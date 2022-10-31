Google Docs offers users the feature of adding comments on either their own or a collaborators document. You could highlight the section you wish to comment on and select Ctrl + Alt + M to enter a comment. Although unresolved comments are visible on the right side of the window, only some comments are readily available for the users to view.

If youve landed on this article, we assume youre looking to view all comments on Google Docs. And thats exactly what we are doing here, including viewing both resolved and unresolved comments.

How to View All Comments on Google Docs?

You can view all the comments as well as filter the comments from the comment history. This can be done on both PC and mobile. However, using Google Docs on PC is more flexible when it comes to managing comments as it offers comment filtering and deleting.

On PC

Login to your Google account. Navigate to the document in your Google Drive and open the document. Click on the Comment button in the top right corner of the document. By default, this will list all the comments on the document.

Click on the dropdown menu beside Comments. This will provide a list of filters for you to sort through the comments.

: It will simply list every comment on the documents. For you : It will list the comments which are mentioned to you.

: There are issues that need to be resolved. Resolved: It contains all the resolved comments.

Alternatively, you can also access the comments via a keyboard shortcut. Simply, press Ctrl + Shift + Alt + A keys together.

On Mobile

Open the Google Docs app and open the Google Docs that you wish to view comments on. Tap on the Comment icon. This will prompt a window highlighting that comment.

Tap on View All option. This will list all the comments in the document.



How to View Individual Comments on Google Docs?

In Google Docs, You can view individual comments by selecting the highlighted text in the document. This is applicable to both PC and the Google Docs mobile app. Simply, click on the highlighted text that you wish to see the comment on. This displays the respective comment for the text.

Alternatively, on a PC, you can also click on the comments listed on the right side of the document. This will select the highlighted text where that specific comment was added.

Why Can’t I See Comments On Google Docs?

All the members who have the privilege to edit and comment are able to see comments. You can also include a member to view your comments by mentioning them in that particular comment. This will send them a notification about the comment.

However, there could be a number of factors why you are unable to view the comments. Some of the reasons are listed below:

If you are in Viewing only mode, you wont be able to see comments. Change it to either Editing mode or Suggesting mode.



only mode, you wont be able to see comments. Change it to either mode or mode. Verify with the collaborators whether the comment has been deleted or resolved. Resolved comments can still be viewed by applying a filter in the comment history.



whether the comment has been deleted or resolved. Resolved comments can still be viewed by applying a filter in the comment history. Ensure that the comments were posted properly. The Comment button must be pressed to save the comments.

Can I Copy All Comments to Other Google Docs?

You can transfer all your comments and suggestions to a new Google Docs by following the given steps:

Open Google Docs that you wish to transfer the comments. Click on the File on the menu bar. Click on Make a Copy. This will prompt a small window with a number of options. Continue to name your secondary Google Docs in the text field. Choose the file path of your new Google Docs.

Check the following Tick Boxes: Copy Comments and Suggestions

Include Resolved Comments and Suggestions Click on Make A Copy. A new tab will open up on the browser with a new copy of your Google Docs.

Can I Check Comments Through Email Notifications?

Yes, you can check the updates in the comments via email notification. By default, the notifications are enabled. You can turn them off or set them to notify only when you are mentioned in the comments in the email itself.

Is It Possible to View the Resolved Comments?

Yes, it is possible to view resolved comments through the comment history. Click on the Comment icon then select Resolved from the dropdown menu. Alternatively, you can press Ctrl + Shift + Alt + A keys together and then filter out the resolved comments.