By default, the background color of your Google Docs page is white. However, if you like customizing or adding a personalized touch to your Docs pages, changing your page color can be the perfect option for you.

So, if you’re looking to revamp your docs pages by adding a pop of color, then look no further. This article will explore the different methods to change the background page color in your Google Docs.

How to Change Page Color in Google Docs?

Google Docs has a built-in feature to switch up your page color. You can choose between a variety of colors or create a custom one. But, please be noted that you cannot have different colors on each of the docs pages. Google has yet to release this function for docs.

However, we have mentioned a few workaround solutions for this issue in the below section of this article.

Through Page Setup

Changing your page color is a relatively easy process in Docs as it is a built-in function. So, depending upon your device, here are some step-by-step guides you can follow to switch up your docs page color.

On PC

Open up your existing Google Docs or create a new one. Head over to the menu bar and click on File. Now, select Page Setup from the list of options. Choose your preferred color under the Page Color section by clicking on the drop-down arrow. You can also create a custom color by clicking on the + symbol. If you want to continue making this your default color for all your other doc files, click the Set as Default button. After you have selected the color of your choice, click on the OK button to apply changes.



On Mobile

Open up the Google Docs app and head over to your document. Navigate and tap on the three-dotted icon on the top-right corner of your screen. Locate and tap on the Page Setup option. Now, tap on Page Color. Select your preferred color from the color slider. You can then choose between the tone and shade of the selected color.

Note:The Google Docs app version only has a selective number of colors. If you want more variety and color options, we suggest making background color changes through your PC.

Change Background Color of Single Page

You can only have a single background color throughout the entire docs page, as mentioned above. However, there are still a few workarounds you can apply to mimic the same results.

Depending upon preference, you can either opt to change the background color of the paragraphs or add a text box to the docs page.

Change Paragraph Background

If you don’t mind the look of white borders on your docs page, you can alter the background by changing the background color of your paragraphs.

Here are some steps you can follow.

Head over to the Google docs which you want to edit. Navigate to the menu bar and click on Format. Select the Paragraph Styles option. From the drop-down menu, click on Borders and shading. Under the Background color section, click on the drop-down arrow and select your preferred color. You can also create a custom color by clicking on the ‘+’ symbol. Finally, click on the Apply button to make changes to the docs pages.

Note:This method is only applicable if you’re on a PC device.

Through Text Box

An alternative method you can apply to change the background color of your docs page is to add a text box. This method also allows you to mimic similar functionality of changing the background color by altering the text box color.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do it.

Navigate to the menu bar and click on Insert. Select the Drawing option and from the drop-down menu, click on New. From the top bar section, click on the Text Box icon. Create a text box by dragging the cursor in the blank grid space. Now, you can either type or paste your text into the box. To add color to the text box, click on the Fill Color icon. Add in your preferred color. You have the option to add in solid, gradient, or custom color. Click on the Save and Close button to save changes. Finally, adjust the text box size to your preference.

Note:This method is also only applicable if you’re on a PC device.

How to Change the Page Orientation of Google Docs?

If you want to switch up your docs page’s orientation, you can follow the same process of going through the Page Setup settings. Depending upon your device, here are some quick steps you can follow.

On PC

Open up your Google Docs. Navigate to the File menu and select Page Setup. Under the Page orientation section, choose between Landscape or Portrait. Click on the OK button to save changes.

On Mobile

Open up the Google Docs app. Navigate to the docs you want to edit. Tap on the three-dotted icon on the top-right of your screen. Select the Page Setup option.

Now, tap on the Orientation option. According to your preference, choose between Landscape or Portrait.

Note:You can also adjust the paper size and page margins in the page setup section.

Related Questions

How to Change the Text Color in Google Docs?

First, select the text you want to change the color of. Now, head over to the top section. Between Underline and Highlight color options, choose the Text Color icon. It resembles an A with an underline on the bottom. Click on the icon and select your preferred color.

How to Add a Background Image in Google Docs?

Although there is no built-in option to change the background to an image in Google docs, we have a perfect workaround alternative to resolve this issue.

Here are some steps you can follow.

Open your Google Docs. Navigate to the Insert menu and click on the Image option. From the drop-down menu, select the Upload from Computer option. Click on the image, and from the image options, click on the Behind the Text icon.

Now, click on the down to type in your text on the image.

How to Change Google Docs to Dark Mode?

If you’re on a low-light setting, switching your Google Docs to dark mode can be convenient for a better typing experience. For mobile devices, it is quite easy to switch between light and dark modes.

However, you will have to download a chrome extension to enable Dark Mode if you’re on a PC device.

On PC

Head over to the Chrome Web Store site. Search for Google Docs Dark Mode on the search box. Click on the Add to Chrome button. Select the Add Extension button. Go to your docs file. Navigate to the top-right corner and click on the Extensions icon. Select the Google Docs Dark Mode extension. Now, turn on the toggle to enable dark mode.

On Mobile

Launch your Google Docs app. Now, from the top-left corner, tap on the three horizontal lines. Locate and tap on the Settings option. Tap on Theme and select the Dark option.

How to Change Page Color in Word?

Changing your background color in Word also follows a fairly easy process and can be done by following some quick and easy steps. Here is how you can do it.