How to Properly Clean Your PS5?

Dust is the number one enemy of computers and consoles. Before it’s too late, you may want to learn how to clean a PS5.

The process is easy, and almost anyone can do it without damaging the console. It revolves around cleaning its single fan, as well as its air ducts. To reveal the fan, you’d only have to lift its case.

A more professional clean-up would require opening the inner plates of the console to clean the motherboard. We don’t recommend doing it, as dust won’t reach this far on the console.

If you feel your PS5 has further hardware problems, you should take it to a professional if you don’t have the tech knowledge.

When to Clean a PS5?

Over time, dust, rust, and other enemies accumulate within the console. They mostly sit on the air ducts and the fans. Too much of this, and the fans would become unable to take cold air inside the console.

Dust is inevitable for all kinds of hardware. Its build-up leads to overheating, and there’re ways to see if this is happening on your PS5 easily:

The console is louder than usual. It sounds like a Jet plane.

You’re experiencing game or app crashes.

You see the blank, green, or other crash screens when you play.

The console is performing slower than usual. For example, it takes much longer to load games.

On touch, the PS5 feels hot.

Every hardware piece has a maximum temperature it can handle. So, dust accumulation can lead to permanent hardware failure.

To prevent damage, just like you would on a PC, you should clean up the PS5 every month, or at least every two months.

The frequency should reflect your home conditions. For example, if you have a garden in your backyard, your house is probably dirtier than usual. Or, if you have pets, like a cat, the spur may represent a different problem for your PS5.

How to Clean Your PS5?

Cleaning the PS5 is fast and easy and won’t damage anything. Sony’s design allows users to open the plate without tools and clean up the fan without touching anything else.

Here’re the general steps to clean your PS5:

Turn off the console, unplug all of its cables, and take out the PS5’s stand, if you’re using one Remove the faceplates. They don’t have screws, so it’s easy. Clean the lids with a soft toothbrush, a micro-fiber cloth, or a low-powered vacuum. Clean up dust deposits in the air intakes with your tools. Remove the fan from its bracket and clean it. Put the pieces back.

To complete the troubleshooting, here’s what you need:

Your cleaning kit consists of a micro-fiber cloth and a soft toothbrush. Optional, you can get canned air or a low-powered vacuum. Lastly, it would help if you had isopropyl alcohol.

You may need a plastic pry, or a spudger, to help you open the PS5’s plate.

You may need a flat-head screwdriver, or at least a coin, to take out the stand.

Tweezers would also help you.

A T8 screwdriver or a Phillips Head screwdriver for deeper fan cleaning.

We’re explaining it in detail.

Take Out the Stand

The first part is taking out the stand, but you only need to follow it if you put the PS5’s stand vertically. You can skip it if you’re not using one or if the stand is put horizontally.

Turn off the PS5 and unplug all of its cables. Flip the PS5 upside down, with the stand facing up. Use a flathead screwdriver, or a coin, to remove the stand’s screw. Lif the stand up to remove it. Put the screw on its slot. Use tweezers to take the plastic screw out, and put it into the screw hole. Twist the PS5’s stand counterclockwise to close the compartment.

Now, if your base is placed in the horizontal direction, you only need to remove it. Simply put the console on its face, with the charging port facing upwards. Then, lift the base up to remove it.

Remove the PS5’s Plate

The next step is taking out the PS5 plates. You require no tools, but if it becomes difficult, you may use a plastic pry or a spudger.

Lift the corner of the top faceplate, the one with a PlayStation logo. Lift it with your plastic pry or your nails until it “unclips” from the case. While you lift the corner, slide the plate towards the device’s bottom. Remove the left faceplate as well. Place the console on a clean table. Don’t place it on a rug or a carpet. Remove both the upper and lower plater before going through the clean-up.

Clean the Plates

The first part of your cleaning revolves around the lid. Use a vacuum to clean out the plates.

Then, use a microfiber cloth with a bit of alcohol to clean it deeper. If you don’t have the microfiber cloth, you can use a regular cloth, a brush, a wipe, or cue tips.

Clean the Intake and the Exhaust Vents

Now, we’re going to clean the air intake from dust. This is where the air goes in and out of your console, so cleaning it is paramount.

Use a brush to clean the bottom vents. The goal is to take out the dust. Use canned air, vacuum, or below to dust off the area. Clean the top intakes with your brush. Dust off the area in a similar manner. Remove the vents and clean them further

Clean the Fan

Removing the fan and cleaning it deeply is also a good idea.