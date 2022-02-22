How to Replace PS4 CMOS Battery? Step by Step Guide

The PS4 clock battery can run out and cause severe problems. There’re two ways to fix it: you can either take your console to service or learn how to replace PS4 CMOS battery.

In essence, this is a small, round battery that helps the PS4 store month, day, and time data. It also allows the PS4 to keep correct time data every time it powers up. Moreover, it feeds the CMOS chip, which stores firmware settings.

When the battery begins failing, the PS4 presents various errors. Damages may include the Blue Screen of Death, game crashes, and wrong time data.

Changing it is a difficult process. It requires some knowledge, proper tools, and about 30 minutes of your time. Moreover, it’s different for the PS4, PS4 Pro, and PS4 Slim, but we’re sharing instructions for either version.

When to Replace PS4 CMOS Battery?

Before you decide to replace PS4 CMOS battery, it’s important to identify its symptoms. These are the signs of a PS4 CMOS battery failure:

Incorrect Date and Time Settings: Aside from getting wrong date data on your PS4, the date and time are also reset after fixing manually. Although there could be other reasons, the CMOS is a primary culprit. However, ensure to update the PlayStation to its latest system software.

Aside from getting wrong date data on your PS4, the date and time are also reset after fixing manually. Although there could be other reasons, the CMOS is a primary culprit. However, ensure to update the PlayStation to its latest system software. Your PS4 Turns Off by Itself: Another common problem is your console failing to turn on or stay on. Suppose your system fails to boot up correctly various times after seeing the wrong data settings. In that case, the CMOS battery is the issue.

Another common problem is your console failing to turn on or stay on. Suppose your system fails to boot up correctly various times after seeing the wrong data settings. In that case, the CMOS battery is the issue. Error Codes: Some of your PS4 games may crash to desktop. Then, you’d see the Error Code [CE-30392-7] . The code indicates the PS4 is suffering from hardware damage and needs service.

Some of your PS4 games may crash to desktop. Then, you’d see the Error Code . The code indicates the PS4 is suffering from hardware damage and needs service. Faulty Drivers: When the drivers are not working, some hardware parts may break. That includes the graphics card, the internal hard drive, or the sound card. If you reach this far, it’s perhaps too late to replace the PS4 CMOS battery.

When the drivers are not working, some hardware parts may break. That includes the graphics card, the internal hard drive, or the sound card. If you reach this far, it’s perhaps too late to replace the PS4 CMOS battery. Hardware Issues: Lastly, your PS4 may fail to recognize peripherals you connect on the console. That includes an external drive or your DualShock 4 controller. Another common issue is the PS4 overheating, as the fans stop working.

These errors occur because the CMOS chip stops working without CMOS battery power.

How to Replace PS4 CMOS Battery?

CMOS is an acronym for “complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor.” It’s a CR2032-type battery on the PS4’s motherboard. You would identify it as it looks like a silver coin.

Opening up the PS4 to replace the battery can void your warranty. This shouldn’t be an issue if you’re using a years-old device, though.

But if you found symptoms of a faulty CMOS battery, follow our guide to replace the PS4 CMOS battery.

Before you start, here’re the tools you need to disassemble and assemble a PlayStation 4:

Phillips-head screwdriver

A T8 screwdriver

Thermal paste

CR2032 Lithium Battery

Plastic pry

Tweezers

Spudger

Take the Hard-drive Out

First and foremost, we need to take the PS4’s storage drive out. It will save up trouble down the road.

Turn off the PlayStation

Unplug all of its cables

Locate the hard-drive area



PS4 Fat: The hard drive bay is under the shiny cover at the top. You can remove the cover by gently moving it to a side with your thumbs.

The hard drive bay is under the shiny cover at the top. You can remove the cover by gently moving it to a side with your thumbs. PS4 Slim: The cover is at one of the sides. You can slide it with your finger to open it.

The cover is at one of the sides. You can slide it with your finger to open it. PS4 Pro: The cover is right next to the Ethernet port at the back. You can press it with your finger to open it.

Use your screwdriver to unscrew the hard-drive bay



There’s only one screw you need to unscrew, regardless of the console. The position is different on each, though.

However, you don’t need to take it all out. Instead, lessen its grip just enough to pull the hard-drive cage out.

There’s only one screw you need to unscrew, regardless of the console. The position is different on each, though. However, you don’t need to take it all out. Instead, lessen its grip just enough to pull the hard-drive cage out. Slide the hard-drive cage out



For now, leave the hard drive on its cage in a safe place. Also, don’t put the cover back.

Open the PlayStation 4

The next and most critical step is opening up the PS4. We need to open it because we need to take its motherboard out.

The process is different on each console, but it relies on finding the screws near the warranty stickers.

PS4 Fat

Flip the PlayStation first (contrary to the hard-drive area). Then, find the stickers are at the center back of the console, in exhaust area. The screw you’re looking for is right on top of the sticker.



There should also be other screws on the sides. Depending on your model, these screws could be behind a plastic cover.

There should also be other screws on the sides. Depending on your model, these screws could be behind a plastic cover. Unscrew the screw

Use a Phillips-head screwdriver to take the screw out.

Use a Phillips-head screwdriver to take the screw out. Lift the bottom



After taking out the screw, you can lift the bottom cover with your hands. You can pull each side of the panel to lift it over. Be gentle, though, as you may break it.

After taking out the screw, you can lift the bottom cover with your hands. You can pull each side of the panel to lift it over. Be gentle, though, as you may break it. Remove the bottom lid, the one standing next to the open hard drive area. You can use a plastic pry to lift it open.



PS4 Slim

The process is different on the PS4 Slim:

Lift the top cover gently with your hands. There’re no screws, and it’s easy to pull. It’s easier if you lift it with the PS logo and the Sony logo facing you.



Lift the top cover gently with your hands. There’re no screws, and it’s easy to pull. It’s easier if you lift it with the PS logo and the Sony logo facing you. Moreover, some PS4 Slim models may have an extra screw on the back, holding the bottom cover in place. You’d need to unscrew that as well to lift the bottom cover



PS4 Pro

The top case is similar to the PS4 Slim’s cover. You can remove it, but you need to apply a mix of pressure and force to pull it off.



The top case is similar to the PS4 Slim’s cover. You can remove it, but you need to apply a mix of pressure and force to pull it off. Then, flip the console upside-down, and use a T8 screwdriver to remove the three black screws on the back panel. Afterward, remove the lower lid.



Remove the Power Supply / Power Break

Before going any further, it’s important to remove the power supply. Otherwise, you may damage the console.

The process is different on each model, though:

PS4 Fat

First, use a pair of clippers to remove the power cable



Then, unscrew the screws on the back silver plate



Lastly, use a plastic pry to lift the plate to remove the power supply.



PS4 Slim

On the top side of the PS4, use your T8 screwdriver to remove the 31.0 mm screws. There’s one on the left and one on the right. Then, use your Phillips head (#1) to remove the remaining 3.0mm screws.



Up next, remove the metal sheet with your hands.



Now, remove the antenna at the top of the power supply. Guide the wire with your fingers underneath the metal panel.



There’s a special screw you need to remove on the back to pull off the power supply. Flip the PS4 Slim to find it, and use a Phillips $1 to remove it.



Now, flip back the PS4 and use a plastic pry to make space between the console and the power supply. Then, lift the power supply with your hands.



Lastly, pull off the power supply and disconnect its wire.



PS4 Pro

The process is similar to the PS4 Slim.

On the inner side where you see the fan, use your screwdrivers to remove the metal sheet.



Now, use your hands to lift the metal cover.



Flip over the console. At the bottom of the PS4 Pro, use a T8 Torx to remove the 10mm screws holding the metal sheet.



Next, flip the console back to its upper side. Here, use your fingers to lift the power supply.



Lastly, unplug the power supply cable.



Unplug Specific Cables From the Motherboard

The follow-up step is unplugging certain cables from the motherboard. The wires you need to unplug are different on each PlayStation version.

PS4 Fat

First, disconnect the blue-ray drive cable from the motherboard. Use your tweezers to press on the iron plate and pull the cable to the side.



Then, lift the optical drive power cable to unplug it. Also, disconnect the Wi-Fi antenna from the PS4’s motherboard.



Next, remove the four screws holding the optical drive in place.



Then, remove the optical drive with your hands.



PS4 Slim

First, on the upper side, remove the 31.0mm screw with your T8 screwdriver.



Next, locate the two wires at the bottom of the motherboard. Remove them with your fingers or tweezers.



PS4 Pro

You don’t need to remove any extra cables before removing the motherboard on the PS4 Pro.

Remove the Motherboard’s Metal Plate

We’re reaching the end of the tutorial. It means the current step is removing the plate protecting the motherboard and then removing the motherboard itself.

PS4 Fat

First, remove the 12 Torx screws (9.7m) beneath the top lid.



Next, unscrew the two screws holding the pressure plate in place. After you finish, remove the plate.



Afterward, remove the silver plate.



Finally, use a spudger to disconnect the fan wire plug. Pry it up to unplug it.



PS4 Slim

On the backside, use your screwdrivers to remove all of the screws on the silver plate. Use a Phillips #1 for the 4.0mm black screws (red); a Phillips #1 for the 6.00mm (orange); and a Phillips #1 as well for the 3.0mm screws (yellow).



At the side of the PS4, you have to remove two 5.0mm screws with your Phillips head screwdriver.



Next, unplug the wire at the corner with tweezers or your fingers.



Afterward, remove the blue wires from the motherboard.



Remove the metal plate with your fingers.



Next, use your Phillips #1 screwdriver to remove four 13mm screws on an X-shaped metal plate. Afterward, remove the metal bracket.



Finally, remove the wire on the yellow socket with your tweezers. Pull it off gently.



PS4 Pro

Start by using your T8 screwdriver to remove the 10mm silver screws at the bottom (red). Then, use a Phillips #1 screwdriver to remove the black screws (orange). Also, use a spudger to disconnect the antenna cables (yellow).



The next step is removing the antenna on the side.



Now, remove the blue cables on the sides.



Next, lift the metal plate protecting the motherboard.



Beneath the silver plate, you’ll find the pressure plater. Use the Phillips #1 screwdriver to remove the screws. Then, use a plastic pry to remove the X-shaped piece.



Finally, the Phillips #1 screwdriver is used to remove four additional 13mm screws on the follow-up X-shaped metal plate. Then, lift the bracket to reveal the entire motherboard.



Remove the CMOS Battery

The last steps are removing the motherboard, changing the CMOS battery, and assembling the PS4 back.

The steps are the same for either console:

Remove the motherboard with your hands



You may need to use a spudger or a plastic pry to remove the logic board on the PS4 Fat.

You may need to use a spudger or a plastic pry to remove the logic board on the PS4 Fat. Find the CMOS battery



Search both sides of the motherboard for the coin-sized battery.

Search both sides of the motherboard for the coin-sized battery. Remove the CMOS battery

Gently remove the battery with your pry or your spudger. You can also use a flat head screwdriver to push the pin holding the battery in place.

Gently remove the battery with your pry or your spudger. You can also use a to push the pin holding the battery in place. Wait for two minutes

Before putting in the new battery, wait for a couple of minutes. It allows the CMOS chip to drain its power.

Before putting in the new battery, wait for a couple of minutes. It allows the CMOS chip to drain its power. Plug the new battery

Assemble back the PS4

Follow the steps in reverse to assemble the PS4 back.

What Is the CMOS Chip?

The CMOS Chip is an SRAM chip that stores key parameters for the PS4. It holds time and region data, configuration settings, and firmware settings.

In particular, these firmware settings include boot priority, fan speeds, CPU settings, and storage controller.

In summary, the CMOS battery keeps the SRAM chip working. Without these two, the PS4 starts presenting a wide array of problems, some of which can be severe.

For example, you would have to configure the PS4’s settings every time you turn it on without the CMOS battery.

That said, taking off the CMOS battery will drain power from the SRAM chip, forcing a reset to default. That means it will lose all of its bugged and volatile parameters.

Lastly, the CMOS battery can last for about 10 years, but it can fail at any time.