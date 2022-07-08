Word Spell Check Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it

The spell-check function in Microsoft Word gives you the freedom to type freely. Word auto-corrects any misspelled word or red underlines words that appears to be incorrect. You can simply right-click and select the correct word that matches your intention.

However, in some instances, the word spell check does not work. If it happens, you can rename the word template, or adjust proofing settings. Likewise, you can also rename the sub-folder name from the registry editor.

So, without any delay, let’s explore the fixes and how you should carry them out to make the word spell check work again.

How to Fix Word Spell Check Not Working on Windows?

The first thing to consider is to turn on spell check in Microsoft Word. You can also select grammar and spell-checking. Likely, you can open the Word application in safe mode.

A detailed explanation of fixes is discussed below to guide you fix word spell check on Windows.

Check If the Word Spell Check is ON

One of the first things that you can check if the spell check is not working is to check whether you have turned on the Word Spell Check option or not.

From the Word document, select the File option from the top-left corner. Choose Options. Click on Proofing. Under When correcting spelling and grammar in Word, check the Check spelling as you type option. Also, select Mark grammar errors as you type and Check grammar with spelling.

Click OK.

Select the Language And Uncheck Spelling or Grammar Option

Another probable remedy is to uncheck Do not check spelling or grammar options.

Open the Word document. Press CTRL + A keys. It will select the entire part of your document. Select the Review tab. Click Language. Then select Set Proofing Language.

Choose the language that you used in your text. Uncheck Do not check spelling or grammar.

Now, click OK.

Adjust Proofing Settings

If the application has enabled the option of Hide proofing errors, it can cause an interruption in grammar and spell checking. Here is how you can adjust the proofing setting in Word.

Launch a word document. First, click File. Then select Options. Click the Proofing option from the left panel. On the Exception for: section, select your document. Now unselect Hide spelling errors in this document only and Hide grammar errors in this document only.

Click OK.

Renaming Proofing Tools Sub-folder Name from Registry Editor

Another probable solution to fix the issue is to change the 1.0 folder to 1PRV.0 through the Registry Folder.

On the keyboard, press Windows + R to launch the Run program. Type regedit and click OK.

Navigate to:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER > Software > Microsoft > Shared Tools > Proofing Tools Now select 1.0 and right-click it. Select Rename and rename 1.0 to 1PRV.0.

Renaming Word Template

Changing the name of the Word Template also helps fix the problem. What it does is reset the Word to the default settings.

Open the Start screen and type Run. Next, select the Run program, and left-click it to open. Type %appdata%\Microsoft\Templates and press OK.

The Templates folder will open. Now, click the Normal.dotm or Normal.dot file, depending on the Word version, and press the F2 key. It will allow you to rename the file.

Rename the file as Normal_old.dotm.

Open Word in Safe Mode

Add-ins can create issues for Word and lead to spell-check not working on the computer. Launching the word application in safe mode will disable the add-ins, and you can check whether the spell-check is working or not.

Launch the Start screen and locate Microsoft Word. First, press and hold the CTRL key on the keyboard. Then double-click on the Word application. A pop-up message will appear on the screen asking for confirmation to open the file in safe mode. Click Yes.

After this, open a new document: File> New, and check if the problem remains or not.

Deactivate Add-ins Options from Word

At times, the problem can emerge because of Add-ins. After running the Word in safe mode, if the problem resolves, Add-ins options might need to be turned off. Follow the steps below to know the process:

Open the Word file. From the upper-left corner, click File. Choose Options from the list. From the left-side segment, click Add-ins. Ensure the Manage option is adjusted to COM Add-ins. Then select Go.

To disable the desired add-ins, unselect them. Or, select the Remove options. It will uninstall the selected Add-ins.

Try Repairing Microsoft Office on the Computer

Likely, there is always an option to repair Microsoft Office. Doing so will also repair Word. And it can also fix the issue of spell-check within the Word application.

Go to the Start screen section. Type Control Panel. When the app appears, click to open it. Just below Programs, click on Uninstall a program. Locate Microsoft Office and right-click it. Select the Change option.

When prompted, choose Yes. Now hit the Quick Repair options and click the Repair option. If it doesn’t help, select Online Repair and follow the instructions on the screen.

How to Fix Word Spell Check Not Working On Mac?

The fixes on Mac are similar to those of Windows with some differences in steps and terminologies. Selecting grammar and spell checking, and unchecking spelling or grammar are some common fixes you can try. On Mac, you can also adjust the input source language.

Below is a step-by-step guide to help you fix the issue.

Select Grammar and Spell Checking

The primary option in Mac is to enable spell and grammar checking. If it is unselected in Microsoft Word, it disables the spell-check function. So, it is necessary to turn on spelling and grammar as you type.

Click Word. First, choose Preferences. From the Authoring and Proofing Tools section, select Spelling and Grammar. Check both Check spelling as you type and Check grammar as you type options.

Also, remember to unselect Hide spelling errors in this document and Hide grammatical errors in this document options. Then hit OK.

Select the Language And Uncheck Spelling or Grammar Option

The fix also includes unchecking spelling and grammar.

Open a word document. Select Edit > Select All. Choose Tools > Language. Now, choose the language dictionary that you require the speller to use. Unselect Do not check spelling or grammar.

Then select OK.

Setting the Default Normal.dotm Template’s Language

Sometimes putting the ‘Do not check spelling or grammar’ to default also resolves the issue for Mac users.

In Word, open an empty document. Click Edit. Then choose Select All. Now click Tools, and then select Language. Choose the language dictionary that you desire the speller to utilize. Unselect Do not check spelling or grammar. And select Default. Select Yes. It will save the change, and the effect can be seen in all new documents that use the Normal template. Now, choose OK.

Adjust the Input Source Language

A probable solution also includes setting the Input Source language from the Apple menu.

First, you need to close all Office applications. Click the Apple icon. From the Apple menu, select the System Preferences option. From the Personal segment, select Language & Text. Select Input Sources. Select the language you want to set as the Input Source language. The Word application will use that language. Reboot your Mac.

Relocate the Normal.dotm Template

Microsoft Word creates a new variation of the Normal.dotm file if it is moved or renamed. So, relocating the Normal.dotm template file can help fix the issue in some instances.

First of all, close all the Office applications on your computer. Select the Go option from the panel at the top of the screen. A drop-down menu will appear. Select Home. Select Library. (Press the OPTION key on the keyboard while selecting the Go menu. In Mac OS X Lion, the Library folder is in a hidden state.) Click Application Support > Microsoft. Select Office > User Templates. Pull the normal.dotm file to the desktop screen. Reboot your computer.