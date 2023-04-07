How to Change Microsoft Account on Laptop (Step-by-Step Guide)

Whether you want to switch and set a new Microsoft account as your primary account or change a Microsoft account that someone logged into your laptop, you can pretty easily do so through Windows settings.

However, the method to change your Microsoft account is quite discreet as you will have to first convert your Microsoft account to a local account. Then, you can log into that local account with the Microsoft account of your choice.

Step 1: Change Microsoft Account to Local Account

You can easily switch from a Microsoft logged-in account to a local account from Windows Settings. This process won’t delete any data from your user profile, and won’t sign you out from the individual apps that you’ve logged in using that same Microsoft account.

Launch Settings by pressing the Windows + I shortcut key. Navigate to Accounts > Your info. If you see a Stop signing in to all Microsoft apps automatically option, click on it to remove the Microsoft account at once. If you don’t see this option, continue following the steps below.

Scroll down and select Sign in with a local account instead.

Click on Next to confirm you want to change to a local account.

Enter the pin or password you’ve set up for that Microsoft account and click on OK.

Enter a new User name for your local account. Enter a new password, confirm the password, and set up a Password hint for your local account. (If you don’t want to set a password in your local account, leave these three parameters blank.)

Click on Next. To finish setting up your local account, click on Sign out and finish. (Make sure you don’t have any unsaved data before signing out.)

Log into your newly transitioned local account.

If you would like to keep using a local account instead of changing your Microsoft account, you can simply not add a Microsoft account again to do so.

Step 2: Add New Microsoft Account

You can now add a new Microsoft account to your transitioned local account to change the Microsoft account on your laptop. Besides, adding a Microsoft account to your local account is pretty similar to changing to a local Account.