Private Mode on Safari – How to Enable or Disable it?

If you’re someone who doesn’t like clearing cache files or you don’t want your browsing history to be saved, enable Private mode on Safari. This Mode won’t save your history, cookies, and Autofill information.

So, let’s learn more about the Private Browsing mode and how to enable or disable it on Safari.

What Happens When I use Private Browsing mode on Safari?

Turning on this free feature in Safari can prove to be beneficial if you want to keep your data secure. So, these are the things that happen when you turn on Private Browsing mode on Safari.

Safari will not save the web pages in iCloud.

Safari will not save your searches when using the Smart Search field.

The files you download are saved on your computer but aren’t saved in the downloads list.

Your Private window will not show up on another iOS device when using Handoff.

Safari won’t save new cookies and website data.

How to Enable Private Browsing mode on Safari?

It’s fairly simple to turn on Private mode on Safari on all iOS devices. Let’s have a detailed look:

On iPhone and iPod touch

Launch Safari and tap on the Tabs button. Tap on the downward arrow button to open the Tab Groups list. Tap on Private and then select Done. If you have the latest iOS version, you’ll notice a hand logo for the Private option below the number of tabs.

When the Private Browsing mode is active, you’ll notice that the Safari address bar is black or dark. The buttons will also display in black and not blue.

On iPad

Launch Safari. Hold down the Tabs button. Tap on the New Private tab option.

On Mac

You can choose to either browse privately once or set it as a setting for always. If you want to use it one time, you can follow these steps:

Open the Safari app and click on File. Click on New Private Window. You can also use a keyboard shortcut: Shift + Command + N.



If you want to always have the Private mode turned on, you can try these steps:

Open the Safari app and click on Preferences. Click on General. Click on the Safari opens with a pop-up option. Click on A New Private Window.

In case you can’t find this option, click on the Apple logo and go to System Preferences. Click on General and select the option that says “Close windows when quitting an app.”

How to Disable Private Browsing Mode on Safari?

Although having the Private browsing mode turned on has its benefits, it can be bothersome as well. If you give your computer to someone else, you might want to track what they were surfing. Regardless of the reasons, here’s how you can disable the Private browsing mode on Safari on all iOS devices:

On iPhone and iPod touch

Launch Safari and tap on the Tabs button. Tap on the Private button and open the Tab Groups list. Tap on Tabs and tap on Done.

On iPad

Tap on the Tabs button. Tap on the downward-pointing arrow symbol to open the Tabs Groups list. Tap on Private and turn it off.

On Mac

Open Safari and close all the Private tabs. You can also switch to a normal tab.

Another method you can try is by using the Screen Time feature which automatically disables apps and websites after a set time. So, in this way, Private browsing will also get disabled. Here’s how you can do it:

Open System Preferences by clicking the Apple logo on your Mac home screen. Select Screen Time with the hourglass logo. On the new window, click on Options that’s in the bottom-left corner. Now, click on Turn On. Select Content & Privacy and then click Turn On. Turn on Limit Adult Websites.

You can now restart Safari. If you want to turn on Private Browsing mode later, you can refer to the same methods above and select Unrestricted Access.

Please note that your Private browsing mode gets synced if you have other iOS devices with the same Apple ID. So, there’s a setting you can change to stop the Private mode from getting synced if that’s not what you prefer. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Go to the Screen Time option using the methods mentioned above. Click on Options. Untick the box that says Share across devices.

How to Disable Private Browsing on Safari in Guest Mode?

When in Guest Mode, private browsing is disabled by default. But, if it’s not working and Private Browsing is still turned on, here’s what you can do.

Access the System Preferences window by clicking on the Apple logo. From the list of devices and programs, click on Users & Groups. In the new window, click on the padlock logo and log in using your user password. Next, select Guest User from the left panel. Then, tick the box that says Allow guests to log in to this computer. Also, tick the Limit Adult Websites option.

Now, your Private Browsing mode is turned off as a guest user.

Why can’t I use Private Mode on Safari on iPhone?

If you can’t seem to use the Private Browsing mode on Safari, chances are the option is disabled due to Screen Time settings. To turn off the Screen Time option, please refer to our methods above and turn it off. Now, go back to your Safari and see if you can start using the private mode.

If you can’t find the Private option on your Safari, you can try these steps:

Go to Settings > Screen Time.

Select Content & Privacy Restrictions. Tap on Content Restrictions.

Select Web Content.

Select Unrestricted access.



Is Private Browsing Mode completely private?

During this mode, Safari won’t keep a record of your activity. However, you’ll not be invisible to other parties, like your internet service provider or government agencies. This is to ensure online safety and track any traces of illegal online activities. But, you need not worry if you’re only using it for personal purposes.

Is Private Browsing Mode available on Chrome?

Unfortunately, this mode is only available on the Safari browser for iOS devices. However, if you want to use a similar feature on Chrome, you can use the Incognito Mode. Simply click on the three dots on Chrome and click on New Incognito Mode. Similarly, if you’re on Firefox, click on the three lines at the top-right corner. Then, click on New Private Window.