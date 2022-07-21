Your keyboard can sometimes type wrong letters due to a different keyboard layout. You can check if that’s the case through an app called On-screen keyboard.

You can fix the rebelling keys by changing the keyboard layout. You can do so by navigating to the keyboard settings on your PC. Similarly, there are other ways to fix the issue as well. You can continue reading this article to explore some more troubleshooting options.

Why is my Keyboard Typing Wrong Letters?

The main possible issue that causes this problem is a mismatched keyboard layout. Along with this, there can be other causes for this mishap as well. Different keyboard layout

Misplaced keys

Numlock

Viruses and malware

Outdated drivers

Faulty keyboard

How to Fix Keyboard Typing Wrong Letters

There are a few ways for you to fix your faulty keyboards. Until it is fixed you can use the On-screen keyboard program to use dysfunctioning keys. So, here are some solutions you can try.

Change Keyboard Layout

A changed keyboard layout can cause your computer to type the wrong letters. In windows 11, You can simply change it by clicking on the language switcher in the taskbar. Then click on your preferred language. This process will change the layout of the keyboard and even the language if you wish. You can also change it from the settings by following these steps.

Go to Windows Settings >Time and language. Click on Language in the left panel. Click on ‘English’ under Preferred languages. Go to Options.

Click on the Add a keyboard button to add or change your preferred keyboard layout.

If you use any language other than English, you can also choose to add a new language.

Under Preferred language, click on Add a language button and select your preferred language. Click Install to add the selected language to your computer.



Running Windows Troubleshooter

You can run the windows troubleshooter to detect and solve basic computer problems. If it detects any issues, it will automatically solve the problem and give you a report of the process. Here’s how you do it:

Go to Settings Click on Update & security. On the left pane select Troubleshoot . Click on Additional troubleshooters. Click on keyboard and press Run the troubleshooter button.



This will start detecting any issues with your keyboard and solve them for you.

Turning Off Numlock

Numlock sometimes changes a large number of keys in laptops when trying to squeeze in the number pad onto a mini keyboard. This jumbles a lot of keys out of its place. So, if you’re on a laptop, try turning the numlock key off.

Most keyboards have a dedicated NumLock key to turn it off/on. The keyboard layout is different in every keyboard. Some keyboards also put it as a function key.They also have a visual indicator like an led to indicate whether it is turned off or on.

Check for Misplaced Keys

Misplaced keys can also be causing this issue. If you had to replace your keys after a clean-up, there’s a high chance you misplaced them.

Every key you press will also highlight it on the on-screen keyboard. This way you can check if there are any misplaced keys on the keyboard.

Scan for Virus and Malware

Viruses and Malware can corrupt system files in your computer without the user’s knowledge. Although keyloggers are spyware, they can also cause keyboard malfunctions. You can remove the viruses from your computer with an antivirus. Windows defender is a built-in antivirus by windows. You can also scan for viruses using Windows defender.

Click on the shield icon in your system tray to open Windows defender. Go to Virus and Threat protection.

Press the Quick scan button to run a fast scan of your whole computer system. You can also go into the scan options for more scanning choices.

If you want a deeper and more thorough scan, you can easily download one from the internet.

Update or Reinstall Drivers

An outdated driver can cause more issues than you know. Old drivers have corrupt files which cause conflict with the system. This causes the respective components to misbehave. So, updating your drivers is worth trying. Here’s how you update your keyboard drivers to the latest version.

Press Windows + X simultaneously and click on device manager. Expand the Keyboard option and right click on the first option and click Update driver. If there are multiple keyboard options to choose from, repeat this step for all.

Click on ‘Search automatically for drivers.’ This will automatically download the best driver for your computer system. If you have pre-downloaded drivers, click on ‘Browse my Computer for Drivers’ and navigate to the downloaded driver location.

If updating drivers doesn’t provide any results, you can check for updates in windows update as well. Just click on Search for updated drivers on Windows update. It will redirect you to the windows update page where you can check and install updates.

If updating the keyboard driver doesn’t work you can try reinstalling the keyboard driver completely.

Press Windows key + X and select Device manager. Expand the Keyboard option and right click on your keyboard and select Uninstall device.

This will uninstall the device driver from the computer and automatically reinstall it when you restart your computer.

Repair Faulty Keyboard

If none of the fixes work, you can try taking your keyboard to a nearby electronics repair shop. Try the keyboard on another computer first to confirm the keyboard is at fault. If the keyboard works well on a different computer, it means the problem is related to your own computer system.