Google Drive offers 15 GBs of free cloud storage that you can use to store anything that suits your fancy. For photos specifically, G-Drive supports .JPEG, .PNG, .GIF, .BMP, .TIFF, and .SVG formats.

You can share photos privately with specific people by using their email through the Share function. Creating a public link is a better choice if you want your photo to be accessible to large numbers of people.

Without further ado, let’s get right into the details of how to share photos on Google Drive.

Before You Start

You’ll need to choose between the options listed below later on. Refer to this section then to understand what each one does.

Permissions

You can determine what permissions the person you shared the file with has.

Viewers : can only view the content in the folder.

: can only view the content in the folder. Commenters : can leave a comment and give feedback.

: can leave a comment and give feedback. Editors: can download, edit, or delete the content.

Link Sharing

Your photo can be publicly or privately accessible when using the photo’s link.

Restricted means only people added through the Share function can open with this link.

means only people added through the Share function can open with this link. Anyone with the Link means anyone on the internet with this link can view.

Uploading

Different options available in Android/iOS and PC.

Use Upload to upload a file/photo in Android/iOS.

to upload a file/photo in Android/iOS. Use Folder to create a new folder in your Google Drive and organize your drive contents.

to create a new folder in your Google Drive and organize your drive contents. Use File Upload to upload a file from your PC to your Google Drive. Press CTRL (Windows) or Command (Mac) and select them to upload multiple files at once.

to upload a file from your PC to your Google Drive. Press CTRL (Windows) or Command (Mac) and select them to upload multiple files at once. Use Folder Upload to upload a folder with all its contents from your PC to your Google Drive. Use CTRL/Command to upload multiple folders.

How to Share Photos on Google Drive on PC

Google Drive Web Version lets you upload and share photos directly through your browser without the need for an app. The Desktop App utilizes a virtual drive on your PC. Ultimately, they’re the same thing, so it’s just a matter of preference.

Google Drive Web Version

Uploading Files and Docs

Open any browser, type drive.google.com into the URL bar, and press Enter. Sign in to your Google Account if you haven’t already. Press New and select the appropriate option.



Sharing Files to Collaborate

Right-click the photo/folder you’re trying to share and select Share.

Enter the email/name of the person you want to share the photo with. Select Viewer, Commenter, or Editor as appropriate and click Send.



Get Link to Share File

Right-click the photo/folder you’re trying to share and select Get link. Select Restricted or Anyone with the Link as appropriate.

Select Viewer, Commenter or Editor as appropriate. We recommend not picking Editor here as anyone with the link can edit/delete the content.

Google Drive Desktop App

Launch the Google Drive app and sign in to your Google Account if you haven’t already. Press Windows + E to open File Explorer or open the Finder in Mac. Navigate to Google Drive > My Drive.

Copy your photos here. You can easily create folders and organize/edit the contents of your drive as well. Right-click the image or folder you’re trying to share and click Share with Google Drive.

Check the Web version section above, as the steps regarding permissions are the same.

How to Share Photos on Google Drive from Android

Uploading Photos on Google Drive

Launch the Google Drive app and sign in to your Google Account if you haven’t already. Tap the Add (+) button at the bottom right and click Upload. The scan option uses your camera to take a live picture and uploads that.

Locate the photo(s) you want to share and select them.

The icon at the top-left opens the menu bar .

. You can show only images or search via Gallery /Google Photos at the top-center.

or search via /Google Photos at the top-center. The search bar and show hidden files option are located at the top-right.

and show hidden files option are located at the top-right. Use the appropriate tool to help with your search if necessary. Press the Check Mark button at the top if necessary. You’ll see a Your file is being uploaded to Drive message afterward.

Sharing Photos On Android

Locate the photo in your Google Drive, press the triple-dot icon next to the filename, and select Share. Enter the recipient’s email address in the People section. Tap the Pen icon and select Can edit, comment, or view as appropriate.

Write a message if you wish, and tap the Share icon at the top.

Link Sharing

Tap the Who has access section at the bottom of the Share page. Keep Link Sharing off to turn it on. If it’s already on, leave it as is. Press the Eye icon and select Can edit, comment, or view as appropriate. We recommend not picking Editor here as anyone with the link can edit/delete the content.



How to Share Photos on Google Drive from iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Upload photos on iOS

Launch the Google Drive app and sign in to your Google Account if you haven’t already. Tap the Add (+) button at the bottom right and open Upload > Photos and Videos. Select the Photos you want to share and press Upload at the top.

Sharing Photos on iOS

Locate the photo in your Google Drive, press the triple-dot icon next to the filename, and select Share. Enter the recipient’s email address to share the photo with them. Select Edit, comment, or view as appropriate.

Managing People and Links

Tap the triple-dot icon and open Manage People and Links.

Leave it as Restricted if you only want to give access to people you’ve shared this photo to earlier. Change to Anyone with the Link if you want anyone with the link to be able to access this regardless of permission. Select Edit, Comment, or View as appropriate. We recommend not picking Edit here as anyone with the link can edit/delete the content.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Enable Google Drive Syncing on the Desktop App?

Syncing is enabled by default on the Google Drive desktop app. But if it was paused before, re-enabling it is simple.

Click on the G-Drive icon from your taskbar (bottom right of screen). Press the Settings Cog at the top-right and select Resume syncing.



If you go to Settings > Preferences, you can also add a folder from your PC and sync it to Drive. In the Drive syncing section, you can choose between Streaming vs. Mirroring files.



How to Fix If I Can’t Share Photos on Google Drive?

First make sure your photo format is supported by Google Drive (.JPEG, .PNG, .GIF, .BMP, .TIFF, .SVG).

Restart your device and try uploading and sharing now. If you’re using the Google Drive app, try restarting the app, then re-uploading the file. On PC, go to Google Drive App > Settings > Quit. On Android/iOS, go to Settings > Apps > Drive and select Force Stop.

As a last resort, you can uninstall and re-install the app.

Why Can’t I Download Photos From Google Drive?

If you’re having difficulty downloading photos from Google Drive , it’s likely caused by packet loss (bad internet connection) or a corrupt app.

The best way to fix these issues is by checking your internet connection, re-installing the app, or switching to a different browser(for web version).

How to Stop Sharing Photos on Google Drive?

You can check who the photos are shared with using the Share function. On the same page, you can also remove anyone you want to stop sharing the photos with.