The Error message “USB device over current status” is a BIOS error that pops up when you boot up your PC. If you encounter this error, the system shuts down automatically after a few seconds. This is an attempt from the operating system to protect your motherboard from aggravating further damage.

This error is mostly hardware related, which might require a professional technician’s help. But if you’re comfortable with tinkering around with your PC components, we’ve listed out some possible fixes for you.

What Causes “USB Device Over Current Status Detected” Error?

This issue usually pops up when a USB port or a device currently connected to your PC is experiencing short circuits. The PC shuts down itself to prevent further damage to your PC or even a fire hazard. But there are also other possible origins for this error. Damaged motherboard

Damaged USB ports

Malfunctioning USB devices

Malfunctioning or missing Jumpers

Incorrect BIOS settings

How to Solve “USB Device Over Current Status Detected” Error?

There are several ways to fix this error message, some of which may require you to open up your PC and work with the hardware components. Nevertheless, you can try the solutions we’ve listed out below.

Diagnose Ports Individually

You can individually check each port to identify which one is the culprit. You will need a USB device that is in good condition. You can try it on another PC first to confirm the USB device is functional. This issue can also occur if the device itself is at fault. Now, after assuring the USB device is not faulty, follow these steps:

Remove all USB devices connected to your PC. Connect the USB device to one of the ports and Turn On the computer to check if the error still exists.

Repeat this step until you find the faulty USB port. You can either take it to a professional or avoid using that port.

Check for USB Port Sockets on the Motherboard

If there are multiple USB panels on your PC, you can try disconnecting either at a time. This will help identify whether the issue resides with the front USB ports or the integrated USB ports. For the front panel USB ports, follow these steps:

Shut off your PC and disconnect it from the power source completely. Open up your PC case and locate the USB connector on the motherboard. Some motherboards have a USB label on the motherboard to help identify them. Else you can backtrack from the USB port’s wire on the front panel to the motherboard.

Disconnect the USB connector and check if the headers are bent or damaged in any way. If the damage is noticeable, re-assemble the PC without connecting the damaged USB connector and boot it up to check whether the error still exists.

If the error is associated with the integrated USB, you will need another method to fix this issue. Sometimes, the pins inside of a USB port may be bent or damaged. This may cause a short circuit and hence the error.

You can also check the back of the motherboard to ensure the prongs of the USB are in place. The issue may also occur if the prongs are loose or pressed into the board. You can also use a Soldier wire and an iron to tighten it.

Reset BIOS

A missing jumper can also cause boot errors and error logging. A jumper is basically a switch that connects two circuits. You can open up your PC case and check if the jumper is missing or damaged. You can use the jumper to reset your BIOS settings. Here’s how you reset your BIOS settings:

Open up your PC case. On the motherboard, look for a 2/3-pin header near the CMOS Battery. If you’re not sure, you can check the user manual or search for it on the internet.

If you assume the 3 pins as 1, 2, and 3, the jumper will be on 1 & 2 by default. To reset the BIOS, you have to remove the jumper from positions 1 & 2 and put it on 2 & 3. Press the power button. Change the jumper back to positions 1 & 2. The wait time and positions may vary depending on the motherboard, but the general process is similar. Depending on the motherboard, you may also have to wait around 2-5 minutes before moving the jumper.

You can also reset the BIOS by removing the CMOS battery. The CMOS battery is a cylindrical battery on the motherboard. You need to remove the battery, wait 2-5 minutes, and put it back the way it was before to complete the reset process.

The CMOS battery may also be connected with a header and a wire on some of the computers. In this case, you have to disconnect the header.

Troubleshoot Motherboard

If none of the above fixes work, it might be possible the motherboard itself is damaged. Power surges can cause the internal circuits to malfunction. High voltage surges can heat the wiring, causing it to melt. Such small damages are hard to notice and may only be spotted by a professional.

If the issue is motherboard related, your warranty can cover it. The manufacturer can replace or refund faulty hardware components free of cost. You can try to contact your manufacturer’s support team to talk about the issue.

The distributor of your motherboard can also help you deal with your problem. It might be a good idea if the support team responses are slow.