Teams itself.

But other reasons like an unstable internet connection, license agreement, outdated version, or incorrect settings can also cause MS Teams to remain silent during calls. Additionally, if you often switch between devices, like phone to laptop, the built-in settings like the Quiet Hours can also cause this error.

How to Fix Microsoft Teams Not Ringing on Outgoing or Incoming Calls?

Before we go into detail about fixing this bug with MS Teams, it’s important to verify a few simple things. Firstly, check your internet connection. If you’re experiencing slow internet, you can restart your Wi-Fi router.

Next, we’ll need to check the sound on our own devices. Make sure it’s not on mute, silent mode, or low volume. Even after checking it, sometimes the audio on your device can be glitchy or not work due to many reasons. In this case, it’s a good idea to troubleshoot it right away.

Update Audio Driver

One of the most common reasons the sound on your device is not working is due to its audio driver being out-of-date. When this happens, the driver becomes more prone to bugs and corrupted system files. So, updating it or reinstalling it is the optimal solution.

Here’s how you can update audio driver:

Go to Device Manager by searching for it in the search bar. In the pop-up window, you’ll notice the list of all devices. Double-click on Audio inputs and outputs. Doing so will reveal a drop-down list of additional audio devices.

Firstly, double-click on a single device and check the status. If it’s working properly, you’ll see a message like “This device is working properly” in the Device Status section in the General tab.

To update your driver, go back to the drivers’ list and right-click on one. Click on the Update Driver option. Do this for other drivers as well.

Windows will ask you if you want to Search for drivers automatically or manually. Choose any and proceed. It’ll only take a while to update your drivers.

If you want to reinstall, right-click on a driver and click on Uninstall Driver. Then, reboot your PC. Windows will automatically install a new driver.

Restart Audio Services

If fixing your audio driver didn’t help, here is a simple solution that can be effective for most generic audio issues. Restarting your audio services will help fix bugs or glitches on your entire system.

Here’s how you can do it:

Type Services in the search bar and open it. You’ll now see a pop-up window with all the components of your computer. Locate these specific services: Windows Audio, Windows Audio Endpoint Builder, and Remote Procedure Call (RPC)

You can also easily find them by typing in their name. Then, select and right-click and then click on Restart. You can also select and click on Restart the service from the left sidebar option.



Check MS Teams Call Settings

The next step is to check if most call-related settings on the Microsoft Teams app are correct. There’s a chance you’re not getting ringtones during calls because the setting is disabled.

Here’s how you can change it.

Tap on your profile icon and then go to Settings. Then, tap on Calls. In the section that says Choose how you want to handle incoming calls, make sure that the option Calls ring me is selected.



You can now check if you’re starting to get ringtones.

Disable Quiet Hours Feature

If you have set a certain time period on the Quiet Hours function on the MS Teams app, you won’t be notified of calls or messages. If you have it turned on on your phone; it can also cause glitches on the desktop app version. So, you’ll simply need to turn this feature off on your phone.

Here are the steps:

Launch the Teams app and select the hamburger icon at the upper-left of the screen. Go to Settings and then select Notifications.

Now, tap on the Quiet Hours option. Slide the toggle to turn off the Daily Quiet Hours option. You may also adjust the time as per your convenience.



Now, you can request someone to call you on the desktop app.

Verify License Type and Agreement

It’s also important to verify your license type with MS Teams. The call feature is an E5 feature that has two different license types. One of them comes with Audio Conferencing, and the other one does not. So, if you’re experiencing audio issues, chances are you have the latter one.

Here’s how you can verify it on a PC:

Log in to your MS Teams account on MS 365 admin center using a web browser. Open the Billing column. Click on Purchase services and verify your E5 license.

Besides this, the administrator also needs to assign you the proper E5 license for you to start receiving calls. You can request the administrator to follow these steps to grant you the license.

Log in to the MS Teams account on the MS 365 admin center page. Open the Users option and click on Active Users.

Select the user who’s not getting the calls. Click on Manage Product Licenses.

Select and assign the E5 license to the designated user.

Update Microsoft Teams

Finally, an outdated version of the MS Teams app is more sensitive to bugs and files being corrupted. So, the best fix is to update the app entirely. Doing so will replace the old files and bring significant improvements to many features, like calls as well.

Here’s how you can update it: