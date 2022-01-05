PS4 Mic Not Working? Here’s 11 Easy and Permanent Fixes

We’re covering how to fix PS4 mic, which is luckily an easy matter. It’s still a pain, though; a PS4 mic not working damages your opportunity to enjoy online gaming.

Overall, you’re probably dealing with one of two broad issues. Either it’s about hardware issues or wrong PS4 settings.

Why is my PS4 Mic Not Working?

Here’re the possible reasons why your PS4 mic is not working.

Wrong audio settings: It’s a common issue when using a headset or monaural mic with the PS4. In particular, you’d have to check mic gain, mic level, and party chat options.

and party chat options. Outdated PS4 firmware: The PS4 may lose its network capabilities if you don't update it often. Moreover, you may find issues if you're using a modded console or a modded game;. The voice chat features come from the official PlayStation Network service.

The PS4 may lose its network capabilities if you don’t update it often. Moreover, you may find issues if you’re using a modded console or a modded game;. The voice chat features come from the official PlayStation Network service. Broken hardware: Your PS4 mic has various components that can easily break. These include plugs, cables, ports, and built-in audio chips. Scan your device and see if there’re signs of damage, like dirt, rust, and loose parts.

NAT issues: If you can hear your friends, but they can’t hear you back, it’s a NAT issue. NAT is a set of security rules that may limit your PS4’s community features. You’d have to change the NAT type of your console. We’re leaving NAT configurations for last, as it’s the most advanced solution.

How to Fix PS4 Mic Not Working?

You can follow our solutions, one by one until you find the one that works for you. Otherwise, you can check the reasons below and try to identify the problem, so you can go straight to the fix you need.

Fix the PS4 audio settings

Your PS4 could have incorrect sound settings. If it’s the first time you’re using a headset or mic with the console, check the configurations:

Go to the PS4’s Settings Select Devices Select Audio Devices Click on Input Device and choose Headset Connected to Controller Click Output Device and select Connected Headset Connected to Controller Scroll down to Volume Control (Headphones) and raise the level Nearby, select Output to Headphones, and hit “X” on All Audio

The setting Headset Connected to Controller is only present when connecting a headset to the Dualshock 4 controller. If you’re using wireless or USB devices, you’ll see the relevant options. Yet, the process is the same.

Lastly, the PS4 cannot input voice chat and game audio to both the TV and the Headset.

Adjust the mic volume on the PS4

If your mic is working, you’ll see its Input Volume bar on the Adjust Microphone level setting. If it doesn’t respond, you may want to try a different headset. In that case, we’d advise you to return the mic to the retailer.

Go to Settings Click on Devices Select Audio Devices Click Adjust Microphone Level Follow the wizard to check its status.

Prioritize Party Chat

Another common fix is to enable the audio on party chat:

Go to Party Select Party Settings Click on Chat Audio Select Prioritise Party Chat or Prioritise Game Chat

Update the PS4 firmware

Your PS4 may lose its PSN features if you don’t update it often. To put your console up to date, here’re the steps:

Go to Settings Select System Software Update Select Update Now If there’s an available update, press Next, and then Accept Wait for the process to complete. Restart your PS4, your controller, and your mic. Then, try again.

Check your PS4 mic sound levels on PC

If you’re using the PS4 mic on your Windows PC and it doesn’t work, you may want to check its sound levels.

Moreover, you can check if it’s working by verifying if your PC recognizes the mic. Additionally, you can turn on its volume via the computer’s OS, which could help the PS4 identify the hardware.

Plug the mic on your PC’s USB jack On your taskbar, click on the speaker icon at the bottom right and then on “Sound” or “Recording devices”.

Go to the “Recording Tab” and check if your PC recognizes your mic by default.



Select your mic, and click on Properties. Slide the volume sliders of your microphone in the levels tab. Click on Ok, and try the mic again on your PS4.

Test the PS4 mic on Windows

There’s an easier way to test your mic functionality on Windows 10. It will help you pinpoint the problem.

Back on your taskbar, right-click on the sound icon, and choose “Open Sound Settings.” Scroll down the settings page until you find your mic and a “Test” bar. Here, simply talk into the mic and see if Windows recognizes the volume.

Check your PS4 mic status

You should make sure the PS4 fully recognizes your Headset or monaural mic. Even if you can hear people, the PS4 may not be detecting the mic part of your device.

Go to Settings Select Sound and Screen Go to Audio Output Settings

Here, you’re going to see the “Chat Audio” option. If the option is Gray, the console is not identifying the hardware.

You can double-check the cord or change the cable to get a proper connection.

Reconnect your 3.5mm PS4 mic

This is an unofficial solution I’ve found in several forums and queries. It’s a specific solution for PS4 headsets or mics you plug into the controller via the 3.5 mm jack.

Connect your PS4 headset with mic into your controller. Unplug the mic halfway from the controller Plug it back Repeat step 2 and step 3 various times until you hear a buzz. Restart your PS4

The “buzz” means the mic and the controller made a proper connection.

Troubleshoot the devices

There are two official headsets for the PS4, the PS4 Monaural Headset (3.5mm connection) and the PS4 Wireless Headset (BlueTooth).

According to PlayStation, here’re the most common ways to fix PS4 mic not working:

Make sure your headset monaural mic switch is “On.”

Reconnect the device

Connect it to another controller

Turn on the volume of the headset mic via the PS4 settings. You may see a purple light coming from the device, which indicates the PlayStation mic is on mute.

Adjust the volume by using the Sound or Chat buttons on the wireless headset.

Check the PS4 mic hardware

If the PS4 is not recognizing the device, as I explained in the step below, you need to check the hardware.

Try to use it on another device (like your smartphone or PC) and scan for signs of damage.

If you see any damages to the cable, swap the cable if possible. It’s a recommendation for both USB and 3.5mm connections

If you’re using a wireless Bluetooth headset, check if you’re having BlueTooth issues instead.

If the mic boom is loose, disconnect it and put it back in.

If you’re using a USB connection, try to use another USB port on your PS4 and see if it fixes the issue.

Make sure there’re no obstacles or dust inside the ports. You can use an air compressor to clean it.

Check if your PS4 is having connectivity issues.

Ultimately, replace the mic boom with a new one.

If you don’t see any problem, the issue relies on the PS4 settings or the NAT Type.

Reset the controller and the PS4

If all else fails, try restarting your PS4 and the controller. Do this while the mic is connected to the controller.

Change the NAT type for the PS4

NAT means “Network Address Translation.” It represents the level at which a public IP address can translate information to a private IP address and vice versa.

On your PS4, it means how difficult or easy it is to connect to other consoles. If you’re suffering from high ping rates, frequent disconnections, and non-functioning mics, changing the NAT setting could help.

The NAT type comes with the router, and there’re three:

NAT Type 1 – Open

NAT Type 2 – Moderate

NAT Type 3 – Strict

In essence, your PS4 may be working under the Strict category, and Type 3 limits your party chat options. You want to change the NAT to Type 2. “Open” is not ideal, as you would be giving away network security in return for a faster connection.

If your mic works on some games but not on others, this may be your problem.

How to find your PS4 NAT type?

Go to Settings on your PS4, then Network, and View Connection Status. You’ll see your NAT type there.

How to change the NAT type on your router?

Go to your router’s admin panel on your PC’s web browser. You’d have to type the URL address the router box specifies. Most routers have the default “192.168.1.1.” If it doesn’t work, try to find it on Google as “-router brand name- URL” (check the FAQ for more info). If you have never been here, input a username and a password. The information is on your router’s box. Otherwise, type your password and enter. Look for the Universal Plug and Play Setting (UPnP). It’s often under the “media” section. If there’s no “media” section, check on Advanced Settings or Advanced User. Switch UPnP on. Start a Port Forwarding process.

What is port forwarding?

Port Forwarding means telling your router to use a specific port to communicate to other devices. So, it allows your router to always accept requests from certain devices, such as changing the NAT type.

How to port forward your router?

Go back to your router’s URL address via your PC’s web browser. Log in with your username and password. Go to the port forwarding settings on the router. The steps depend on the router, but the options are often under NAT, Gaming, Security, Advanced Setup, Firewall, or Virtual Servers. It’s an option that allows you to add virtual servers. Click on “Add Custom Service,” or “Add a Virtual Server,” or similar. In other words, you’ll create a new port forwarding rule. Enter a name for the application or server. Use an easy one, like “PS4 Server.” Some routers won’t ask you to select a name. If there’s a “Common Server” bar, don’t use it. Select UDP or TCP/UDP, “Both” or “All” options as protocol. Type the port number. Sony recommends the following numbers: 80, 443, 3478, 3479, 3480. Set the same number for Internal and External Ports. Type your computer’s IP address. Check below to find the address on Windows or Mac. Save the settings. You don’t need to do anything else here. Because of the port numbers we choose, the PS4 will identify the virtual server automatically.

What to do after I port forward the router?

After you forward the ports, reboot the console, and test your connection again to see the NAT Type. Now, you should see it’s running on NAT Type 2.

How to find my PC’s IP address?

On Windows 10, right-click on the internet icon on the taskbar and click on Properties.

Scroll down until you see the IPv4 address number.

On macOS: