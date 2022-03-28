Do you want to watch a movie on another monitor or want to continue downloads without the distracting laptop screen? Well, you can simply turn off only the laptop monitor. But unlike desktop computers that come with a convenient power button, it can be tricky to power off only the laptop screen.

So, without further ado, let’s learn how to turn off a laptop monitor.

How to Turn Off Laptop Monitor

There are many ways to turn off your laptop screen. You can either change settings from the Power options, turn off Sleep mode, or even use several third-party apps. Thankfully, these methods are fairly easy to apply and are quick as well.

Using the Power Button

We’re very familiar with the power button when using it to shut down our laptop. But surprisingly, we can configure its settings to have it turn off the laptop screen only. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to Settings and then select System. Click on Power & Sleep from the left panel. Scroll a bit down and click on Additional power settings below the Related Settings section.

You’ll now see a pop-up window with more menus regarding Power Options. From the left panel, click on the option that says Choose what the power buttons do.

Now, in the new System Settings pop-up window, you can assign a specific action to your power button. Beside the option that says When I press the power button, Select the option Turn off the display.



Please do the same for both On battery and Plugged in sections so that this feature stays consistent. Click on Save Changes.

Now, when you want to turn off the display, press once on the power button. But, if you want to light up your screen, press again on the power button. If you want to completely shut down your laptop, hold down the power button for several seconds.

Using Third-party Applications

You can also take help from some third-party apps, like Turn Off Monitor. You can simply download this app and set it up. Creating a desktop shortcut will be handy whenever you want to turn off your monitor.

Similarly, you can try another utility, like DisplayOff that does the same job as Turn Off Monitor.

From Power & Sleep Settings

If you’re not a fan of using third-party apps or if you’re concerned about the security risks, you can try this simple step. Although it’s not as fast compared to other methods, it is still helpful in many scenarios.

Go to Settings and click on System. Click on Power & Sleep. In the first section that says Screen, you can notice an option that says On battery power, turn off after. Click on the box below it and you can choose the amount of time until your laptop automatically turns off only the display. To set it to the least, select the 1-minute duration.

Similarly, do the same for the other option that says When plugged in, turn off after.

Once you’ve set these durations, your laptop will automatically turn off the screen after one minute. If you want to turn it back on, tap on your touchpad or press any key on your keyboard.

How to Turn Off Laptop Screen When Using HDMI?

If you’re using an HDMI cable to enjoy a movie on a secondary display, like a TV, you can turn off the display on your laptop. Doing so will focus only on the other display without any distractions. Here’s how you can do it:

Click on the notification bar icon that’s on the bottom-right corner of the screen.

From the menu, click on Project. Alternatively, you can access it by pressing Win + P keys.

You can now view four options, PC Screen only, Duplicate, Extend, and Second screen only.

These options indicate which device should turn on or off its display. Make sure you’ve connected the HDMI cable to your laptop. Since you want to turn off the display on your primary laptop, select the option Second Screen only.



Will My Download Stop if I Close My Laptop?

Yes, your download process will stop every time you close the lid of your laptop or if it goes into Sleep mode. If you want to close your laptop but keep your downloads going, you can follow these steps:

Open the Power Options menu by following the steps above. Click on Choose what closing the lid does.

Beside the option that says When I close the lid, select Do Nothing. Please select the same for both On battery and Plugged in fields.

Click on Save Changes.

Even after applying this setting, your laptop may go to sleep, pausing your downloads. So, the next step is to disable Sleep mode.

Go to Settings. Click on System. Click on Power and Sleep. On the Sleep section, check the option that says On battery power, PC goes to sleep after. Click on Never.



Do the same for the other option that says When plugged in PC, goes to sleep after.

How Do I Keep My Macbook on When I Close the Lid?

If you’re downloading something and don’t want to pause it or you just want some privacy when away, you can follow these steps. Please note that Apple requires you to keep your Mac plugged in if you want to change the Energy Saver settings.

Press the Apple logo in the top-left corner. Open System Preferences. Go to Battery. Click on Energy Saver and then Power Adapter. Move the slider to Never.

Now, tick the box that says Prevent computer from sleeping automatically when the display is off.

Now, you can connect an HDMI cable to your Mac and enjoy the display on another monitor or TV while your MacBook is closed.