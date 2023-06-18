How to Release and Renew an IP Address

When troubleshooting networking issues, you might have come across different guides that suggest releasing and renewing your Internet Protocol (IP). In most cases, this can resolve IP conflicts and communication issues with the DHCP server.

While renewing IP is originally done to get a new address from the DHCP pool, you’re not guaranteed to receive a new one every time. This is because the DHCP server can assign the same IP to the client device (only renewing its lease period).

In fact, if you have reserved its MAC address via router settings, you’ll get the same IP every time you reconnect to the network. Here, I shall guide you with the technical details of IP renewal and how to use it on Windows.

Step 1: Open Command-Line Utility

Let’s begin by entering the command line interface of the Windows operating system. You can launch either of the built-in programs—Command Prompt or Powershell and use the same command (discussed in steps 3 and 4). In this section, I’ll be demonstrating using CMD.

Press Windows + R. This will open the Run dialogue box.

Now, type cmd and hit Enter to open Command Prompt. To provide elevated privilege, you may press Ctrl + Shift + Enter.

The User Account Control prompt should pop up if you opted to open it as an administrator. Hit Yes to continue.



Note: You can release and renew IP with or without administrative privilege.

Step 2: Check Your Current IP Configuration

Before moving on with the dedicated release and renew commands, I recommend checking your present IP configuration first. All you have to do is run the ipconfig /all command. This should list the detailed information of all your network adapters (unless disabled).

Running ‘ipconfig /all’ command to check current IP configuration in Wireless LAN Adapter

Here are the necessary fields you need to check:

DHCP Enabled: This field displays “Yes” only if you’re using a dynamic IP. If you’re using a static IP, renewing your address isn’t relevant as you can reconfigure this anytime you like.

This field displays “Yes” only if you’re using a dynamic IP. If you’re using a static IP, renewing your address isn’t relevant as you can reconfigure this anytime you like. IPv6 Address: This shows your current IPv6 address. You can check this if you’re not planning to renew both (IPv4 and IPv6).

Usually, you’ll see ‘Preferred’ next to your address, which means it will ask for the same IP the next time you send a DHCP renewal request.

You may find both temporary and link-local IPv6 addresses. In case there’s only one, this is your IPv6 address. But in most adapters, you’ll find a single IPv6 field with the link-local and temporary right below them.

This shows your current IPv6 address. You can check this if you’re not planning to renew both (IPv4 and IPv6). Usually, you’ll see ‘Preferred’ next to your address, which means it will ask for the same IP the next time you send a DHCP renewal request. You may find both temporary and link-local IPv6 addresses. In case there’s only one, this is your IPv6 address. But in most adapters, you’ll find a single IPv6 field with the link-local and temporary right below them. IPv4 Address: This is the field that displays your IPv4 address. As with the IPv6 address, it should also show ‘Preferred’ next to it.

This is the field that displays your IPv4 address. As with the IPv6 address, it should also show ‘Preferred’ next to it. Lease Obtained: It displays the day, date, and time when the DHCP server leased an IP to your device. The field is essential as, most of the time, the server renews your lease time instead of leasing a new IP.

It displays the day, date, and time when the DHCP server leased an IP to your device. The field is essential as, most of the time, the server renews your lease time instead of leasing a new IP. Lease Expires: This displays when the DHCP-leased IP address expires. Just like the Lease Obtained field, it shows the day, date, and time.

Step 3: Execute Release IP Command

The Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) client-server protocol is responsible for managing unique IP addresses for every device.

Whenever a client releases the leased IP, a DHCP release notification reaches the server and clears the configuration in the selected interface. This IP can now be allocated to any other available device in the network. However, if you renew it or have already reserved your MAC address (via router settings), the same address gets leased.

In Windows, you get two different options, each for IPv4 and IPv6. Execute any one of the following commands based on what you need:

ipconfig /release : This command forces your adapter to release the leased IPv4 address.



This command forces your adapter to release the leased IPv4 address. ipconfig /release6 : This command forces your adapter to release the leased IPv6 address.



Step 4: Execute Renew IP Command

The renewal process starts automatically whenever the lease reaches 50% of its validity time. The client has to send a REQUEST message to the DHCP server asking to renew its IP.

If the server accepts the request packet, it sends an acknowledge message (ACK) to the client. But if the server rejects it, a negative (NAK) message is sent. In that case, the client needs to restart the lease request process by sending a DISCOVER message.

Based on the DISCOVER message, the DHCP server has to send an OFFER packet. Then, the client responds through a REQUEST packet, and the process repeats (the server sends ACK or NAK message again).

However, if the client doesn’t even receive NAK, it has to resend the DHCP request at 87.5% of its lease time. Again, it waits for an ACK message.

If it neither gets an ACK nor a NAK message, the client has to send a DISCOVER message to obtain a new address. The process repeats so that the DHCP server leases a new IP.

While the above process happens automatically, you may also choose to forcefully renew the IP address. Here are the following commands you need to execute:

ipconfig /renew (for IPv4)



(for IPv4) ipconfig /renew6 (for IPv6)



After executing these commands, the IP addresses are relisted. Do note that no operation is performed on adapters whose media is disconnected.

Additional Tip

If you’ve opted for Windows Powershell, here’s a script that should help you release and renew your IP in no time:

$releaserenew = Get-WmiObject -Class Win32_NetworkAdapterConfiguration | where { $_.IpEnabled -eq $true -and $_.DhcpEnabled -eq $true} foreach ($lan in $releaserenew) { Write-Host "Releasing IP address" Sleep 2 $lan.ReleaseDHCPLease() | out-Null Write-Host "Renewing IP Address" $lan.RenewDHCPLease() | out-Null Write-Host “Your new IP address is "$lan.IPAddress" with Subnet "$lan.IPSubnet"" }

Step 5: Verify IP & DHCP Lease Time

Verify IP Address and Lease Expiry

Finally, you need to execute the ipconfig /all command to check whether a new IP is leased or simply the old one’s lease time got renewed. To do so, compare the current address with the one that was displayed in Step 1.

The “Preferred” in the IPv4 or IPv6 field indicates what your client asks the DHCP server during the renewal.

In such a case, the only thing that changes is the Lease time—the Lease Obtained field is updated to when you renewed the IP, and the Lease Expires contains the time when this lease expires.