When you go toe-to-toe with the Ender Dragon or the Wither in Minecraft, strength potions come in very handy. Even if zombies are overrunning you, the Potion of Strength can easily turn the tide in your favor.

Strength potions give you a boost for the melee damage you deal by three per level. The best part is that they are easy to brew as well. On your next visit to the Nether, you can collect some blaze rods and do the alchemy.

How to make Strength Potions in Minecraft?

As mentioned earlier, you will need blaze rods from the Nether. Blazes drop Blaze rods when you kill them. It is best to search for a Nether Fortress for a Blaze as they spawn there.

Brew Awkward Potions

As with any potions, you need Awkward potions to brew the Potion of Strength as well. You can follow these steps to do so.

In the brewing stand’s GUI, place the Nether wart (found in the Nether Fortress) on the top. Place at least one water bottle (three maximum, one in each space) at the bottom of the stand. Place a Blaze powder on the right side. You can see the outline for the powder in the place. If you are unsure how to get blaze powder, place the blaze rod in the crafting GUI, and you can change it into blaze powder. Once your brewing stand takes the blaze powder as the fuel, the horizontal bar next to the blaze powder turns yellow, and the powder disappears. It means you can run the brewing stand until the yellow bar depletes. The brewing starts when everything is in place. So, you can wait until the process is complete. When the process is complete, you can see that your water bottles are now Awkward potions.



The pointed-down arrow on the right of the brewing stand GUI denotes the ongoing brew. It starts to fill up and be white as the Potion gets close to the finish.

Keep in mind that if you remove the Potion before the process is complete, it will cancel out, and you can’t progress to another stage of the Potion.

Brew Potion of Strength

Once you have the Awkward Potion ready, grab your blaze rod and turn it into blaze powder using the crafting table. Follow these steps further to change your Awkward potions to Potion of Strength.

With your Awkward potions in the bottom of the brewing stand, place the Blaze powder on the top. Make sure your stand has enough fuel. If it does not, then place another blaze powder on the left. The stand automatically uses it once the horizontal bar is empty. When all the ingredients are in place, the brewing starts. You can then grab your Strength potions from the bottom and place them in your inventory.



You will now have strength potions after completing the process above. You can then drink it to activate the effect. The effect will last for three minutes if it is a regular potion. You can check the guide below to make it an extended potion.

How to make a Potion of Strength (Extended)?

When you extend the Potion, the time limit for the Potion’s effect is longer. You can do so with the strength potion by using Redstone.

In the Brewing stand, place your strength potion at the bottom. Place the Redstone in the input section at the top of the stand. With your Blaze powder fueling the brewing stand, wait for the process to complete. When the Redstone disappears, you can find that your Potion of Strength has a longer timer.



The normal time for the strength potion as mentioned above is three minutes. After using the Redstone, you can change the duration to eight minutes.

How to make a stronger Potion of Strength?

You can make the Potion of Strength stronger by using Glowstone. The finished product is a level higher than the previous one, called Potion of strength II.

Place the Potion of Strength in the bottom of the Brewing Stand. Add the Glowstone dust at the top of the stand. Use the Blaze powder as the fuel for the stand and wait for the process to complete. Once complete, you can find the Potion of Strength II at the bottom of the stand.



The Potion of Strength II boosts your melee damage by 3×2, where three is the initial strength boost, and two is the Potion level. Hence the total melee damage dealt will be six health points.

Can I use both the Redstone and the Glowstone on the same potion?

It is best to remember that you cannot use both the Redstone and the Glowstone on the same Potion. You can either increase the Potion level or the duration of the effect, but not both. You will need to brew multiple potions if you need both the status and add them to different potions.

Furthermore, the stronger Potion will halve the duration as well. In this case, the three minutes will change into one minute and thirty seconds but give you double the strength.

Can I upgrade the potions to Level 3?

You cannot upgrade the potions further than level II. If you need potions higher than Level II, you’ll need to use the cheat /give.