Best LGA 1700 Intel Motherboards in 2022

The newly released Intel’s 12th Generation Core CPUs bring a whole new level of performance and feature sets. That’s including support for DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0.

But to benefit from them, you will need a major upgrade of your PC system. Among the changes required is getting a new motherboard with the LGA 1700 socket.

In this in-depth guide, I have rounded up the best LGA 1700 motherboards. It also includes tips and insights on how to choose and buy the right board for your ideal build.

They all feature the Z690 chipset and cut across the price scale to suit your budget. And apart from the standard ATX, I have also included Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards for compact PC builds!

Best LGA 1700 Motherboards Overview

Award Model Design Price Best Overall ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Check Price

Best Value ASUS Prime Z690-A Check Price Best Budget MSI PRO Z690 Check Price Best for Micro-ATX Build ASUS Prime Z690M-Plus D4 Check Price Best for a Mini-ITX Build ASUS ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming WiFi Check Price Best with DDR4 and PCIe 5.0 Support ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D4 Check Price Best Alternative with DDR4 GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Elite AX DDR4 Check Price Best for Professionals and Content Creators ASUS ProArt Z690-CREATOR WiFi Check Price

How to Choose the Best LGA 1700 Motherboard for Your New Intel Alder Lake CPU

At the moment, only the Z690 chipset motherboards come with the LGA 1700 socket. But down the line, Intel will be unveiling other chipsets including B660, H670, and H610.

So, how do you choose the best LGA 1700 motherboard for your PC build?

Well, the procedure isn’t much different from getting any other motherboard when building or upgrading your rig. The following tips and insights should help buy the best LGA 1700 motherboard for your ideal build:

Form Factor

Most likely, you will be building a full-sized PC with a standard ATX case. In which case, you will be using an ATX motherboard.

However, you might need to consider getting a Micro-ATX or Mini-ITX motherboard if you prefer to build a compact PC.

The ideal motherboard form factor should be the first decision to make. Since it not only determines the size of your PC but also affects the sizes and number of most of the other components that go into the system.

Keep in mind that you might need to consider getting the extra-large, Extended ATX motherboard. That’s especially when building a high-end gaming PC with lots of graphics cards.

At the moment, the supply of LGA 1700 motherboards in the standard ATX form factor is in plenty. Manufacturers understand that these are the widely used boards in PC builds.

A large supply means that you will have a large pool of boards to choose from with budgets ranging from super affordable to pricey depending on the included feature sets and their build quality.

Memory Support: DDR4 vs DDR5

Your ideal LGA 1700 motherboard memory support is arguably the most important decision that you will need to make. These boards either come with DDR4 or DDR5 memory support.

Just so know, DDR4 and DDR5 are not backward compatible. In simple terms, DDR4 won’t fit into DDR5 slots, and the reverse is also true! As such, you will need to decide what you want.

On one hand, going the DDR4-way allows you to affordably get an LGA 1700 motherboard. The DDR4 memories are also widely available and come at affordable prices. And you can just use your existing memory sticks if you’re upgrading your rig.

On the other hand, DDR5 memory support will future-proof your PC. Yet, DDR5 memories are limited in supply and come at hefty price tags.

With that in mind, it is also worth noting that so far DDR4 vs DDR5 benchmarks in gaming shows barely any difference in performance. So, at this point for a gaming rig, it’s not worth the upgrade to DDR5 unless you really want to!

PCIe 5.0 Support

PCIe 5.0 is all about ultra-fast speeds. As such devices that are designed for PCIe 5.0 mean faster graphics when gaming and rendering. They also mean faster storage speeds when loading games and videos.

With PCIe 5.0, you will be getting about double the bandwidth and Liga transfer rate from what you would be getting from the PCIe 4.0 standard.

But it’s worth noting that most devices out there don’t even reach the limits of PCIe 4.0. Thus, it’s only worth upgrading if you want to future-proof your PC or if you are looking to get the latest GPUs and NVMe storage devices that use PCIe 5.0.

That said, almost all the LGA 1700 motherboards that have been featured above offer PCIe 5.0 support. That’s including the value-priced options which come with DDR4 memory support.

Keep in mind that at the moment only PCIe 4.0 SSDs are available in the market. As such, you will need to get a PCIe add-in card to enjoy the PCIe 5.0 speeds.

NOTE:Just to clear any doubts, PCIe is backward compatible, so you can use the PCIe 4.0 SSDs in PCIe 5.0 slots.

Connectivity/Networking

The last important feature to consider is networking. You should at least get a motherboard with the Intel 2.5 GbE LAN port. But if possible, I recommend choosing the one with at least WiFi 6 to enjoy the benefits of super-fast wireless connectivity.

Best LGA 1700 Motherboards

Key Specifications Form Factor: ATX

ATX Memory Support: 4x Dual-Channel DDR5, Max 128GB

4x Dual-Channel DDR5, Max 128GB Expansion Slots: 2x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1x PCIe 4.0 x16

2x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1x PCIe 4.0 x16 Storage Slots: 3x M.2, 6x SATA III, 2 x DIMM.2

3x M.2, 6x SATA III, 2 x DIMM.2 USB Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 6x 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x 2.0 Type-A

2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 6x 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x 2.0 Type-A Video Ports: 1x HDMI

1x HDMI Networking: Intel 2.5Gb Ethernet with ASUS LANGuard, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2

Intel 2.5Gb Ethernet with ASUS LANGuard, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2 Audio: ROG SupremeFX 7.1 Surround Sound High Definition Audio CODEC ALC4082

The ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero features a premium build quality with multiple thermal solutions for efficient heat dissipation. It comes with a large VRM heatsink with an integrated aluminum I/O cover.

It also includes triple M.2 heatsinks with embedded backplates, a high-conductivity thermal pad, and ROG Water-Cooling Zone. And you can connect up to three fans to a single header for comprehensive cooling support.

Yet, my favorite feature set is its robust power solution. They include 20+1 teamed power stages rated for 90A, MicroFine Alloy Choke, and 10K Black Metallic Capacitors to ensure optimal performance and stability even when overclocking.

Pros: A premium-built motherboard for a powerful gaming build.

Windows 11 ready!

Two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

You can use your existing LGA 1200 CPU coolers. Cons: A hefty price tag!

The ROG Maximus series motherboards are designed with hardcore gaming enthusiasts in mind. And the Z690 Hero doesn’t fall short! It’s the LGA 1700 motherboard I would recommend to gamers who want to push their PC to its limits, especially when overclocking the new Intel Core i9-12900K CPUs!

Key Specifications Form Factor: ATX

ATX Memory Support: 4 x Dual-Channel DDR5, Max. 128GB

4 x Dual-Channel DDR5, Max. 128GB Expansion Slots: 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 (x4 mode), 1 x PCIe 3.0 x4, 2 x PCIe 3.0 x1

1 x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 (x4 mode), 1 x PCIe 3.0 x4, 2 x PCIe 3.0 x1 Storage Slots: 4 x M.2, 4 x SATA III

4 x M.2, 4 x SATA III USB Ports: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.1/Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.1/Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Video Ports: 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI Networking: Intel 2.5 Gb Ethernet

Intel 2.5 Gb Ethernet Audio: Realtek S1220A (7.1-Channel)

The ASUS Prime Z690-A strikes the perfect balance between its built quality, feature sets, and pricing. For about half the price of the ROG Maximus Z690 Hero, the Z690-A still features DDR5, PCIe 5.0, and M.2.

And despite being a mid-range LGA 1700 motherboard, it still comes with a stable power delivery system for reliable performance. These include 16+1 DrMOS, ProCool sockets, alloy chokes, and durable capacitors.

You also get a comprehensive cooling system that includes large VRM heatsinks, M.2 heatsink, and Hybrid fan headers. Perhaps, the main drawback of this motherboard is its lack of wireless connectivity.

Pros: A DIY-friendly design to suit beginners.

ASUS Q-Design for quick components installation.

Internal Thunderbolt 4 header.

AI Overclocking. Cons: Lacks WiFi connectivity.

The ASUS Prime Z690-A will suit gaming enthusiasts who want to build a powerful PC with a mid-range budget. Its solid build quality allows you to use resource-demanding components like DDR5 memory sticks and high-end GPUs.

Key Specifications Form Factor: ATX

ATX Memory Support: 4 x Dual-Channel DDR4-5200 (OC), Max. 128GB

4 x Dual-Channel DDR4-5200 (OC), Max. 128GB Expansion Slots: 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 (x4 mode), 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 (x1 mode), 1 x PCIe 3.0 x1

1 x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 (x4 mode), 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 (x1 mode), 1 x PCIe 3.0 x1 Storage Slots: 4 x M.2, 6 x SATA III

4 x M.2, 6 x SATA III USB Ports: 4 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C

4 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C Video Ports: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.1 Networking: Intel I225-V 2.5 Gigabit

Intel I225-V 2.5 Gigabit Audio: Realtek ALC897 (7.1-Channel)

The MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4 ProSeries Motherboard will appeal to beginners who want to build a solid PC with Ander Lake CPUs. It’s super-affordable, DIY-friendly, and future-rich.

It features MSI’s extended PWM heatsink that lets your rig run efficiently even when overclocking high-end CPUs. You also get M.2 Shield FROZR and pump fun support for comprehensive cooling.

The DDR4 memory slots ensure that you won’t be breaking the bank when buying your PC components. Remember, DDR5 memory sticks come at hefty price tags despite being in limited supply.

Pros: Budget-priced and feature-rich.

14+1+1 power design.

PCIe Steel Armor.

EZ M.2 Clip for an effortless M.2 SSD installation.

MSI’s PCB design for easy cable management.

Core boost technology for better performance. Cons: Lacks onboard WiFi.

The MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4 ProSeries is the motherboard I would recommend to entry-level gamers and professional PC users. With it, you should enjoy the benefits of the new 12th Gen Intel CPUs on a budget.

Key Specifications Form Factor: ATX

ATX Memory Support: 4 x Dual-Channel DDR4-5333 (OC), Max. 128GB

4 x Dual-Channel DDR4-5333 (OC), Max. 128GB Expansion Slots: 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 (x4 mode), 2 x PCIe 3.0 x1

1 x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 (x4 mode), 2 x PCIe 3.0 x1 Storage Slots: 3 x M.2, 4 x SATA III

3 x M.2, 4 x SATA III USB Ports: 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gb/s), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C (20 Gb/s), 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A (480 Mb/s)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gb/s), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C (20 Gb/s), 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A (480 Mb/s) Video Ports: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.1 Networking: Gigabit Ethernet port

Gigabit Ethernet port Audio: Realtek 7.1-Channel Audio

The ASUS Prime Z690M-Plus D4 is an affordable, solid LGA 1700 motherboard for a Micro-ATX build. It still packs plenty of features that allow you to build a compact PC for gaming or professional use without compromising on its overall performance.

As expected for an ASUS motherboard, it packs an enhanced power solution for stable power delivery. That’s including 10+1 DrMOS, 4-pin+8-pin ProCool connector, alloy chokes, and durable capacitors.

The robust power design is complemented by its comprehensive cooling feature sets for efficient performance. It comes with Large VRM heatsinks, PCH heatsink, hybrid fan headers, and Fan Xpert 4 that keeps the components cool even when overclocking.

Pros: Compact, feature-rich, and affordable.

Onboard addressable RGB gen 2 headers.

DDR4 memory sticks are affordable and widely available.

The PCIe 5.0 Safe slot and Q-LED Code make it DIY-friendly. Cons: Doesn’t include WiFi, but you can purchase the M.2 E-key Wi-Fi adapter separately.

With the ASUS Prime Z690M-Plus D4, you should get the performance of a full-sized PC in a compact build. Even with its M-ATX form factor you still get ASUS 5X Protection III features including LANGuard and DIGI+ VRM.

Key Specifications Form Factor: ATX

ATX Memory Support: 2 x Dual-Channel DDR5, Max. 64GB

2 x Dual-Channel DDR5, Max. 64GB Expansion Slots: 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16

1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 Storage Slots: 2 x M.2, 4 x SATA III

2 x M.2, 4 x SATA III USB Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 3 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 3 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A Video Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x HDMI 2.1 Networking: Intel 2.5Gigabit LAN Port, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2

Intel 2.5Gigabit LAN Port, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2 Audio: SupremeFX ALC4080 7.1-Channel Audio

The ASUS ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming WiFi delivers impressively powerful features in such a small mini-ITX design. It’s the LGA 1700 motherboard I recommend for an ultra-compact PC build.

Despite being a gaming-first motherboard, it’s still such a wonderful board for professional use PCs. That is especially when building tiny, high-end desktop rigs for content creation like animations, video editing, and 3D rendering.

Perhaps it is worth mentioning that its features are well laid out. That’s the components won’t be cramped up. And you should benefit from the Asus EZ DIY design which makes the whole setup process effortless.

Pros: Onboard WiFi and Intel 2.5Gigabit LAN.

10+1 power stages with ProCool II power connector.

Thunderbolt 4, M.2 slots, and HDMI 2.1 for ultrafast transfers.

ASUS-exclusive Aura Sync RGB lighting. Cons: Hefty price tag!

The ASUS ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming WiFi is arguably the best designed LGA 1700 Mini-ITX motherboard at the moment. Yet, it still features an Integrated I/O cover and VRM heatsinks, and M.2 heatsinks and backplates for optimal cooling.

Key Specifications Form Factor: ATX

ATX Memory Support: 4 x Dual-Channel DDR4, Max. 128GB

4 x Dual-Channel DDR4, Max. 128GB Expansion Slots: 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16, 1 x PCIe 3.0 x4, 1 x PCIe 4.0 x1

1 x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16, 1 x PCIe 3.0 x4, 1 x PCIe 4.0 x1 Storage Slots: 4 x M.2, 4 x SATA III

4 x M.2, 4 x SATA III USB Ports: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 4 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 4 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Video Ports: 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI Networking: Intel 2.5Gigabit LAN, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2

Intel 2.5Gigabit LAN, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2 Audio: Realtek (7.1-Channel)

The ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D4 is a well-built motherboard that has been constructed with military-grade TUF components. For its mid-range pricing, you get DDR4 memory support, PCIe 5.0, and super-easy AI overclocking.

I recommend it if are looking for a value-priced LGA 1700 board with onboard WiFi. You still get the standard features as expected from ASUS. That’s including 14+2 DrMOS power stages and robust cooling with VRM heatsinks.

Being a gaming-focused motherboard, it comes with integrated RGB headers for aesthetics. And with Aura Sync, you can unify compatible devices like keyboards and mice to match your unique style and themes.

Pros: Well-built with reasonable pricing!

DIY friendly with SafeSlot and M.2 Q-Latch.

High-quality audio experience out of the box.

Impressive cooling features including M.2 heatsinks. Cons: Doesn’t support DDR5 memory.

The ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D4 comes in a premium build quality with a robust power design. It’s the mid-range board to pair with the mighty Intel i9-12900k for optimally stable overclocking.

Key Specifications Form Factor: ATX

ATX Memory Support: 4 x Dual-Channel DDR4, Max. 128GB

4 x Dual-Channel DDR4, Max. 128GB Expansion Slots: 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16, 2 x PCIe 3.0 x16 (x4 mode)

1 x PCIe 5.0 x16, 2 x PCIe 3.0 x16 (x4 mode) Storage Slots: 4 x M.2, 6 x SATA III

4 x M.2, 6 x SATA III USB Ports: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 3 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 4 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 3 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 4 x USB 2.0 Type-A Video Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2

1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2 Networking: Realtek 2.5 GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2

Realtek 2.5 GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2 Audio: Realtek High Definition Audio

The GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Elite AX DDR4 is yet another reasonably priced LGA 1700 motherboard for an ATX build. It’s also gaming-focused and falls within the same price range as the ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D4.

Z690 AORUS Elite AX DDR4 uses a unique VRM layout that lets you optimally overclock your CPU while keeping the performance stable. That’s the 16+1+2-phase power delivery subsystem with 70A power stages.

Gigabyte understands that you’ll be using this board for an extended time period with a high-end CPU and demanding PC components. To keep your system cool, it features robust thermal solutions including a Fully Covered MOSFET Heatsink.

Pros: Incredibly well built with great feature sets.

Q-Flash Plus onboard button.

Solid Pin design for a stable electrical signal.

RGB FUSION 2.0 software for personalization. Cons: Setting it up might be an uphill for beginner PC builders.

The GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Elite AX DDR4 is an excellent LGA 1700 motherboard for gaming with resource-demanding components. It offers a wide range of connectivity options making it a perfect fit for gaming enthusiasts who want to unleash the full potential of the new Intel Ander Lake CPUs.

Key Specifications Form Factor: ATX

ATX Memory Support: 4 x Dual-Channel DDR5, Max. 128GB

4 x Dual-Channel DDR5, Max. 128GB Expansion Slots: 2 x PCIe 5.0 x16 (x16 mode), 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 (x4 mode)

2 x PCIe 5.0 x16 (x16 mode), 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 (x4 mode) Storage Slots: 4 x M.2, 8 x SATA III

4 x M.2, 8 x SATA III USB Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 6 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x Thunderbolt 4, 6 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Video Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.1 Output, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 Input

1 x HDMI 2.1 Output, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 Input Networking: 10GbE + 2.5 GbE LAN Ports, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2

10GbE + 2.5 GbE LAN Ports, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2 Audio: Realtek 7.1-Channel Audio

ASUS builds the ProArt series motherboards to offer content creators the best performance. The Z690-CREATOR WiFi is among their latest motherboards that I would recommend for 8K video editing, animation, and 3D modeling among others.

Like the high-end motherboards in this list, this board brings you future-proofed connectivity. As a professional user, you will most likely benefit from the onboard 10GbE, four M.2 slots, dual Thunderbolt 4, and dual PCIe 5.0 x16.

What’s more, it comes with large VRM heatsinks which might well be overkill for its target audience. But this assures you of stability and optimal performance throughout your demanding content creation processes.

Pros: Windows 11 ready!

Aluminum M.2 heatsinks.

RGB lighting headers.

ASUS Q-Design including M.2 Q-Latch.

ASUS 5X Protection III Features including DIGI+ VRM and LANGuard. Cons: Pricey.

The ASUS ProArt Z690-CREATOR WiFi was designed with content creators in mind and it proudly delivers the support needed for content creation. It still features a robust power design that includes 16+1 power stages, ProCool II power connectors, durable capacitors, and high-quality alloy chokes.