How to Unsubscribe From Emails [Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail]

Sometimes, you might open up your email client to check your inbox, but it is cluttered with promotional emails and newsletters. Furthermore, you don’t even remember when you subscribed to these mailing lists.

While this can make a mess of your inbox, you can easily unsubscribe from a mailing list on any email client. Most promotional emails also have a link to unsubscribe in the body of the mail. So, let’s see what you need to do to unsubscribe from emails on different email clients.

On Gmail

Gmail offers you an easy way to unsubscribe from a promotional email. When it detects promotional mail, it will add an Unsubscribe button next to the sender’s email address on the mail.

Go to the Gmail website or launch the Gmail application. Open the email you want to unsubscribe from. If Gmail detects it as a promotional email, it will have an Unsubscribe button next to the sender’s email address. (If you’re using the mobile Gmail app, the Unsubscribe button will be in the vertical ellipses menu.)

Click on Unsubscribe and Unsubscribe again to confirm.

If there is no Unsubscribe button next to the email address, you can look at the body of the email. These promotional emails will usually have an Unsubscribe button in inconspicuous places.

In some cases, you might need to click on an Unsubscribe link, which will redirect you to a different page. You will then have to confirm your un-subscription there.

On Outlook

The method to unsubscribe to an email on Outlook is also pretty similar to Gmail. Here’s how you can do so:

Open the mail you want to unsubscribe from. Click on the Unsubscribe button at the bottom of the sender’s email address.

Look for an Unsubscribe link in the body of the mail. It is usually located at the bottom but can also be anywhere in the email. Click on it to unsubscribe from those emails. In some cases, you will need to confirm your un-subscription on a different page.

If you’re using Outlook Web, there is a more simple method to unsubscribe from emails. Furthermore, you can also see all of your subscriptions and unsubscribe to them from a single place.

Open Outlook Web. Click on the gear icon at the top right, and select View all Outlook settings.

Go to the Subscriptions tab. Click on the Unsubscribe button to unsubscribe from any emails you don’t want.

Confirm your unsubscription.



On Apple Mail

Apple Mail also provides you with an option to unsubscribe from emails that you don’t want anymore. Follow the steps below to do so:

Launch the Mail app. Open the email that you want to unsubscribe to. Apple Mail should already detect that the email is a promotional one. Click on the Unsubscribe button next to the “This message is from a mailing list” banner.

Click on Unsubscribe again to confirm. If you don’t see this Unsubscribe button, you can check for it in the body of the message. These emails usually have an Unsubscribe link sitting inconspicuously at the bottom.

How to Unsubscribe From Emails in Bulk?

If you want to unsubscribe from emails in bulk, you will need to use third-party tools to do so. While other sources might say that you can use filters to bulk unsubscribe, this method isn’t actually unsubscribing.

In reality, they are creating filters that catch emails containing the word “unsubscribe” in them. Then, the preset filter will delete or archive those mails. While this will keep your inbox a little clean, the problem with this is that the filter is too broad. You will also risk losing normal and important emails that have the word “unsubscribe” in them.

So, you can opt for third-party tools that actually allow you to unsubscribe from any mailing list directly in one place. Some great third-party tools that you can use to do so are Clean.Email, Unroll.me, or Cleanfox.