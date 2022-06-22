Here’s Why You Keep Getting Password Reset Emails and How to Avoid it

Has it ever happened that you keep getting reset password emails even without asking for it? We tend to ignore such emails when we receive them once or twice. But, when you get it frequently, you feel suspicious and disturbed. I have been through that situation too.

You could receive such links when someone is trying to hack into your account. So, it is extremely important to secure your account. However, there can be other instances that might not be as serious as we think. Sometimes, it can be a simple email typo from other users while resetting passwords.

So, from this article, find out the various reasons why you keep getting reset password emails.

Why Do I Keep Getting Password Reset Emails?

We get reset password emails when we request it for various privacy reasons. The most common way to recover a password is from email. Similarly, in case you have forgotten your password, you need a reset link to change your password. So, you receive reset emails during such instances.

As I have mentioned earlier, we receive reset emails only when we seek to change our security settings. But, it is a serious matter if you keep getting it repetitively. So, find out the various reasons below.

Someone’s Trying to Hack

You get password reset emails when someone clicks on the forgot password button with the intention of hacking your account. Moreover, the app is trying to notify you that someone is attempting to log in to your account.

I have faced such instances on my Instagram account. I frequently received trouble logging in email with the login and reset your password button. So, I request you to please refrain from clicking on either option for your account safety.

Username or Email Typo

Hacking accounts might not be the only case you get reset emails. Some instances can be a simple typo in your account username or email. If someone has mistakenly typed your name while logging in or resetting emails, you will receive such emails. However, until and unless you don’t click on the login or reset option, your account is safe.

Phishing Emails

Phishing emails could be another reason why you are receiving password reset emails. It is sent to users to steal their personal data. So, don’t respond or tap on any links to protect your account. I request you to strictly refrain from entering your password or any confidential information. Please immediately report it.

Subscription of Mails

Sometimes our email accounts get subscribed to suspicious emails and we are totally unaware of it. Phishing attackers fetch your email address when you use unsafe websites. So, please don’t neglect the Google warning when you are using the browser. You can unsubscribe from the suspicious emails.

How to Avoid Getting Reset Password Emails?

Again, I strongly advise you to avoid clicking or responding to any suspicious reset password emails. This will save you from getting your account hacked. The first thing you can do is to check the account’s log-in activity to verify if they got access to your profile.

Moreover, you can use several methods to secure your account. You can add it to spam or report it to avoid getting further emails. Please find ways to manage emails and secure your profile.

Add to Spam Email

If you think the email is suspicious, you can directly send it to spam. Those emails will not appear in your inbox. Besides, we tend to get a lot of spam emails. So, Gmail will identify similar emails and prevent you from receiving them in the future. You can also clear all spam emails from your account. Likewise, you can go forward and report spam.

Change Password

Changing passwords is another important step after receiving such emails. If someone is attempting to log in, your account is at risk. So, change the account as well as the email password for safety. Make sure to keep a strong password. You can also use password tools like LastPass, Dashlane, etc to create intricate passwords.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication

Nowadays, there is two-factor authentication in almost every app or browser for additional security. In this feature, you can add two verification to your account. So, you don’t have to worry if your password is lost or stolen with this feature. Please activate it to prevent yourself from getting scammed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happens if You Click on a Phishing Link?

It’s difficult to identify phishing emails, so you might’ve been a victim too. If you have unknowingly clicked on a phishing link, your device will get malware. Such links will install viruses and fetch your confidential information.

What to Do if You Click on a Phishing Link?

Phishing links add malware to your device. So, if you have clicked on the link, the first thing you need to do is disconnect your Wi-Fi or cellular data. This will avoid malware attack risk in your system. Similarly, you can also scan your device to detect it and follow mentioned procedures to remove it.