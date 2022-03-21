How to Check What Monitor Do You Have

You may have even checked the details on the back of the monitor or rummaged through the drawers for the original manual, but you still have no luck on finding what monitor do you have.

But there is one sane and easy method to find just that without going bonkers on the manufacturer.

Here’s our compilation of the ways you can perform to check the details of your monitor.

How to Check Which Monitor Do I Have

Besides checking the monitor user guide and the box that it came in, you can check the monitor details from Windows in two simple ways.

From Advanced Display Settings

The advanced display setting contains all your display information, including display adapter properties. These steps mentioned below will guide you to get the display information.

Press the Windows key and open Settings. On the left panel, click on System. Now, on the right panel, click on Display. Under Scale & layout, you can Check the Display resolution. The resolution marked with Recommended is your monitor’s actual resolution.

Scroll down and click on Advanced display. Under Display Information, you can see details about all your connected monitors.



Using Device and Printer

The control panel’s device and printer settings also have the details about all your connected devices, including the monitor.

Please follow these processes to get the details about your monitors.

Press the Windows key and open Control Panel Change View by to Large icons. Click on Device and Printers. Under Devices, you can see an active monitor indicated by a green tick marker under the monitor icon.

Double-click on this icon. Here you can see all the device properties such as the manufacturer, model name and number, and product description.



Monitor Specification Meaning

Now that you have the necessary monitor details, let us see what this terminology represents.

Resolution

The resolution is the maximum number of pixels on your monitor. A pixel is the smallest individual dot on a monitor that emits a certain variation of color, i.e. red, green, or blue.

Resolution is displayed as A x B. A is the number of horizontally placed pixels, whereas B represents vertical pixels. Higher the resolution, the crispier the display.

Bit Depth

A bit depth is the number of bits that represent a single pixel in a monitor. This means that each red, green, and blue has 2^n shades of color, where n is the monitor’s bit depth.

So, if a monitor has 8-Bit of bit depth, each red, green, or blue led on a pixel has 256 (2^8) different shades of color. Meaning 256 shades of red, 256 shades of blue, and 256 shades of green, giving us 16,777,216 possible colors a single pixel can display.

More bit depth means your monitor can display a variety of colors.

Color Format

The color format represents the way color gets displayed in a pixel. Most monitors use RGB, and some can use CMYK or YCbCr. The RGB displays a more accurate color despite causing less strain on the eyes out of all these color formats.

Color Space

The Bit Depth defines the color space on a monitor. If a monitor has a Bit Depth of 8-bit or 10-bit, the color space is Standard Dynamic Range (SDR). Bit Depth of 10-bits or 12-bits means the Color Space is High Dynamic Range (HDR).

HDR color space represents a variety of color combinations in each pixel.

Refresh Rate

The refresh rate is the maximum number of frames a monitor can display in one second. So, if a monitor has a refresh rate of 60Hz, the monitor displays a new frame 60 times per seconds.

Related Questions

Is Refresh Rate and Frame Rate Same?

Frame rate and refresh rate can seem similar but not exactly. To point out one major difference between these two terms, a refresh rate defines the maximum number of frames a monitor can display in one second. In contrast to frame rate, which means the number of frames an application can display in one second.

Most monitors have a refresh rate of 60Hz, which means that the maximum number of frames that it can display in one second is 60 frames. However, if a game gives us a frame rate of 120 FPS (Frames Per Second), a 60Hz monitor can only display 60 frames in one second.