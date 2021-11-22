While we all wish to one day build the PCs of our dreams, sometimes budgetary restrictions get in the way. But even though you might be a little strapped for cash, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t still some great options out there.

Today we’ll be taking a look at some of the best budget motherboards that you should consider purchasing, depending on the form factor and general best price-to-performance value that they provide.

In addition to offering our recommendations for the best budget motherboards, we’ll also be going over some valuable buying tips to keep in mind before making a purchase as well as some general insight regarding motherboards. Without further ado, let’s jump right in!

Best Budget Motherboards in 2021

Best Budget Motherboards Design Form Factor Price GIGABYTE Z690 Gaming X DDR4 ATX Check Price ASUS ROG Strix B550-F Gaming ATX Check Price MSI MPG X570 GAMING EDGE WIFI Motherboard ATX Check Price ASUS Prime Z590M-PLUS Micro-ATX Check Price GIGABYTE X570 I AORUS Pro Wi-Fi Mini-ITX Check Price

Tips Before You Buy

Before you go out and buy a new motherboard for yourself, it’s important to take a few things into consideration. Here are some of the factors to take into account before making your purchase.

Form Factor: ATX, Micro-ATX, or Mini-ITX?

The motherboard you end up buying is going to depend on your personal preference as well as the space that you have in your computer case which means that, before making any purchase decisions, it’s important to determine what motherboard form factor you will need.

There are typically three main motherboard types available on the market for gamers to choose from — ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX. Here’s a short description of each motherboard type:

ATX

ATX motherboards are the largest boards around and tend to be used in full-sized computers. These motherboards can support up to eight expansion slots which means that, if you are looking to add additional graphics cards in the future, this motherboard type is your best bet.

However, these motherboards are also quite large so; if you’d rather build a PC that has a smaller form factor, then you should probably opt for buying either a Micro-ATX or Mini-ITX board instead.

Micro-ATX

As their name implies, Micro-ATX motherboards are smaller versions of ATX motherboards – they’re about half the size of a regular ATX motherboard but offer most of the same connectivity options as their larger counterparts, with one notable exception being that they typically do not have built-in Wi-Fi.

On the other hand, they are also smaller on the inside which means that they require less power to run – perfect for gamers on a budget.

Mini-ITX

These motherboards are even smaller than Micro-ATX motherboards and usually lack a few more features as a result. For example, they typically only have up to three expansion slots, which means that if you’re looking for extra connectivity options, this motherboard type is not your best bet.

However, these motherboards are easier to fit into small computer cases so if aesthetics is important to you when deciding on the next motherboard, then this might be the right choice.

Processor Support

Another thing to keep in mind before making your motherboard purchase is their CPU support — some motherboards will only support certain generations of processors, with older boards becoming incompatible with newer CPUs over the years.



For example, motherboard manufacturers have not been known to support Intel’s 6th generation CPUs despite the fact that they are still being produced in 2019. Because of this, it’s important to research motherboard manufacturer processor support before making a purchase.

RAM Support

You should also keep in mind what a motherboard’s RAM (random access memory) support consists of – some motherboard types may have limited memory slots, which means you will be limited by how much RAM your motherboard can handle.

On the other hand, some motherboards types may support more memory slots than others which allow you to upgrade your RAM further down the line if desired.

SATA Ports

Another motherboard feature to look out for is how many SATA ports it has. This motherboard type typically ranges from four to six SATA ports which you can use with traditional hard drives or solid state drives (SSDs).



Some motherboards even have an M.2 slot that allows you to connect newer SSDs without taking up too many expansion slots!

Expansion Slots and Ports

One of the best things about motherboard is its connectivity options – there are so many different motherboard types available which means that, if you’re looking for a motherboard just for gaming purposes, this factor probably won’t be as big of a deal-breaker as you might think.



However, if it’s important to you, then here’s some information on what motherboard types usually offer:

2 video card slots: ATX motherboard

ATX motherboard 3 video card slots: Micro-ATX motherboard

Micro-ATX motherboard 4 or more video card slots: Mini ITX motherboard

Compatibility with Your OS

While most motherboards these days are going to work with Windows 7, Windows 10, and Mac OS X Mavericks, it never hurts to do a little research on the subject before committing yourself to a specific motherboard type.

Of course, if you’re looking for a motherboard specifically for gaming purposes, then make sure it supports Windows 10 or Windows 11.

On-Board Features

You should also keep in mind what sorts of onboard features your board provides – motherboard options typically include audio jacks, USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi cards, and more.



This motherboard type also typically depends on your motherboard form factor choice – for example, some Mini ITX motherboards provide card readers while others may provide extra USB ports or even an M.2 slot for connecting SSDs without taking up too many expansion slots.

Cost

Depending on your motherboard form factor choice, motherboard pricing typically ranges from $60 for a basic motherboard to upwards of $500. Of course, the more expensive motherboards tend to have greater motherboard features but if you’re looking for something cheap and simple, then an ATX motherboard is probably your best bet.

While there are motherboards that cost under $100, we wouldn’t recommend most of those. If you plan on using your motherboard to play games that demand serious processing power, then you’ll likely want to spend at least $100 or more — hence why our recommendations are right around the $200 range.

Customer Reviews

And finally, always read customer reviews before purchasing a motherboard. Even if you manage to find a motherboard that has each and every feature that you need and looks like the ideal pick for your next build, you should always read reviews.



Both customer reviews and reviews from major tech websites are valuable, as they may shed some light on any issues with the board that you might be unaware of. It’s vital to read reviews, in order to prevent buyer’s remorse.

Key Specifications Chipset: Intel Z690

Intel Z690 Number of Memory Slots: 4x288pin

4x288pin Maximum Memory Supported: 128GB

128GB Channel Supported: Dual Channel

Dual Channel Networking: Realtek 2.5GbE LAN chip

Realtek 2.5GbE LAN chip Audio: 7.1-Channel High Definition Audio

7.1-Channel High Definition Audio Lighting RGB

RGB Form Factor: ATX

When it comes to motherboard brands, Gigabyte is always a good place to start. The Gigabyte Z690 Gaming X DDR4 motherboard is an excellent choice for gamers on a tight budget. It has fantastic value coming in at around $200 USD.

One of the key features that sets this motherboard apart from the competition is its support for overclocking. Anyone who knows about motherboard chipsets will know that the Gaming X is paired with Intel’s Z390 chipset which means it has support for overclocking Intel 9th generation CPUs.



This motherboard also offers support for up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM running at over 4000 MHz, so you can rest easy knowing that this motherboard has more than enough power to handle your favorite games.

The motherboard itself is built using Ultra Durable design technology and comes equipped with three PCIe slots for graphics cards, six SATA ports, an M.2 connector for SSDs, eight USB ports on the back panel (two USB 3.0 type-C), one USB port on the front panel, HDMI and DisplayPorts for connecting monitors, a Realtek ALC1220 audio chip and much more.

Pros: Highly overclockable

Great for the price

Supports 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Cons: BIOS will need updating to recognize M.2 drives, which can be a hassle.

Bottom Line: Gigabyte Z690 Gaming X DDR4 offers a ton of value, with great overclocking potential and plenty of features that offer a lot for the price.

Key Specifications Chipset: AMD B550

AMD B550 Number of Memory Slots: 4x288pin

4x288pin Maximum Memory Supported: 128GB

128GB Channel Supported: Dual Channel

Dual Channel Networking: Intel I225-V 2.5Gb Ethernet

Intel I225-V 2.5Gb Ethernet Audio: SupremeFX S1220A (7.1 Channel)

SupremeFX S1220A (7.1 Channel) Lighting RGB

RGB Form Factor: ATX

There are a number of great budget motherboards out there that gamers can choose from – if you’re looking for a motherboard that does not sacrifice quality, then one such motherboard is the Asus Rog Strix B550-F Gaming motherboard. This board comes in at around $200 USD but has an incredible feature set and design to make it well worth the investment.

One of this motherboard’s best features is its support for overclocking Intel 9th generation CPUs which means that gamers can rest easy knowing they will get the most out of their CPU.



Another great thing about this motherboard is its support for VR (virtual reality) and streaming thanks to its Aura Sync RGB lighting and integrated Supreme FX audio technology.

If aesthetics are very important to you when choosing the next motherboard, then the ASUS ROG Strix B550-F Gaming motherboard is the motherboard for you. As mentioned previously, this motherboard has RGB lighting built right in and looks absolutely stunning with its red exterior which will look great with other components such as your CPU cooler and RAM modules.

In addition to looking good, this motherboard also offers gamers a ton of connectivity options including six SATA ports, two M.2 ports, front panel USB 3.2 type-C headers so you can connect your devices without having to worry about looking for extra cables or connectors!

It also comes equipped with six USB 2.0 headers on the motherboard itself so you can connect any additional devices that may have been left out of the box due to lack of space. This motherboard is jam-packed with everything you need on a motherboard.

Pros: Great power delivery

Very good option for the price

2.5 GbE LAN and Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Cons: Stable Overclocking could be a bit better

Bottom Line: ASUS ROG Strix B550-F Gaming Wifi delivers all of the features that we’d come to expect from Asus, and more; because of the excellent performance and features, we can’t help but declare it the best budget motherboard.

Key Specifications Chipset: AMD X570

AMD X570 Number of Memory Slots: 4x288pin

4x288pin Maximum Memory Supported: 128GB

128GB Channel Supported: Dual Channel

Dual Channel Networking: Realtek RTL8111H

Realtek RTL8111H Audio: 7.1-Channel High Definition Audio

7.1-Channel High Definition Audio Lighting RGB

RGB Form Factor: ATX

When it comes to motherboard chipsets, the best one to go with is AMD’s X570 chipset which you will find on motherboards such as the MSI MPG X570 Gaming Edge WiFi motherboard. It offers an excellent price-to-performance value coming in at around $269 USD MSRP, with major retailers like Amazon now selling it for well under $200.

In addition to offering support for overclocking AMD 9th generation CPUs, this motherboard also has support for up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM running at over 4500 MHz.



With three PCIe slots for graphics cards, two M.2 connectors for SSDs, six SATA ports and eight USB ports on the back panel, you can see why this motherboard is a top choice among gamers.

In addition to these necessities, this motherboard also offers great cooling thanks to its dual armor design with thermal guards for protection from high temperatures. In terms of aesthetics, MSI has done a fantastic job making sure that their motherboard looks sleek and elegant by adding a black PCB along with perforated steel armor which protects the motherboard from damage.

Pros: One of the Fastest Boards for the Price

Comes with Built-In Wifi Cons: Only two SATA cables included

Doesn’t feature a smooth backplate

Bottom Line: The MSI MPG X570 is a great board that offers a ton of features out of the box, and is definitely one of the best budget ATX motherboards that you can find.

Key Specifications Chipset: Intel Z590

Intel Z590 Number of Memory Slots: 4x288pin

4x288pin Maximum Memory Supported: 128GB

128GB Channel Supported: Dual Channel

Dual Channel Networking: Realtek ALC897

Realtek ALC897 Audio: 7.1 Channel

7.1 Channel Lighting Aura Sync RGB

Aura Sync RGB Form Factor: Micro-ATX

If you’re looking for a motherboard that takes up less space without sacrificing too much power, then look no further than the Asus Prime Z590 M Plus. This comes in at around $150 USD making it one of the more affordable motherboard options.

One of this motherboard’s best features is its support for overclocking Intel 9th generation CPUs. This motherboard also offers support for up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM running at over 4500 MHz.



It comes equipped with four DIMM slots, five SATA ports, 3 M.2 ports, eight rear USB ports, and seven front USB ports so you can connect your devices without having to worry about looking for extra cables or connectors with everything being built right in.

Pros: PCIe 4.0 Support

Affordable

Z590 chipset Cons: Rather basic design

No shield for M.2 slots

Bottom Line: The ASUS Prime Z590M-PLUS is currently the cheapest Z590 motherboard available, and simply one of the best Micro-ATX boards for the money.

Key Specifications Chipset: AMD X570

AMD X570 Number of Memory Slots: 2x288pin

2x288pin Maximum Memory Supported: 64GB

64GB Channel Supported: Dual Channel

Dual Channel Networking: Intel GbE LAN chip

Intel GbE LAN chip Audio: Realtek ALC 1220-VB

Realtek ALC 1220-VB Lighting RGB

RGB Form Factor: Mini-ITX

For those looking to build a PC with an even smaller form-factor, then the GIGABYTE’s X570 motherboard might be a great pick. This mini-ITX motherboard is built on AMD’s X570 chipset and can be found for just over $200 USD which is definitely on the cheaper side for such a high-quality mini-ITX motherboard.

In addition to being one of the slimmest motherboards out there, it also offers great performance thanks to its support for overclocking AMD 9th generation CPUs and up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM running at over 4300 MHz.

Some other notable features include a triple-fan thermal design, three PCIe slots for graphics cards, five SATA ports, and eight USB ports on the panel (four USB 3.2).

Pros: Great compact design

Two M.2 Slots Cons: Only Two Fan Headers

Bottom Line: For just over $200, the X570 I-Aorus Pro offers a ton of features and is a very well-balanced board, especially considering its small form factor.

Final Thoughts

Overall, these have been our recommendations for some of the best budget motherboards that are worth your money. We hope that our buying tips have been some level of help to you, and will allow you to make a more informed decision in regards to which motherboard you should purchase for your next PC build.