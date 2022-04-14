What is Raw Input Buffer in Valorant? What does it do

You might have come across the Raw Input Buffer settings in Valorant while going through the mouse sensitivity settings. The game does not mention anything about what the feature does, nor is it readily seen unless you are aware of the very minute details.

If you, too, are someone who is curious about what raw input buffer in Valorant means, look no further. We did the hard work of researching so that you have an easier time finding out what it means.

Raw Input Buffer in Valorant

In Layman’s terms, the raw input buffer is a feature that allows the game to read your mouse input directly by Valorant. This feature gives you less lag and reaction time than when Windows filters the input and sends it to the game.

The raw input buffer is a crucial part of the settings for those gamers whose mice have a polling rate of 8000 Hz. The usual mice range from 125 Hz to 1000 Hz. So, if you have a mouse that has a polling rate of 100 Hz, you might have a hard time finding the changes caused by this function.

Difference Between Using and Not Using Raw Input Buffer

Before moving on to the similarities and differences, it is best to keep in mind that the settings are still in beta mode, so it might be normal for you to face some bugs from time to time.

Now that we know what the raw input buffer does let’s look at the difference between using and not using the raw input buffer.

Standard Mouse Input Raw Input Buffer Mice with a higher polling rate get laggy. It is specially made to make the mice with higher polling rates smoother. The standard APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) go through Windows to filter the input. The raw input buffer takes input directly from the mouse, decreasing the reaction time. It does not affect FPS May decrease FPS Windows mouse acceleration affects gaming Bypasses any Windows mouse acceleration Same for all types of mice Mice with lower polling rates may not find any difference.

With the differences in mind, let’s focus on whether you should turn the raw input buffer on or off.

Should You Turn the Raw Input Buffer On?

When the feature first came out with Valorant, it was a bit laggy and did not work well with the 8000 Hz polling rate mice. However, it all changed after the 3.07 patch.

Credit: Razer

Usually, all the good-quality mice come with a 1000 Hz polling rate. So you can safely turn the setting on.6g1 But if you have a mouse with a higher polling rate, Riot Games recommends you turn on the setting so that you experience smoother gameplay.

If you own a standard mouse or the one with a lower polling rate, you can turn the setting on and try playing the game. You can check if you see any improvement. However, the improvement might be minuscule, and you may not perceive it readily.

Nevertheless, it is best to keep the setting turned on as it definitely reduces the input lag in your game.

It is best to keep in mind that if you do not get a constant FPS (60 or above) or if you face a sudden drop in the FPS, you should turn the raw input buffer off so that it does not affect your gameplay.