How to Make Hotspot Faster (Android, iPhone, PC, Xbox, PS5)

Depending on your device, there are multiple ways to make hotspots faster. You can try changing the Wi-Fi frequency, changing router placements, or getting third-party apps. We’ll get into detail on those later.

But, just like any case, we should first investigate the root cause of a slow hotspot. Then only can we apply an effective solution.

Why is My Hotspot Slow?

It’s best to start by observing your surroundings. Is your Wi-Fi router too far from you? Do you have a data plan that’s not high-speed?

Some common factors like the following could hinder the performance of your hotspot:

Bad connectivity



Are there a lot of devices connected to your home Wi-Fi at once? If yes, this causes the network speed to be compromised, resulting in a slow hotspot. You can quickly check how many devices are using your network by logging in to your router’s web interface. Physical obstacles



Is your Wi-Fi router in a corner behind a flowerpot? If so, a lot of useful radio waves are being blocked. Objects, walls, height placement, and more affect your Wi-Fi speed. Make sure your router is placed somewhere without interference. Data cap



Data cap means you can only use data up to a certain limit that’s set by your network service provider. So, if your data cap is low, it’s natural to experience a slow hotspot. You can also check if the Low Data Mode is turned off on your phone. If this option is off, your phone runs background apps, causing your hotspot to be slow.

How to make hotspot faster on Android?

One of the reasons for a slow hotspot could be the incompatible Wi-Fi frequency band setting. This means the range of frequencies between your Wi-Fi router and your phone. Your phone has two primary broadcast frequencies, i.e., 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz.

The 2.4 GHz frequency is best when you are seated far from the router. But, you may not experience great speed. Meanwhile, the latter, 5GHz means faster connection within short distances. So, whenever you experience a slow hotspot, it’s helpful to switch to a better frequency option.

Turn on the hotspot on your smartphone. Open Settings and choose Hotspot and Tethering / Portable Hotspot. The name might be different depending on your phone.

Turn on the Wi-Fi hotspot and tap on the three dots to view more options. If there is no three dots, go to advanced or in xiomi’s case, set up portable hotspot.

Select Configure Mobile Hotspot and go to Show advanced options.

Pick Use 5 GHz band when available.

Select Save.

It’s best to note that while the option to choose the frequency is available on most Android phones, the steps vary depending on the brand. So, if your phone doesn’t have these exact options, explore around to find it. So, feel free to surf through the settings.

How to make hotspot faster on an iPhone?

There are limited solutions to make hotspots faster for iPhone users. You can turn on the Maximize Compatibility feature to choose between the frequencies, i.e., 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz. Unfortunately, this option is only available on iPhone 12 and above.

First, open Settings. Go to Personal Hotspot. At the bottom of the page, you’ll see the Maximize Compatibility option. Turn the toggle on.

It’s helpful to remember that the iPhone runs on a 5.4GHz frequency by default. So, when you turn on this feature, you are opting for the more compatible but slower 2.4 GHz frequency.

If this method doesn’t help, try connecting your phone directly to your laptop using a cable. This ensures a fast connection.

How to make hotspots faster on PS4/PS5 and Xbox?

PlayStation and Xbox consoles don’t have a hotspot feature that lets them share internet connections to other devices. You can only connect them to your mobile hotspot. So if you want to boost mobile hotspot speed on your PS4/PS5 and Xbox, here are some easy methods.

Switch to 5GHz

As we previously talked about opting for 5 GHz frequency on your phone, you can do the same this time to make hotspot faster for gaming consoles.

For PS4/PS5 consoles, here are some easy steps.

Go to Settings from the header menu bar and open Network. Click Setup Internet Connection. Choose Wi-Fi and then your mobile hotspot name. Select Easy. Press the Options button on your controller and you’ll get a pop-up option, i.e., Wi-Fi Frequency Bands. Choose 5GHz only.

It’s important to note that 5GHz doesn’t always guarantee a faster connection. Some PlayStation consoles work best with 2.4GHz frequency. So, it’s best to check which frequency is suitable for you.

On the Xbox, you can choose the 5GHz frequency band using the 802.11n wireless adapter.

Background Apps

Check if your phone is running some background apps that might be hindering your internet speed. If they are, it’s ideal to close them all to ensure your gaming console gets your hotspot’s undivided attention.

Running Downloads On Background

Make sure your PS4/PS5 or Xbox isn’t downloading anything in the background. You can also go to Settings and then turn off any automatic download options.

How to make hotspots faster on PC/laptop?

We usually opt for pc/laptops the most when we need devices to use as hotspots. Here are some solutions to boost their speed.

If your Wi-Fi connection is unstable due to many physical obstacles, try using an ethernet cable. This ensures a faster connection. If you don’t have an ethernet cable, placing your laptop/pc near your Wi-Fi router can also help. Check if you open sites that are demanding more resources. This could potentially slowdown the site and potentially makes it laggy. If there are a lot of devices consuming a lot of bandwidth, quickly turn off your router and then turn it back on. This is one of the easiest and quickest ways to halt any large downloads and increase Wi-Fi speed for a while. Check if your laptop/pc is running any background apps.

Related Questions

How to make your t-mobile and AT&T hotspot faster?

It’s best to pick a suitable data plan if you need to use a hotspot very often. For e.g., T-mobile even offers a 50GB data plan for $50.

Similar to my previous advice, AT&T also recommends switching to a 5 GHz frequency or changing the Wi-Fi range.

How fast is a 5G hotspot?

The 5G hotspot has a peak download speed of 20GB per second and a peak upload speed of 10 GB per second.

Are there any apps to make hotspots faster?

Yes, there are several apps that can boost your hotspot speed. We recommend some useful apps like Pdanet+, Portable Wi-Fi Hotspot, iPhoneModem, and iTether.

How to increase download speed on mobile hotspot?

The tips that we talked about above should work pretty well to increase download speed as well. But, it’s also best to check if your device is downloading anything else in the background. Also, try restarting your device.

Does using a VPN make hotspot faster?

Using a VPN with public hotspots is a way to browse safely, but it’s unusual for a VPN to change your hotspot’s bandwidth. But these days some VPNs are claiming that they have the potential to boost your internet speed.

Does data roaming make hotspots faster?

It depends. If your device hops onto another network with a good speed, you might get a faster hotspot. But, that isn’t the case all the time.