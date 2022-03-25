How To Set Date And Time Automatically

By default, most devices automatically update their date and time. However, sometimes your device may show an incorrect time or date. You may also have unknowingly changed the setting to manual date and time.

Nevertheless, enabling automatic date and time is a simple task for all devices. In this article, we have explained this process for some common devices such as Windows, Mac, iPhone, etc.

How to Set Automatic Date and Time on Windows

Here are the steps to set date and time automatically on Windows:

Right-click on the Date/Time icon on the right side of your Taskbar. Select Adjust date/time. It opens the Date & time setting. Toggle On the Set time automatically and Set time zone automatically options.

Also, make sure the Time server under Synchronize your clock is not empty. Click on Sync now on Date & time settings to synchronize your current time to the server.

How to Set Automatic Date and Time on Mac

Please follow these steps to enable automatic date and time on Mac:

Click on Apple menu and select System Preferences.

Click Date & Time. Then click on the lock icon on the bottom left to be able to change the settings. In the Date & Time tab, check the Set date and time automatically option.

Go to the Time Zone tab and check Set time zone automatically using current location.

How to Set Automatic Date and Time on iPhone

Please follow these directions to set date and time automatically on an iPhone:

Launch Settings and navigate through General > Date & Time. Toggle On the Set Automatically option.



Note: If Set Automatically is grayed out, your device may have a Screen Time passcode. Go to Settings > Screen time > Change Screen Time Passcode and select Turn Off Screen Time Passcode. It is also recommended to toggle off the Share Across Devices option in the Screen Time settings.

How to Set Automatic Date and Time on Android

Follow the instructions below to set automatic date and time on an Android device:

Launch the Settings app and go to General management > Date & time. Enable the Automatic date and time option.



How to Set Automatic Date and Time on Chromebook

Here’s how you can enable the option to automatically set date and time on Chromebook:

Click on the Clock on the right of your System Shelf. Open Settings by clicking on the gear icon. Click on Main Menu icon (3 horizontal bars) and go to Advanced > Date and time. Click on Time zone and check Set automatically.

How to Set Automatic Date and Time on Gaming Consoles

All the modern video game consoles include time settings. The console date and time actually have some effects on the gameplay.

The general method is to go to the date and time settings for the console and enable options to set date/time using the internet. Please find below the process for some gaming consoles:

Xbox

Xbox automatically sets date and time to an internet server. You can’t even manually change these settings with normal methods.

Simply disabling the Go Offline option will connect you to the internet and automatically set date and time.

PlayStation 4/5

On PS5, Go to Settings > System > Date and Time from the home screen. On PS4, go to Settings > Date and Time. Select Set Date and Time and then Set Using Internet. Here, enable Set Automatically. You can also select Set Now to synchronize to your current time.

How to Set Automatic Date and Time on Smart TV

You can enable automatic date and time on a smart TV as well. The process varies based on the devices. Here are the methods for some smart TVs.

Android TV

Press the HOME or Quick Settings button on your remote and select Settings. Go to Date & Time settings. Depending on your device, you may also have to go through System/Device Preferences > Date & time. Here, select the Automatic date & time option and set it to ON. For older TV models, you may need to set it to Use broadcast time or Use network time. Also, enable Automatic time zone if you have this option. If not, make sure to select the correct time zone.

Samsung TV

Launch Settings with your remote. Follow through General > System Manager > Time > Clock. In the Clock settings, select Clock Mode and set it to Auto.

Apple TV

Go to Settings > General. Scroll down to DATE AND TIME and enable Set Automatically under it.

LG TV

Press the Setting button on your remote. Go to All Settings > General > Time & Date. Then, enable Set Automatically.

Related Questions

How to set the Time server in Windows?

You can set your time server from your Internet Time Settings. Go to Control Panel > Clock and Region > Date and Time > Internet Time > Change settings to access this setting.

Here, check the Synchronize with an Internet time server option and set the Server as you want. We recommend using the time.windows.com server. Then, click on Update now.

Why can’t I see the Date/time icon in Taskbar?

You can control which icons are included in the notification tray of your Taskbar from its settings. Follow the instructions below to show this icon in the Taskbar if it’s hidden:

Go to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar. Under Notification area, click on Turn system icons on or off. Enable the Clock option.

My iPhone does not show the correct time. What should I do?

If your iPhone shows an incorrect time even after enabling the automatic time update, it might be because of your location service settings.

To solve this, go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > System Services and enable Setting Time Zone.