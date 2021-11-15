10 Best Ways to Share Location With Friends and Family

Staying connected to your loved ones has never been easier with location-sharing apps. But, which one is the best in terms of safety, accuracy, and more? Let’s find out.

Here is a list of the best ways/apps to share location with your friends and family, based on our opinion.

Goezilla

Goezilla is another suitable app that helps you share your locations with your loved ones. What’s attractive about this app is that it promises a 30-day money-back guarantee.

This app uses Geofencing technology to track when your friends or family members arrive or leave an area. You’ll also be immediately notified if there is any car crash. You can even check the daily activities of your family members through history.

Set up your Goezilla app with a tracking device that’s attached to your pets or valuable items, like car keys and wallet. If they are in danger or get lost, you can easily find them through this app.

Life360: Find Family & Friends

Number one on the list is Life360: Find Family & Friends, as it provides an all-rounder service if you want reliable support. What sets Life360 apart is that besides efficient location-sharing, it provides many impressive benefits.

For instance, it has a 24-hour emergency dispatch. Their smart Crash Detection technology detects around 100 collisions every day.

You can send a silent alert to your family and when in danger, Life360 provides Family Safety Assist for real-time specialist support. With Identity Theft Protection, this app ensures your family’s digital data is safe. You can even view crime reports to prevent dangerous situations.

Google Maps

Google Maps is a free, accessible app that offers accurate real-time updates. In 2020 alone, it was the most downloaded navigation app. It’s very easy to share your location with your loved ones.

Tap on your profile picture, select Location Sharing, and choose an individual. You can even share your location with people who don’t even have a Google account.

The default duration of location sharing is one hour. But, you can prolong it until you decide to stop. You can also request to view a friend’s location. But, that’s only possible if they’ve previously shared it. If you get anonymous location requests, you can either deny or block them.

Glympse

Glympse is an award-winning app that’s available on both iOS and Android. With a lot of compelling positive reviews, Glympse is third on our list. It was also named one of “15 Best Mobile Apps of 2011” by Mashable. With Glympse, you can securely share your location and you don’t even have to sign up.

You can easily organize a social gathering with your friends, share a courtesy notice to a client, and more. This app is very versatile as it works on iPad, iPod touch, Apple Watch, and even iMessage.

iPhone’s Find My Friends

This free iOS app is efficient and easy to use. You can share your location through AirDrop, Contacts, email, or phone number. Easily share and hide your location. When a loved one enters or leaves a specific area, you’ll get accurate location-based alerts.

Busy working out at a gym? You can still get location alerts on your Apple Watch and iPad. If your family members lose their important belongings, Find My Friends can locate them. If you happen to lose your iPhone, any family member can track your phone using this app.

Family GPS Locator

Family GPS Locator app is a free app that provides various services. What’s impressive about this free app is that it claims it consumes relatively less battery. During any type of emergency, there is a Panic button on the app to send alerts.

Create safe zones and danger zones and be alerted when family members arrive in a specific area. Securely chat and share images with your loved ones. You can even create many groups to talk to. If you want to hide your location, you can turn on invisible mode as well.

Messenger

Messenger’s location-sharing service is free and simple to use. You can choose for how long you want to share your location. Whether you want to share your location with one person or a group, it is up to you.

There’s even a clock icon at the bottom right corner that states for how long you’ve been sharing your location. Overall, it is a simple app but doesn’t have other unique features.

WhatsApp

If you already use WhatsApp, you can take advantage of its location-sharing services right away. Share your real-time location updates with your friends and family. Decide for how long you want to share your location.

You can choose to either share your current location once or share live location that prolongs the duration of location-sharing. Besides these, WhatsApp doesn’t have other exciting location-related features.

My GPS Location

My GPS Location is a generic, simple app that is slightly different from other free options. It seems to be a good option if you often travel, making it suitable for hikers and trekkers. This is because it provides all latitudinal, longitudinal, and altitude information.

If you’re in an emergency, you can send an SMS to your family with your GPS location even when there’s no data. In the Places section, you can save, edit, or delete your favorite places, like a cafe, where you parked, and such.

Viber

If you’re very strict about location-sharing and don’t want to download additional apps, Viber can be a good option. It’s also suitable if you only share locations occasionally.

You can choose to privately share your location to only selected people when you want. You don’t have to worry about your real-time location being shared all the time.

Our parting words would be to choose a location-sharing app based on your priorities. While it’s a convenient technology, being strict with who you share your location with is necessary. We recommend not sharing your location on your social media for the same reason. It’s best to ensure data safety to avoid any potential stalkers or danger.



