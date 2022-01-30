How To Fix Windows Modules Installer Worker High Cpu Usage

Windows Modules Installer is a Windows component responsible for checking and installing Windows and Microsoft updates on your computer. When your system has an update, it automatically updates and backs up Windows data.

Updating and backing up your Windows data requires large processing functions and space. Therefore, systems with low processing power and space, especially 4GB RAM and less, might experience the error Windows Module Installer Worker High CPU Usage during operation.

To solve the problem, this article introduces the cause of high CPU usage due to Windows Module Installer and how you can fix it.

What Causes Windows Module Installer Worker High CPU Usage

Windows Module Installer High disk usage occurs due to the function of the Windows Modules Installer component. The component runs in the background, automatically updating your system by downloading, installing, and replacing files or Windows data. This process itself is intense leading high disk usage and can be further aggravated due to the following conditions: Unstable internet connection while installing the updates

Improper shutdown while installation of windows updates

Failing Hard Disk drive

Insufficient storage on the Hard Disk

Bad configuration of windows update

Malware infection

Corrupted files

Solutions to Windows Module Installer Worker High CPU Error

The Windows Module Installer Worker High CPU usage is a normal phenomenon during an update. Therefore, before you try out the solutions listed below, you need to know whether the update is still running.

If the update is still running, for example, if you notice that the update bar is progressing, you should wait until it finishes. You can also reboot your PC and see if the update progresses. However, if there is no update, below are a few solutions you could try.

Run the Windows Update Troubleshooter

If the update isn’t progressing, it might be stuck — you might even experience the dreaded Windows black screen. Reboot your computer and run the Windows Update troubleshooter. Here are the steps you need:

Reboot your computer Open Control Panel Under the category tab, select System and Security Click on Troubleshoot common computer problems

Under Get Up and Running, click on Windows Update and select Run The Troubleshooter.



Change the Windows Module Installer StartUp Type to Manual

If the issue is severe, especially for people using PCs with low processing power, you change the Windows Module Installer’s Startup type to manual. If you change the startup type to manual, your PC won’t be able to automatically update itself without you kickstarting it.

Here are the steps you need to follow.

Press the combination Windows + R to open Run Type the code services.msc and press Enter Under the service list, scroll down to Windows Modules Installer. Right click on the service and select Properties.

On General tab, Change the Startup Type to Manual.

Click Apply then OK.

Delete SoftwareDistribution Folder

The SoftwareDistriubtion folder contains every file necessary for updating Windows. When corrupted, these files can lead to Windows Modules Installer Worker High CPU usage. To resolve the issue, you need to delete the folder. Here are the steps you need to follow.:

Press the combination Windows + R to open Run

to open Run Type services.msc and press Enter

and press Under the service list, scroll down to Windows Update

Click on Stop the service .



. Press the combination Windows + R to open Run

to open Run Type the code C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution and press Enter



and press Press CTRL+A and Delete



and Restart the computer

End the TiWorker.exe

Open the Task Manager

Click on the Details tab

tab Find TiWorker.exe and Click on End Task



Scan System for Errors

The Windows Module Installer Worker High Disk usage can occur due to corrupted files. Therefore, you can use the Windows System File Checker program to scan your PC and repair these lost and corrupted files. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Run Command Prompt as administrator

as Type the code sfc /scannow



Press Enter

Verify if System Is Under Scheduled Maintenance

Microsoft included the Scheduled Maintenance or Automatic maintenance with Windows 8 where it functions in software updates, security scanning, and other system processes. The process is automatic and according to its programming, it wakes your computer at 2.00AM daily and does its functions.

However, if you use Scheduled Maintenance and it clashes with when you are working, it can result into Windows Module Installer Worker High Disk usage. Therefore, you need to verify if your PC is under scheduled maintenance. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Open the Control Panel

Click on the System and Security

Click on Security and Maintenance



Click on Maintenance to open the tab

to open the tab Under Automatic Maintenance click on Change Maintenance Settings



click on Check if Scheduled Maintenance is on



You cannot stop Automatic maintenance tasks. Therefore, If the Scheduled Maintenance is on, you need to ensure that it runs at a time when you are not working. You can revert back to the programmed time (i.e, 2:00 AM), or set a time where you won’t be working.

Reset Your PC

Resetting your system is an ideal fix for high disk usage. However, ensure that you tried it as the last resolve. Resetting your system will delete everything on your system. Therefore, it is better to make a cloud or a local backup prior to that. Here are the steps you need to follow to reset your system:

Click on Start > Settings

Type Reset on the search bar and select Recovery

on the search bar and select Click on Get Started .



. Click on Keep my files if you didn’t make a backup or Remove everything if you have a backup.

Related Questions

Can I Disable the Windows Modules Installer?

No, don’t disable the Windows Modules Installer process. Windows Modules Installer is responsible for keeping your computer up-to-date. When you disable it, your computer won’t be able to automatically get new updates. Consequently, it might be missing important fixes to bugs and be exposed to security issues.

Why Does the Windows Module Installer Worker Component Use Too Much CPU or HDD Space?

The reason Windows Module Installer Worker uses so much CPU or HDD space is based on its function. Updating your system in the background takes a lot of processing power and disk space. Therefore, you will see the component with a high CPU usage on Task Manager.

However, the issue might be intensified, if you have used a system with low specification, you have an unstable internet connection during system update, or you have corrupted files due to improper system shutdown, bad hard drive, or malware/virus infection.

What Happens if I Disable Windows Modules Installer?

One of the ways of resolving windows modules installer worker high disk usage is by disabling the component. When you disable the component, updates won’t be automatic. That means that you have to manually update your system everytime there is an update.

How Not to Fix Windows 10 at 100% Disk Usage?

From the causes of the error, you should know the resolving methods. However, there are also other methods propagated by people which are very wrong.

For the Windows Module Installer Worker High CPU usage, ensure that you don’t disable your antivirus or disable windows Update as they are both critical in the smooth and secure running of your computer.

What Are the Causes of High Disk Usage?

Windows Modules Installer is not the only component responsible for high disk usage. Common causes include temporary files, Windows Service Host Superfetch, Virus/malware, outdated drivers, etc.

How to Know if Your PC Is Slowing Down Due to High Disk Usage

You will notice that your computer is slower than before. This can be in terms of longer opening times for applications, extended audio and video buffering times, and pictures taking a long time to open.

You can also check your Task Manager and see applications that are responsible for the high disk usage. Such applications or processes will have a disk usage of more than 1MB/s running for a long time.

Is Windows Module Installer or Tiworker.exe a Virus?

No, Windows Module Installer Worker is not a virus. It is an important windows component that is responsible for updating your computer.

What Is the Relationship Between Low Memory and High Usage

If you have a computer with low memory, there is a high chance that you will encounter a high disk usage error. It might be due to the Windows Module Installer or other causes. In order to make memory available your PC will continue to use a page file on your disk, which will lead to high disk usage. Therefore, you need to upgrade the PC’s RAM.

Is 100% Disk Usage Bad?

High disk usage can damage your computer hard disk as it can lead to an increase in the temperature of the disk. This temperature increase can damage the internal components of the hard disk resulting in permanent hard disk failure.